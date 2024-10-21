Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • BasketballNetwork.net

    When a cocky Kobe Bryant introduced himself to the Lakers teammates as a rookie: "Nobody's gonna punk me"

    By Yakshpat Bhargava,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TRTCq_0wGEgQBn00

    When Kobe Bryant entered the NBA in 1996, there was plenty of speculation regarding his potential. Consequently, he wasn't a top-10 pick in his draft class.

    Despite the spotlight being away from him, the 6'6" shooting guard exuded immense confidence, largely due to his success at Lower Marion High School, where he had cemented himself as a star. However, his self-assurance occasionally crossed into overconfidence, as evidenced when he introduced himself to the LA Lakers players - which some veterans found arrogant.

    Kobe's overconfident introduction

    KB24's rise to prominence began in his junior year at Lower Merion High School after a subpar freshman year. During his junior year, he averaged 31.1 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 3.8 blocks per game to be ultimately named Pennsylvania Player of the Year. In his senior year, he led his school to its first state championship in 53 years after averaging 30.8 points, 12 rebounds, and 3.8 blocks per game.

    So when he joined the Lakers in the 1996-97 season, he encountered more accomplished players on the roster, yet he refused to shrink his confidence - perhaps something that was expected of an 18-year-old rookie.

    During a training camp in Hawaii, despite recovering from a broken wrist, and being certain to begin his career as a backup guard to Nick Van Exel and Eddie Jones, the "Black Mamba" refused to humble up while giving his introduction.

    While it was understandable for every senior to expect humility from an 18-year-old who hadn't proven anything on the big stage, Jeff Pearlman, in his book "Three-Rings Circus," recalled how the 18-time All-Star's overconfidence left a distaste in the minds of others.

    "Yo, I'm Kobe. Kobe Bryant. I'm from PA. I went to Lower Merion High School and dominated everything. (Pause.) I just want y'all to know, nobody's gonna punk me. I'm not gonna let anyone in the NBA punk me. So be warned,'" Pearlman wrote . "Awwwwkward (the atmosphere inside the venue)."

    Related: Larry Johnson says that Dennis Rodman wasn't the best rebounder in his family: "She look like him, she built like him"

    Kobe wanted to make sure no one took him lightly

    Unsurprisingly, this attitude did not sit well with some of his teammates, especially given that Bryant had yet to play an NBA game. Shaquille O'Neal even nicknamed him "Showboat," and others complained about Bryant's hesitancy to pass the ball.

    Kobe, on the other hand, remained unfazed by the criticism. He was firm in his ways, fully aware that his demeanor could rub his teammates in the wrong way. Yet this unwavering attitude was what led him to greatness, cementing his legacy as the "Black Mamba."

    Related: "He ain’t going to respect you until you show him" - Former Laker claims Kobe Bryant did not say his name for a month

    Comments / 5
    Add a Comment
    phred of the void
    1d ago
    kobe the rapist
    Hosea Hill Sr
    1d ago
    MAMBA 4 LIFE
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    "You're a good friend… I'm so sorry man" - When Kobe Bryant issued an emotional apology after punching his Lakers teammate over a $100 debt
    BasketballNetwork.net1 day ago
    Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia reveals wrist tattoo at Mets-Dodgers game
    The Athlete Lifestyle On SI1 day ago
    Vanessa Bryant roasts Kobe protege Sabrina Ionescu's WNBA trophy fail
    The Athlete Lifestyle On SI1 day ago
    World reacts to horrible Taylor Swift news
    Next Impulse Sports8 days ago
    NBA legend Carmelo Anthony’s son Kiyan admits he would not be ‘invited’ to USA junior minicamp ‘without’ help from dad
    The US Sun1 day ago
    Eva Mendes breaks down in tears while revealing she is trying to stop 'yelling' at her and Ryan Gosling's daughters
    HOLAUSA4 days ago
    “I don’t care if it’s Jay Z, I don’t care if it’s Snoop”: Suge Knight Says Puff Diddy is Not the Only One to Blame, Expresses Disappointment Over His Friends in Music Industry
    fandomwire.com4 days ago
    Stephen A. Smith is hoping to get married and have a wife one day even though he is currently happy with his single life!
    playersbio.com7 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Shohei Ohtani's Wife Catches Attention After Dodgers Win NLCS
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Today's Al Roker discusses reaction to heartbreaking loss with wife Deborah Roberts: 'Settle down' — Exclusive
    HELLO4 days ago
    Jamie Foxx Allegedly Claims Diddy Drugged Him, Leading to His Stroke
    Rickey Smiley Morning Show1 day ago
    ‘Roots’ Star John Amos’ Deep and Bitter Regret He Took to Grave: He ‘Never Got Over’ Being Brutally Fired From ‘Good Times’
    RadarOnline5 days ago
    "Thats unforgivable" - Stan Van Gundy sounds off on Julius Randle's poor effort vs. the Lakers
    BasketballNetwork.net6 hours ago
    Taraji P Henson Strikes Provocative Pose in Plunging Pink Dress, “Killing It”
    2paragraphs.com2 days ago
    'He has been stealing from me': This Atlanta millionaire discovered her husband lied on their prenup, wiped out their savings and has stolen roughly $386K. Ramsey Show hosts are shocked
    moneywise.com8 days ago
    Even Davante Adams couldn’t hide the fact that Aaron Rodgers is washed
    FanSided1 day ago
    "She had allowed the conception to happen to secure her hold on their son" – Michael Jordan's parents accused his ex-wife of using pregnancy to control him
    BasketballNetwork.net2 days ago
    John Salley believes that the Lakers drafting Bronny James is a great thing for professional basketball - "He is going to get better with time"
    BasketballNetwork.net1 day ago
    Jaylen Brown confronts SAS on 'unnamed sources' issue: "I think journalistic integrity requires it to go both ways"
    BasketballNetwork.net23 hours ago
    "I know who likes me, who doesn't. I'm cool with that" - Salley on Kobe's nonchalance at the criticism from his Lakers teammates
    BasketballNetwork.net22 hours ago
    Mother breaks down in tears after hiding huge lump behind ear for 40 years
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    The Internet Reacts To A Viral Clip Of Nicole Kidman Seemingly Telling Salma Hayek 'Don't Touch Me' At Paris Fashion Week: 'That Was Not Nice'
    shefinds4 days ago
    The Suicide of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: Two Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Heat predicted to cut ties with $146 million superstar via trade to Knicks
    Sporting News22 hours ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Steelers coach Mike Tomlin on starting Russell Wilson over Justin Fields: 'That's why I'm well-compensated'
    CBS Sports1 day ago
    "To be unstoppable, you have to be predictable" - When Kobe Bryant shared his secret for being a dynamic offensive player
    BasketballNetwork.net17 hours ago
    Olympic champion Lindsey Vonn, 40, set to come out of retirement after five years and compete in World Cup
    The US Sun2 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy