Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • BasketballNetwork.net

    "You shouldn't watch Steph Curry" - Brian Scalabrine on why young players should study Trae Young's game

    By Jan Rey T. Obguia,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23IYzA_0wMzuaa600

    LeBron James and Stephen Curry may top the popularity charts, but when it comes to finding the perfect model for young players, Brian Scalabrine believes Trae Young should be that guy. According to the retired forward, "Ice Trae" has exactly what up-and-comers need to level up their game.

    "Best offensive player in the NBA. A guy that every kid should watch, every kid should emulate. I don't care if you're 6'10" or 5'10", it's Trae Young," Scalabrine said on the "Games With Names" podcast with Julian Edelman.

    "My son loves Steph Curry, but my son is not Steph Curry. Trae Young, his footwork is perfect, his handle is perfect, his efficiency is perfect. When I go to my son, I say, 'Listen, you shouldn't watch Steph Curry.' Like, that's otherworldly. You can't even teach that," he added.

    Why it makes sense to look up to Trae

    To the untrained eye (or ear), the 2008 NBA champion's words seem puzzling. After all, why wouldn't a kid who's serious about basketball not emulate guys like Steph, LeBron, or perhaps Kevin Durant? The answer is simple: Their games are predicated on some form of natural talent and unique facets that nobody could imitate.

    For instance, Curry grew up around NBA players; not all kids have that privilege. Moreover, his hand-eye coordination might never be replicated. The one thing that young players might easily emulate about Curry's game is his cardio. The Golden State Warriors superstar runs around all night, never gets tired, and his shooting form never changes. There might be something teachable there, but all the other facets of Steph's game are (almost) impossible to replicate.

    In the same vein, LeBron and KD bring a unique blend of attributes rarely seen in the NBA. James' sheer size, power, and athleticism make him one of a kind. Similarly, Durant's seven-foot frame, with the finesse, fluidity, and shooting precision of a guard, defies conventional wisdom.

    On the other hand, the former Oklahoma Sooner had nothing going for him in terms of crazy athleticism, size, or any other natural advantage. The 25-year-old is barely six feet and weighs 170 pounds. And yet, Young has career averages of nearly 25.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 9.5 assists.

    What the Atlanta Hawks star is doing is not rocket science but a product of constant training and skill perfection, something that young kids, regardless of age and height, could definitely take as an example.

    Is Young overrated or underrated?

    Trae might be one of the most underrated guys in the Association today. A report circulating last July stated that Young had no real trade value and that no team wanted him. Moreover, ESPN's top 100 rankings before the 2023-24 season had him at 37th, behind the likes of Lauri Markkanen and Jamal Murray.

    The Hawks were not a great team last season, but the three-time All-Star is the sole reason they were even remotely competitive. If not for Young and his league-leading 45.1 percent assist rate, Atlanta's offense would have fizzled out like an ember in a rainstorm.

    How good would Trae be if he had the physical gifts of someone like LeBron? As far as Scal is concerned, his plan is to find out. But according to Young himself, the answer to that is easy: he would be the GOAT .

    Related: "Not only throw him under the bus, they backed up to make sure he was dead" - Charles Barkley blasts Suns stars for Frank Vogel's firing

    Related Search

    Brian ScalabrineTrae youngSteph Curry'S influenceStephen CurryBasketball trainingGolden State Warriors

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    "He'd always ask me for a beer" - Ex-Laker Robert Sacre says Kobe Bryant regularly drank inside the team bus
    BasketballNetwork.net2 days ago
    Gregg Popovich Describes How Mavericks Signing of Klay Thompson 'Wrecked His Night'
    Sports Illustrated2 days ago
    LeBron James on the secret to playing in a back-to-back game in Year 22: "Sleep, hydration, and good food"
    BasketballNetwork.net1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    Baron Davis saw JJ Redick watching game film at car wash: "Lakers in great hands!!"
    BasketballNetwork.net1 day ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 hours ago
    Caitlin Clark's stunning eight-word admission said it all about sacked Indiana Fever coach
    Irish Star20 hours ago
    Colorado Football: Fans Dumbfounded After Atheist Group Attacks HC Deion Sanders With Ridiculous Demands – Week 9
    gridironheroics.com2 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    "Heat up and get loose" - When a Hollywood star hijacked Kobe Bryant’s inaugural All-Star Game interview
    BasketballNetwork.net12 hours ago
    Gilbert Arenas says Anthony Davis is better than Pau Gasol: "If you don't have him over Gasol, something is wrong with you"
    BasketballNetwork.net2 days ago
    "We're not gonna mess with the Dipper" - Wilt once stopped an ABA fight by lifting Mel Daniels off the floor
    BasketballNetwork.net11 hours ago
    Scottie Pippen names current NBA stars he enjoys watching the most: "I'm not really a young star watcher"
    BasketballNetwork.net2 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Dirk Nowitzki on whether he is the best big man shooter ever: "Let's say I'm up there"
    BasketballNetwork.net2 days ago
    Barack Obama recalls Joakim Noah getting salty after he criticized his shooting form: "He picked me up full court"
    BasketballNetwork.net2 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    "I better not see you back on the campus" - Carmelo was ridiculed by Jim Boeheim for even contemplating returning
    BasketballNetwork.net2 days ago
    Spike Lee recalled Dream Team card game marathon with MJ, Magic, and Barkley: "The four of us for eight hours, and they had a game the next morning"
    BasketballNetwork.net1 day ago
    "I think the team will look more like an old Celtics team" - Mike D'Antoni on his plans for the 2011-12 New York Knicks
    BasketballNetwork.net2 days ago
    The only vetoed trade in NBA history is the reason why the Clippers stopped being league's laughing stock
    BasketballNetwork.net19 hours ago
    “I went out undefeated” – When Chris Webber dropped a sarcastic response after Orlando Magic traded him in 1993
    BasketballNetwork.net2 days ago
    "He was kind of in and out, tapping the arms and trying to break your rhythm" - Kobe Bryant once compared Kawhi Leonard and Bruce Bowen
    BasketballNetwork.net2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy