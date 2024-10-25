Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • BasketballNetwork.net

    "Inside scoop, they knew my sh*t was f****d up, too" - Victor Oladipo on why Indiana Pacers traded him to Houston in 2021

    By Jonas Panerio,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jv6li_0wLSxzrM00

    For all the glitz and glamor that NBA fans witness, it cannot be denied that the league is a cutthroat business. Players can sometimes be treated as mere assets that can be traded in the blink of an eye if it means improving a team's chances of winning.

    Such was the case for Victor Oladipo , who got traded twice during the 2020-21 season. Although he was coming off a ruptured quad tendon injury in his right knee, Dipo had been playing well for the Indiana Pacers before he was sent to the Houston Rockets.

    In a recent interview on "The OGs Show," Oladipo shared his thoughts on the trade and how it all went down.

    An incorrect surgery

    In January 2019, the former Indiana Hoosier suffered a serious knee injury in a game against the Toronto Raptors, which kept him out for the remainder of the season. He went through surgery and eventually returned to play for the Pacers.

    At the start of the 2021-21 campaign, Victor played stellar basketball and averaged 20.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game in Indiana's first nine games. A few days later, he was traded to the Houston Rockets, a transaction that caught him off guard.

    "My doctors and everybody were telling me I was getting healthier, even though, unfortunately, my surgery wasn't done correctly," Oladipo said . "My first three, four games in Indi that year, I averaged 20. So that's why they traded me, because I averaged 20, and you know, inside scoop, they knew my sh*t was f****d up, too."

    Never got a $160-million offer

    Victor also denied rumors that he turned down the Pacers' $160-million contract offer, clarifying that he received a three-year offer of $80 million. The two-time All-Star bought what Indiana's medical team told him about his health, so he turned down the offer, hoping to bank on himself and earn a bigger payday.

    In Houston, he reportedly rebuffed a two-year offer worth $45 million and was later traded to the Miami Heat, where he signed a one-year deal worth $2.4 million. Oladipo played only four games before hitting the sidelines again, needing surgery on the quad he injured while playing for the Pacers.

    "Never got 160. I would have took it," Victor revealed.

    Oladipo returned to playing for the Heat, playing eight games the next season and 42 the following campaign. His stint during the 2022-23 season proved to be his last in the NBA, as he's now working as a broadcast analyst for ESPN, despite not being officially retired from the game.

    Related: "I'm gonna dunk on somebody left-headed today" – Victor Oladipo shares the story of how Westbrook vowed to throw down a spectacular dunk

    Related Search

    Victor Oladipo'S careerNba tradesSports injuriesVictor OladipoHouston rocketsIndiana pacers

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    "They just want you to be a basketball player" - Carmelo Anthony hates being regarded as just an NBA legend
    BasketballNetwork.net2 days ago
    "I thought I was a Golden State Warrior, for about two minutes" – Penny Hardaway shares true feelings after being picked up by the Magic in 1993
    BasketballNetwork.net1 day ago
    Vernon Maxwell thinks Bronny James doesn't have the desire to be a great NBA player: "Bronny was a millionaire when he was 15 years old"
    BasketballNetwork.net2 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post10 days ago
    "I always said you're my favorite player to watch" - When Bill Russell told Kevin Garnett he's his favorite player
    BasketballNetwork.net11 hours ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast3 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    The Tragic Last Days of Troubled Former Child Star Scotty Beckett ('Our Gang'/'The Little Rascals')
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA5 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz10 days ago
    "Y'all are robbing these white people" - Vernon Maxwell has a problem with players resting during the regular season
    BasketballNetwork.net1 day ago
    Barack Obama recalls Joakim Noah getting salty after he criticized his shooting form: "He picked me up full court"
    BasketballNetwork.net23 hours ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune10 days ago
    "You know what most people would do to you if you insulted their family member?" - Reggie Miller's sister went off on a fan who was insulting her brother in her face
    BasketballNetwork.net2 days ago
    "I think the team will look more like an old Celtics team" - Mike D'Antoni on his plans for the 2011-12 New York Knicks
    BasketballNetwork.net1 day ago
    Tim Grover puts MJ, Kobe and Wade in the same category: "Cleaners get that end result over and over again"
    BasketballNetwork.net2 days ago
    “I went out undefeated” – When Chris Webber dropped a sarcastic response after Orlando Magic traded him in 1993
    BasketballNetwork.net21 hours ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz20 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Spike Lee reveals how Denzel Washington flipped the script of the 'He Got Game' ending with Ray Allen
    BasketballNetwork.net16 hours ago
    Joe Heller: A cartoonist’s view — Halloween handouts, McDonalds, finish line, democracy
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 hours ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    Spike Lee recalled Dream Team card game marathon with MJ, Magic, and Barkley: "The four of us for eight hours, and they had a game the next morning"
    BasketballNetwork.net15 hours ago
    Gilbert Arenas says Anthony Davis is better than Pau Gasol: "If you don't have him over Gasol, something is wrong with you"
    BasketballNetwork.net21 hours ago
    "He was kind of in and out, tapping the arms and trying to break your rhythm" - Kobe Bryant once compared Kawhi Leonard and Bruce Bowen
    BasketballNetwork.net1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy