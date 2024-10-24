Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • BasketballNetwork.net

    "Not only throw him under the bus, they backed up to make sure he was dead" - Charles Barkley blasts Suns stars for Frank Vogel's firing

    By Yakshpat Bhargava,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TfA8i_0wJwSNVz00

    The Phoenix Suns entered the 2024-25 season with renewed energy and a drive to meet the high expectations set by their star-studded trio finally. However, as the players seemed to have forgotten the demons of the past, Charles Barkley can't get over how unapologetically the organization and the players have moved on after scapegoating and perhaps ending Frank Vogel's coaching career after a first-round exit.

    Barkley blames Suns players for ending Vogel's coaching career

    Frank has built a reputation for being a defensively focused coach. Vogel has thrived in systems where he's had the leverage to make defensive rotations, as evidenced by his success in the 2019-20 season with the Lakers when he had JaVale McGee, Dwight Howard, and Anthony Davis.

    However, during his one-year stint with PHX, Frank had only one traditional center, Jusuf Nurkic, with whom he could work. Not only did Vogel use the 7-foot center in 76 games, but improved his averages in rebounds, steals, and blocks. Still, Phoenix finished the campaign with a 49-33 record (6th seed in WC) primarily due to other issues - such as the injury woes of Bradley Beal and Devin Booker, the lack of on-court sync between them, and the Suns' fourth-quarter woes.

    There's no denying that Vogel was to blame for not making bold changes or using the entire bench depth. However, for Barkley, the tendency to place the entire blame for a subpar season on the head coach and question his basketball approach is unacceptable.

    "They threw coach Vogel under the bus. Not only throw him under the bus, they backed up to make sure he was dead," Barkley said. "They just ran over and just like. 'Let's make sure he's dead'. He survived the first time they ran over, but they're like, 'No, he's not dead. Let's back up and run over him a couple more times.'... There's no way, they should've got swept. You cannot have Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal… you can never get swept."

    Charles doesn't like the approach of modern-day players

    Moreover, reflecting on the broader issue, the 1993 MVP sounded off on the mentality of today's NBA players who, according to him, refuse to take accountability for their poor performances. Chuck called out their tendency to shift the blame onto coaches,

    "You know, guys, I really hate today's NBA players who blame their coaches for everything," he added. "The Suns underachieved."

    With the competition to be a head coach of a large-market team getting stronger every season, as evidenced by Sam Cassell being overlooked for JJ Redick as the Lakers' head coach, one could only wish the best for Vogel to get another chance, even with a rebuilding team.

    Related: "Frank Vogel wanted a point guard on that roster" - Chris Haynes dishes on what happened regarding the Suns' poor roster construction

    Related Search

    Arizona sportsJavale McGeeDwight HowardFrank VOGELSam CassellDevin Booker

    Comments / 23

    Add a Comment
    Karen Preston
    15h ago
    who was the scapegoat when you never won a title? YOU and only nasty attitude YOU. you are such a hater of the younger players. move on from hating
    Riko Green
    18h ago
    I thought Bron was the coach killer. Why is he getting fired now. People say anything to make bron look bad.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Lakers demoting Bronny James
    Next Impulse Sports11 hours ago
    Vernon Maxwell thinks Bronny James doesn't have the desire to be a great NBA player: "Bronny was a millionaire when he was 15 years old"
    BasketballNetwork.net1 day ago
    Andre Drummond recalls playing with LeBron on the Lakers: "The dude is a workaholic"
    BasketballNetwork.net1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    "They just want you to be a basketball player" - Carmelo Anthony hates being regarded as just an NBA legend
    BasketballNetwork.net1 day ago
    "He'd always ask me for a beer" - Ex-Laker Robert Sacre says Kobe Bryant regularly drank inside the team bus
    BasketballNetwork.net14 hours ago
    "Y'all are robbing these white people" - Vernon Maxwell has a problem with players resting during the regular season
    BasketballNetwork.net20 hours ago
    NBA analyst calls Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard 'the worst superstar in the history of any sport' in heated rant
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Rick Fox revealed what Larry Bird and Michael Jordan had in common: "They were sharks"
    BasketballNetwork.net2 days ago
    Kevin Durant fires back at Stephen A. Smith
    Awful Announcing1 day ago
    "You think I'm joking? I'm neurotic" - JJ Redick plans to file a complaint regarding balls that were used in Lakers' season opener
    BasketballNetwork.net2 days ago
    Zach Lavine responds to Cooper Kupp's claim he shot down Lavine in high school: "I didn't play well, he can say whatever he wants"
    BasketballNetwork.net1 day ago
    Charles Barkley is not impressed with the Lakers' win over the Timberwolves: "They're gonna be the No. 9 seed whom they always are"
    BasketballNetwork.net2 days ago
    The Entire Internet Made All Sorts Of Brutal Jokes After Cameras Captured Ben Simmons’ Left Wrist Bleeding During The Last Nets Timeout
    Total Pro Sports1 day ago
    Vernon Maxwell thinks the 76ers will have a problem with Embiid and PG: "It's going to be a tough season"
    BasketballNetwork.net1 day ago
    Kobe Bryant loved Tex Winter's intense and brutal nature: "He was rough on everybody. That's why I am the way I am, probably"
    BasketballNetwork.net2 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    "He was the measure of a 12-year-old basketball player in Charlotte" - Steph Curry revealed the kid who made him the basketball player he is today
    BasketballNetwork.net1 day ago
    Kevin Durant responds to Stephen A. Smith's criticism of his leadership: "My intangibles have always been on par with my talent"
    BasketballNetwork.net1 day ago
    Rodney Dangerfield Suffered Heart Attack On 80th Birthday During TV's 'Tonight Show' with Jay Leno
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Chicago Bulls predicted LaMarcus Aldridge wouldn't last in the NBA for more than three years: "We can't draft you, you have tight ankles"
    BasketballNetwork.net2 days ago
    Barack Obama recalls Magic Johnson playing in pickup game for his birthday: "He's throwing behind-the-back passes, but they were going into the bleachers"
    BasketballNetwork.net1 day ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast2 days ago
    Derrick Henry reacts to NBA star Anthony Edwards saying he can tackle him: 'Everybody's got imagination'
    247Sports2 days ago
    "He was kind of in and out, tapping the arms and trying to break your rhythm" - Kobe Bryant once compared Kawhi Leonard and Bruce Bowen
    BasketballNetwork.net13 hours ago
    Jazz Chisholm Shares Michael Jordan Didn't Want To Sign An Autograph When He Was 10-Years Old
    FadeawayWorld.net18 hours ago
    "I don't think there's ever a day that his image doesn't flash in front of my mind" – Riley admitted that MJ gave him nightmares in 1997
    BasketballNetwork.net2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy