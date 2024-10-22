"I'm never going to get you any water" - Rookie Larry Bird showed his teammates who's the boss from the beginning

When Larry Bird made his NBA debut, there was already unprecedented hype surrounding him. As the highest-earning rookie at the time, expectations were high. Yet despite this, he was still considered the new guy, expected to fall in line and take his place at the bottom of the team's hierarchy.

However, the Indiana native made it clear to his Boston Celtics teammates that rookie hazing was not something he would tolerate, as his only priority was to win games.

Bird had a no-tolerance policy

After being selected as the No. 6 overall pick in the 1978 NBA Draft, Bird delayed his debut till '79, choosing to finish his final season with Indiana State University, where he famously led them to the NCAA Championship Game. As a result, by the time he joined the Celtics, he was already well known. But even with his talent and reputation, he was just a 23-year-old rookie entering the NBA, where he was expected to 'pay his dues.'

Larry, however, had other plans. Right from the beginning, he refused to get involved in the typical rookie duties. Instead, his focus was solely on returning the franchise to glory, and he didn't waste any time in establishing himself as the team's No. 1 star.

"Back in the old days, every rookie had to carry bags on the road," Jeff Judkins said . "I'll never forget our first road trip. He (Larry Bird) stood up in front of all the guys on the bus and said, 'I want you guys to know: I'm never going to get you any water, and I'm never going to carry one bag ever.'"

His attitude must have been in stark contrast to others like Judkins, who was the same age as "Larry Legend" during the '79-80 season, yet likely found himself fulfilling those rookie tasks while Bird exempted himself.

Larry only meant business

There's no denying that Larry's self-assured approach was probably intimidating, not just for the five players above the age of 30 on the team but also for younger players like Cedric Maxwell, who had been the Celtics' offensive anchor the previous season. Yet, such was the confidence of the 12-time All-Star. In his rookie camping, he led them to register the best record (61-21) in the league - all while leading them in scoring (21.3 points per game), rebounds (10.4 per game), and steals (1.7 per game)

Although rookies in the NBA often face playful banter and hazing from their veteran teammates, Bird wasn't one to let anyone have the upper hand. Safe to say, the 6'9" forward came into the league with an intense focus on basketball and a no-nonsense attitude toward any distractions, showcasing his intent to be the best from Day 1.

