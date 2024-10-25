"Inside scoop, they knew my sh*t was f****d up, too" - Victor Oladipo on why Indiana Pacers traded him to Houston in 2021

For all the glitz and glamor that NBA fans witness, it cannot be denied that the league is a cutthroat business. Players can sometimes be treated as mere assets that can be traded in the blink of an eye if it means improving a team's chances of winning.

Such was the case for Victor Oladipo , who got traded twice during the 2020-21 season. Although he was coming off a ruptured quad tendon injury in his right knee, Dipo had been playing well for the Indiana Pacers before he was sent to the Houston Rockets.

In a recent interview on "The OGs Show," Oladipo shared his thoughts on the trade and how it all went down.

An incorrect surgery

In January 2019, the former Indiana Hoosier suffered a serious knee injury in a game against the Toronto Raptors, which kept him out for the remainder of the season. He went through surgery and eventually returned to play for the Pacers.

At the start of the 2021-21 campaign, Victor played stellar basketball and averaged 20.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game in Indiana's first nine games. A few days later, he was traded to the Houston Rockets, a transaction that caught him off guard.

"My doctors and everybody were telling me I was getting healthier, even though, unfortunately, my surgery wasn't done correctly," Oladipo said . "My first three, four games in Indi that year, I averaged 20. So that's why they traded me, because I averaged 20, and you know, inside scoop, they knew my sh*t was f****d up, too."

Never got a $160-million offer

Victor also denied rumors that he turned down the Pacers' $160-million contract offer, clarifying that he received a three-year offer of $80 million. The two-time All-Star bought what Indiana's medical team told him about his health, so he turned down the offer, hoping to bank on himself and earn a bigger payday.

In Houston, he reportedly rebuffed a two-year offer worth $45 million and was later traded to the Miami Heat, where he signed a one-year deal worth $2.4 million. Oladipo played only four games before hitting the sidelines again, needing surgery on the quad he injured while playing for the Pacers.

"Never got 160. I would have took it," Victor revealed.

Oladipo returned to playing for the Heat, playing eight games the next season and 42 the following campaign. His stint during the 2022-23 season proved to be his last in the NBA, as he's now working as a broadcast analyst for ESPN, despite not being officially retired from the game.

Related: "I'm gonna dunk on somebody left-headed today" – Victor Oladipo shares the story of how Westbrook vowed to throw down a spectacular dunk