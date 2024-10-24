"You have a trainer that has never played basketball" - Arenas doesn't appreciate Mikal changing his shooting form

Over the past two seasons, Mikal Bridges became accustomed to being his team's anchor while representing the Brooklyn Nets, as evidenced by his average of 21.2 points per game. While his role for the New York Knicks might not entail him being the team's offensive leader, "The Warden" still plays a crucial role in their offensive system.

However, there's been a noticeable difference in Bridges' offensive game, as he has evidently changed his shooting form. This has irked Gilbert Arenas , who recognized the difficulty Mikal finds himself in.

Arenas on Bridges changing his shooting form

Expectations were high from Mikal in the Knicks' season opener against the Boston Celtics , particularly to see how he would perform alongside his former Villanova teammates. Unfortunately, one of the primary reasons why the defending champions were able to establish their control from the early minutes over the Knicks was because Bridges went scoreless in the first half.

The 6'6" wing seemed hesitant to shoot, even when uncontested, and Arenas pinpointed the difficulty Bridges faced throughout the game. Not only in terms of dealing with his reluctance to fire away but also emphasizing how it gave the Celtics' defenders the confidence not closely to guard Mikal throughout the game.

"Most likely, you have a trainer that has never played basketball at a high level. Because if they did, they would know that the first thing you don't do is trying to change a shot on a player that's in his 20s," Arenas said. "Last year shot and before was a smooth jumper. So, the fact that he's pausing (now), either he got injured or someone changed it. If I'm the defense, I'm gonna let him go. This new jumper is not established yet for you to be consistent with it."

Mikal needs to play at a high level

With Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson on the Knicks roster, Bridges no longer has the pressure to score as many points. Instead, "The Warden" is required to play a consistent two-way supporting role, similar to what he did during his days with the Phoenix Suns.

Given that Bridges finished the game with the worst plus/minus rating of -33 despite logging 16 points in the second half, he should be quick to acknowledge his shortcomings and make the required changes. Clearly, the changed shooting form isn't helping him be efficient, so how soon Mikal will look back to return to his previous form remains to be seen.

