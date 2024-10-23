Open in App
    "Perk's last three years in the NBA, nobody was pushing him to retirement, and everybody probably should have" - Draymond roasts Perkins urging Kawhi to retire

    By Jonas Panerio,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W35mb_0wIOxzqx00

    Kawhi Leonard 's career suffered another setback when he injured his knee late last season, which kept him from helping the Los Angeles Clippers during their postseason run. Since then, he has yet to return to the floor, undergoing a procedure in the offseason from which he is still recovering from.

    With the news that he would be out of the Clippers roster indefinitely, experts were quick to wonder if the two-time Finals MVP would ever be the same again. Former NBA champion turned sports commentator Kendrick Perkins went as far as to suggest that it may be time for Leonard to consider retirement.

    Perk's comments were divisive and not well-received by former Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green , who shared his thoughts on the matter on the latest episode of "The Draymond Green Show."

    An unfortunate situation

    Green, the Golden State Warriors' fiery forward, admitted that Kawhi hasn't been a picture of health in his career. However, it hasn't been his fault; some guys are injury-prone, and others aren't. Green firmly believes that Leonard belongs in the latter.

    "As an athlete, to know that a guy who people have questioned—like whether he's cheated the game—but clearly, as you look at what's happened over time, the man hasn't cheated the game. He got better from the time he came into the NBA. He improved everything: ball handling, shooting, you name it," Dray stated . "He started to get hurt, won championships, and hasn't been the healthiest guy. People questioned whether he was really faking it, but clearly, the man wasn't faking it."

    What got Green's temper regarding Kendrick's comments was that when the latter was playing late in his career, nobody was calling for him to retire even though he was already a shell of his former self.

    "So, to hear Perk say, 'Yeah, he needs to retire; he needs to consider retiring,' I thought that was crazy. During Perk's last three years in the NBA, nobody was pushing him to retire, and everybody probably should have. The man averaged 2.5 points for three years straight: 2.5, 3.5, 2.0, and nobody was really pushing him to retire," the former Michigan State Spartan said with a grin.

    Dray emphasized that only Kawhi can say when he wants to step away from the game, and at this point, Green believes that reality is far from happening.

    "Obviously, the man wants to play. He plays every chance he gets, he goes out there, tries to play, and he comes back still looking like Kawhi Leonard, balling. He averaged 20 points, 50% from the field, and 40% from three last year, " Draymond stressed.

    Related: "You're a good friend… I'm so sorry man" - When Kobe Bryant issued an emotional apology after punching his Lakers teammate over a $100 debt

    Nothing but a hot take

    The show's new co-host, former All-Star guard Baron Davis , also offered his two cents, saying he understood the message. However, the messenger was far from ideal.

    "I understand what Perk was trying to say and how he was trying to deliver it, but it shouldn't be delivered from him. You know what I mean? You average two. On the real, you average two, bro. Like, come on, bro," "B-Diddy" stated. "I understand hot takes and all that stuff for ESPN, but you average two, and you're speaking on this? You discredit yourself when you speak on another dude and his injuries, knowing the hell we have to go through mentally and psychologically."

    At this point, it is unclear when Kawhi will don a Clippers uniform and take the floor. And considering he has been limited to knee-strengthening drills for several weeks already, it may be a while before he returns to action.

    Related: "I really think Kawhi Leonard should consider retiring" - Kendrick Perkins believes that Kawhi Leonard's career has come to an end

    Marine Wolf
    2d ago
    🤣😂🤣😂 he spot on.
    John Oconnor
    2d ago
    Draymond needs to retire
