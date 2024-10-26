"You shouldn't watch Steph Curry" - Brian Scalabrine on why young players should study Trae Young's game

LeBron James and Stephen Curry may top the popularity charts, but when it comes to finding the perfect model for young players, Brian Scalabrine believes Trae Young should be that guy. According to the retired forward, "Ice Trae" has exactly what up-and-comers need to level up their game.

"Best offensive player in the NBA. A guy that every kid should watch, every kid should emulate. I don't care if you're 6'10" or 5'10", it's Trae Young," Scalabrine said on the "Games With Names" podcast with Julian Edelman.

"My son loves Steph Curry, but my son is not Steph Curry. Trae Young, his footwork is perfect, his handle is perfect, his efficiency is perfect. When I go to my son, I say, 'Listen, you shouldn't watch Steph Curry.' Like, that's otherworldly. You can't even teach that," he added.

Why it makes sense to look up to Trae

To the untrained eye (or ear), the 2008 NBA champion's words seem puzzling. After all, why wouldn't a kid who's serious about basketball not emulate guys like Steph, LeBron, or perhaps Kevin Durant? The answer is simple: Their games are predicated on some form of natural talent and unique facets that nobody could imitate.

For instance, Curry grew up around NBA players; not all kids have that privilege. Moreover, his hand-eye coordination might never be replicated. The one thing that young players might easily emulate about Curry's game is his cardio. The Golden State Warriors superstar runs around all night, never gets tired, and his shooting form never changes. There might be something teachable there, but all the other facets of Steph's game are (almost) impossible to replicate.

In the same vein, LeBron and KD bring a unique blend of attributes rarely seen in the NBA. James' sheer size, power, and athleticism make him one of a kind. Similarly, Durant's seven-foot frame, with the finesse, fluidity, and shooting precision of a guard, defies conventional wisdom.

On the other hand, the former Oklahoma Sooner had nothing going for him in terms of crazy athleticism, size, or any other natural advantage. The 25-year-old is barely six feet and weighs 170 pounds. And yet, Young has career averages of nearly 25.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 9.5 assists.

What the Atlanta Hawks star is doing is not rocket science but a product of constant training and skill perfection, something that young kids, regardless of age and height, could definitely take as an example.

Is Young overrated or underrated?

Trae might be one of the most underrated guys in the Association today. A report circulating last July stated that Young had no real trade value and that no team wanted him. Moreover, ESPN's top 100 rankings before the 2023-24 season had him at 37th, behind the likes of Lauri Markkanen and Jamal Murray.

The Hawks were not a great team last season, but the three-time All-Star is the sole reason they were even remotely competitive. If not for Young and his league-leading 45.1 percent assist rate, Atlanta's offense would have fizzled out like an ember in a rainstorm.

How good would Trae be if he had the physical gifts of someone like LeBron? As far as Scal is concerned, his plan is to find out. But according to Young himself, the answer to that is easy: he would be the GOAT .

