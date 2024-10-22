"He's seven foot tall, never let me win" - John Salley recalls playing one-on-one with Kobe Bryant after practices

During his playing days, Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant didn't spend much time bonding with his teammates. The "Black Mamba" was all about business the moment he entered the gym, focused on getting better and putting himself and the team in the best position to win championships.

However, he had a special connection with one teammate—veteran big man John Salley . After being out of the NBA for three years, "Spider" returned and joined the Lakers for the 1999-2000 season, reuniting him with his former Chicago Bulls coach Phil Jackson and teammate Ron Harper.

It was also during that time that he spent time with Kobe and forged a bond over the countless one-on-one games they played after practice.

Kobe vs. Salley

According to Salley, it was completely unsurprising that Bryant stayed in the gym long after practice concluded. Although he was already an All-Star and an MVP candidate at only 21, Kobe was obsessed with sharpening his skills and perfecting his craft.

It just so happened that Salley was more than happy to stay in the gym with the legendary guard.

"I didn't have anywhere to go! After three years, I was just happy to be back on the court," the 6'11" center said on "Byron Scott's Fast Break."

And so, the unlikely pairing began a habit of playing one-on-one games. However, to everyone's surprise, Salley came up on the winning side more often than expected.

"We played one-on-one every day, every day. Not a day missed. If we were practicing, he and I played one-on-one," Salley shared. "So, we would play every day, and I said I would beat him every day, and everyone thought I was lying. Well, the game's to five, I get the ball first, and I'm not shooting a jump shot—I'm trying to beat him, right? 'Cause I don't like to lose either."

While some may have dismissed John's claims as hogwash, Kobe himself confirmed the common occurrence—at least that's what the retired big man said.

"We get on 'The Best Damn Sports Show,' and I said, 'Kobe, we played one-on-one every day. Who won?' And he shakes his head and goes, 'He beat me.' They were like, 'That's a true story?' He goes, 'Yeah, he's seven feet tall, never let me win,'" John added.

Unfortunately, Kobe is no longer here, so there's no way to confirm Salley's story. However, based on Bryant's response when asked if anyone has ever beaten him one-on-one, perhaps it's best to take John's words with a grain of salt.

More than basketball

While Salley and Bryant built their friendship over basketball, it soon extended beyond the court. Salley shot the breeze with the talented youngster, picked his mind, and even listened to the music he tried to produce. He also gave Kobe grief over the matte paint he used on his black Mercedes sedan.

"When Kobe had a black Mercedes with black rims, black windows, and it was matte paint, it looked dirty in 1999. Now, it's fresh, but it looked dirty then. I was like, 'You don't want to wash your car?' He was like, 'It is clean.' I was like, 'What? Are you kidding me? That looks like you need to get that polished.' So, he was ahead of his time," Salley concluded.

As unlikely a pairing as they may have seemed, Salley and Bryant shared a bond that went beyond their love for the game of basketball. Even after John retired from the game following his lone season with the Lakers—the purple and gold won the championship that year—the two continued to be friends off the court.

