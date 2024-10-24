Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • BasketballNetwork.net

    "You have a trainer that has never played basketball" - Arenas doesn't appreciate Mikal changing his shooting form

    By Yakshpat Bhargava,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HyYW5_0wKGACQz00

    Over the past two seasons, Mikal Bridges became accustomed to being his team's anchor while representing the Brooklyn Nets, as evidenced by his average of 21.2 points per game. While his role for the New York Knicks might not entail him being the team's offensive leader, "The Warden" still plays a crucial role in their offensive system.

    However, there's been a noticeable difference in Bridges' offensive game, as he has evidently changed his shooting form. This has irked Gilbert Arenas , who recognized the difficulty Mikal finds himself in.

    Arenas on Bridges changing his shooting form

    Expectations were high from Mikal in the Knicks' season opener against the Boston Celtics , particularly to see how he would perform alongside his former Villanova teammates. Unfortunately, one of the primary reasons why the defending champions were able to establish their control from the early minutes over the Knicks was because Bridges went scoreless in the first half.

    The 6'6" wing seemed hesitant to shoot, even when uncontested, and Arenas pinpointed the difficulty Bridges faced throughout the game. Not only in terms of dealing with his reluctance to fire away but also emphasizing how it gave the Celtics' defenders the confidence not closely to guard Mikal throughout the game.

    "Most likely, you have a trainer that has never played basketball at a high level. Because if they did, they would know that the first thing you don't do is trying to change a shot on a player that's in his 20s," Arenas said. "Last year shot and before was a smooth jumper. So, the fact that he's pausing (now), either he got injured or someone changed it. If I'm the defense, I'm gonna let him go. This new jumper is not established yet for you to be consistent with it."

    Mikal needs to play at a high level

    With Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson on the Knicks roster, Bridges no longer has the pressure to score as many points. Instead, "The Warden" is required to play a consistent two-way supporting role, similar to what he did during his days with the Phoenix Suns.

    Given that Bridges finished the game with the worst plus/minus rating of -33 despite logging 16 points in the second half, he should be quick to acknowledge his shortcomings and make the required changes. Clearly, the changed shooting form isn't helping him be efficient, so how soon Mikal will look back to return to his previous form remains to be seen.

    Related: "The NBA needs to drug test all of them" - Josh Hart laughs off the Celtics recording-breaking night from deep

    Related Search

    Gilbert Arenas' criticismBasketball training techniquesNew York KnicksPhoenix SunsBoston CelticsNew York Knicks strategy

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    "He'd always ask me for a beer" - Ex-Laker Robert Sacre says Kobe Bryant regularly drank inside the team bus
    BasketballNetwork.net18 hours ago
    "Y'all are robbing these white people" - Vernon Maxwell has a problem with players resting during the regular season
    BasketballNetwork.net1 day ago
    "They just want you to be a basketball player" - Carmelo Anthony hates being regarded as just an NBA legend
    BasketballNetwork.net1 day ago
    Barack Obama recalls Joakim Noah getting salty after he criticized his shooting form: "He picked me up full court"
    BasketballNetwork.net2 hours ago
    Andre Drummond recalls playing with LeBron on the Lakers: "The dude is a workaholic"
    BasketballNetwork.net1 day ago
    Vernon Maxwell thinks Bronny James doesn't have the desire to be a great NBA player: "Bronny was a millionaire when he was 15 years old"
    BasketballNetwork.net2 days ago
    Rick Fox revealed what Larry Bird and Michael Jordan had in common: "They were sharks"
    BasketballNetwork.net2 days ago
    Vernon Maxwell thinks the 76ers will have a problem with Embiid and PG: "It's going to be a tough season"
    BasketballNetwork.net1 day ago
    Social media is calling out Michelle Beadle for hypocrisy over LeBron-Bronny “manufactured moment” take
    BasketballNetwork.net1 day ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    "I think the team will look more like an old Celtics team" - Mike D'Antoni on his plans for the 2011-12 New York Knicks
    BasketballNetwork.net12 hours ago
    "Actually, I liked Randle" - Walt Frazier says he was "flabbergasted" by Knicks' trade for Karl-Anthony Towns
    BasketballNetwork.net3 hours ago
    "I find it insulting" - Robert Parish sounds off on load management in the NBA
    BasketballNetwork.net2 days ago
    LaMarcus Aldridge explains how he perfected his shooting form: "I sat on the box and shot one-handed shots"
    BasketballNetwork.net2 days ago
    "He was kind of in and out, tapping the arms and trying to break your rhythm" - Kobe Bryant once compared Kawhi Leonard and Bruce Bowen
    BasketballNetwork.net17 hours ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy