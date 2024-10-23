Open in App
    Charles Barkley is not impressed with the Lakers' win over the Timberwolves: "They're gonna be the No. 9 seed whom they always are"

    By Shane Garry Acedera,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43a6XL_0wIPnOzp00

    While many are cheering the Los Angeles Lakers for winning their first season-opener since 2016, Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Charles Barkley continues to taunt the Lakers.

    The Purple & Gold defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 110-103 on Tuesday night to open their 2024-25 campaign with a home win. It marked the first time in LeBron's tenure in Los Angeles that "King James" won his first game of the season. With the Lake Show doing it at the expense of last season's Western Conference Finalists, many were impressed with their performance. Not "Sir Charles", though.

    "You know, I'm in a good mood," said Chuck. "Boston's been great. The only thing bad, I got to listen to those dudes on ESPN talk about how the Lakers are contenders tomorrow."

    Barkley said the Lakers have gotten old

    As early as May, Charles was already throwing out the narrative that the Purple & Gold and even the Dubs aren't going to be contenders this season. The legendary power forward said that the two teams won't make noise this year unless they make drastic roster changes.

    Neither squad did that this past summer, with Golden State signing only Kyle Anderson, Buddy Hield, and DeAnthony Melton after losing Klay Thompson. Meanwhile, after failing to lure a top free agent, the Lakers added only rookies Dalton Knecht, Bronny, and Quincy Olivari, plus big man Christian Koloko. Because of this, it wasn't expected that "Sir Charles" would change his mind on opening night.

    "They're gonna be the No.9 seed whom they always are," added Barkley. "These guys are…They gonna beat a dead horse tomorrow. 'The Lakers are contenders, the Lakers are contenders'...I'm not a hater, I just hate when we gas these teams up when they're not good."

    Related: "You're a good friend… I'm so sorry man" - When Kobe Bryant issued an emotional apology after punching his Lakers teammate over a $100 debt

    Chuck says that L.A. is a play-in team

    But more than hating the Lakers and Warriors, Barkley says he dislikes how ESPN overhypes the Purple & Gold and the Dubs. Earlier this month, the 1993 NBA MVP made the same assessment of the Lake Show when he appeared on Jim Jackson's podcast while also calling out "the other network."

    "I love all those Knuckleheads at ESPN, a lot of my friends," began Barkley. "And every day, they're talking about the Warriors and the Lakers…The Warriors and the Lakers both stink. First of all, are they in the playoff hunt? No, they're not in the playoff hunt, they in some stuff Adam Silver made up called play-in. That's where they're in.'"

    Well, it remains to be seen whether Barkley is correct or not about his prediction for the Lakers and Warriors. It does seem too early to count them out yet. Right now, as Shaq hilariously said to Chuck, the Purple & Gold are atop the Western Conference team standings, even if it's just for a day.

    Related: "Playing like the best player in basketball" - Skip Bayless praises Anthony Davis as Lakers win season-opener

    Tony Montana
    6h ago
    lakers are going back to back with another play in tournament trophy to add to lebrons achievements for greatness!!
    terry berry
    20h ago
    how the lakers get to play at home before the timberwolves,, (nba-rigged)
