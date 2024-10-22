Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • BasketballNetwork.net

    "He's seven foot tall, never let me win" - John Salley recalls playing one-on-one with Kobe Bryant after practices

    By Jonas Panerio,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wvS0H_0wGrWf3z00

    During his playing days, Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant didn't spend much time bonding with his teammates. The "Black Mamba" was all about business the moment he entered the gym, focused on getting better and putting himself and the team in the best position to win championships.

    However, he had a special connection with one teammate—veteran big man John Salley . After being out of the NBA for three years, "Spider" returned and joined the Lakers for the 1999-2000 season, reuniting him with his former Chicago Bulls coach Phil Jackson and teammate Ron Harper.

    It was also during that time that he spent time with Kobe and forged a bond over the countless one-on-one games they played after practice.

    Kobe vs. Salley

    According to Salley, it was completely unsurprising that Bryant stayed in the gym long after practice concluded. Although he was already an All-Star and an MVP candidate at only 21, Kobe was obsessed with sharpening his skills and perfecting his craft.

    It just so happened that Salley was more than happy to stay in the gym with the legendary guard.

    "I didn't have anywhere to go! After three years, I was just happy to be back on the court," the 6'11" center said on "Byron Scott's Fast Break."

    And so, the unlikely pairing began a habit of playing one-on-one games. However, to everyone's surprise, Salley came up on the winning side more often than expected.

    "We played one-on-one every day, every day. Not a day missed. If we were practicing, he and I played one-on-one," Salley shared. "So, we would play every day, and I said I would beat him every day, and everyone thought I was lying. Well, the game's to five, I get the ball first, and I'm not shooting a jump shot—I'm trying to beat him, right? 'Cause I don't like to lose either."

    While some may have dismissed John's claims as hogwash, Kobe himself confirmed the common occurrence—at least that's what the retired big man said.

    "We get on 'The Best Damn Sports Show,' and I said, 'Kobe, we played one-on-one every day. Who won?' And he shakes his head and goes, 'He beat me.' They were like, 'That's a true story?' He goes, 'Yeah, he's seven feet tall, never let me win,'" John added.

    Unfortunately, Kobe is no longer here, so there's no way to confirm Salley's story. However, based on Bryant's response when asked if anyone has ever beaten him one-on-one, perhaps it's best to take John's words with a grain of salt.

    Related: "You're a good friend… I'm so sorry man" - When Kobe Bryant issued an emotional apology after punching his Lakers teammate over a $100 debt

    More than basketball

    While Salley and Bryant built their friendship over basketball, it soon extended beyond the court. Salley shot the breeze with the talented youngster, picked his mind, and even listened to the music he tried to produce. He also gave Kobe grief over the matte paint he used on his black Mercedes sedan.

    "When Kobe had a black Mercedes with black rims, black windows, and it was matte paint, it looked dirty in 1999. Now, it's fresh, but it looked dirty then. I was like, 'You don't want to wash your car?' He was like, 'It is clean.' I was like, 'What? Are you kidding me? That looks like you need to get that polished.' So, he was ahead of his time," Salley concluded.

    As unlikely a pairing as they may have seemed, Salley and Bryant shared a bond that went beyond their love for the game of basketball. Even after John retired from the game following his lone season with the Lakers—the purple and gold won the championship that year—the two continued to be friends off the court.

    Related: John Salley believes that the Lakers drafting Bronny James is a great thing for professional basketball - "He is going to get better with time"

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Former Bucks Star Has A Bold Take On Why Michael Jordan Isn’t Among The Top 5 Greatest Player Of All Time
    Total Pro Sports2 days ago
    Ernie Johnson sent an emotional message to LeBron and Bronny James: "It doesn't get any better than that"
    BasketballNetwork.net1 day ago
    "You're a good friend… I'm so sorry man" - When Kobe Bryant issued an emotional apology after punching his Lakers teammate over a $100 debt
    BasketballNetwork.net2 days ago
    Snoop Dogg Calls Out Martha Stewart After She Reveals the Shady Reason She'd Never Star in ‘The Golden Bachelorette’
    PureWow17 hours ago
    Charles Barkley Blasts NBA GMs for 'Stupidest' Move Letting Lakers Get Young Player
    Sports Illustrated19 hours ago
    NFL world reacts as Chiefs lose quarterback
    Next Impulse Sports1 day ago
    Anna Nicole Smith's Teen Daughter Dannielynn Is Unrecognizable After Sudden Style Change
    Parade3 days ago
    ‘Today’s Hoda Kotb Breaks Down In Tears After Jason Segel Tells Her “I’m Going To Miss You When You’re Gone”
    Deadline 7 days ago
    Rapper Who Spent 10 Years in Jail for Diddy Finally Speaks: “I was absolutely set up to be the fall guy”
    Showbiz4111 day ago
    Video: Oops! Christina Aguilera Accidentally Exposes a Little Too Much in Marilyn Monroe Frock
    musictimes.com8 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato14 hours ago
    Susan Olsen Claims ‘Brady Bunch’ Revival Was Axed Because Of Problematic Statements She Made: “I’ve Been Canceled”
    Decider.com14 hours ago
    Halle Bailey Is Questioning Her Beauty After "So Many" Fans Have Made This "Backhanded Compliment" About Her Appearance When They Meet Her In Person
    BuzzFeed2 days ago
    "You think I'm joking? I'm neurotic" - JJ Redick plans to file a complaint regarding balls that were used in Lakers' season opener
    BasketballNetwork.net22 hours ago
    The Most Scandalous Confession Cher Has Made About Her Fling With Tom Cruise
    The List4 days ago
    Dereck Lively II Gets Emotional After Revealing For The First Time That His Mother Died Before The 2024 NBA Playoffs During “Clutch: The NBA Playoffs” Documentary
    Total Pro Sports2 days ago
    "Pierce during the dinner with us, drinks a liter of Jack Daniel's straight on the rocks" - Mario Kasun talks about night out with Paul Pierce
    BasketballNetwork.net2 days ago
    Even Davante Adams couldn’t hide the fact that Aaron Rodgers is washed
    FanSided2 days ago
    "I know who likes me, who doesn't. I'm cool with that" - Salley on Kobe's nonchalance at the criticism from his Lakers teammates
    BasketballNetwork.net1 day ago
    Nikola Jokic once admitted to his unhealthy addiction to Coca-Cola: "After practice, it was glass after glass, I couldn't stop"
    BasketballNetwork.net1 day ago
    "Foul me hard under the basket, and I've got something for you" - Shaq had enough of the cheap shots when he tried to end Brad Miller in 2001
    BasketballNetwork.net1 day ago
    Dwyane Wade's Wife Gabrielle Union Grabs Online Attention Over Viral Photos
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    ‘It’s Disgusting’: As Diddy Awaits Trial, Corey Feldman Shares Thoughts On The Rapper And Other ‘Scumbags’ Facing Legal Action
    Cinemablend3 days ago
    Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘Couldn’t Believe’ It When Suge Knight Called Him Out at an Awards Show
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet3 days ago
    'Vain' and 'Worship-Hungry' John Travolta, 70, 'Quitting Hollywood For Australia': 'He Just Isn't Treated Like a King in Hollywood Anymore'
    RadarOnline3 days ago
    Cam’ron Says He Hopes Angel Reese “Doesn’t Go Broke” While Giving Her Advice On Her Finances
    Hollywood Unlocked17 hours ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Michael Jordan Wasn’t Happy When Bulls Traded His Best Friend Charles Oakley To Knicks For Bill Cartwright: ‘I Felt We Were Giving Away Too Many Years By Trading A Young Rebounder For An Old Guy’
    hoopswire.com1 day ago
    Dame Dash Defends Being in R. Kelly's "Fiesta" Video, Says Aaliyah Told Him 'I Don’t Want to Start Any Trouble'
    Complex5 days ago
    "To be unstoppable, you have to be predictable" - When Kobe Bryant shared his secret for being a dynamic offensive player
    BasketballNetwork.net1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy