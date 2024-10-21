"He has what Michael had" - Gregg Popovich praising Kobe Bryant in 2010

The comparisons between Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan will always be relevant in the NBA world. After all, Kobe's game was a spitting image of Michael's, and he never shied away from admitting he copied a lot of stuff from his game.

Well, trying to emulate the GOAT is no easy feat, but in doing so, Bryant molded himself into one of the best basketball players ever. So much so that the majority of the NBA atmosphere and the biggest names will always praise KB and call him the closest thing we ever saw to MJ.

One of them was Gregg Popovich , who, back in 2010, had only nice words to say about Kobe.

"It's what sets him apart. There are a lot of people with a lot of abilities, both physical and intrinsic abilities, intelligent people, but he has what Michael had," Popovich praised Bryant as per SLAM Magazine.

Carbon copy

Aside from the obvious aesthetic similarities like height, body type, position, accessories, signature moves, demeanor, and competitiveness, one trait that Michael and Kobe had that put them over the top was their basketball IQ. Sure, Bryant and Jordan were highly talented and skilled, but so were many others. The way they saw the game gave MJ and KB a competitive advantage.

"That's not just an unbelievably competitive desire, but a real feel for the game. When he's gotta insert himself into the mix, whetever it might be an offensive rebound, a steal, a three-pointer- whatever it takes. He seems to understand what the game demands," Pop continued.

For perhaps the greatest tactician in NBA history, seeing how Kobe controlled the game, saw the little details, and reacted accordingly was something to behold. Being a student of the game and obsessing about the ins and outs of every play, call, and decision came naturally to Bryant, just like Jordan, and it made the legendary San Antonio Spurs coach so much more amazed by Bean.

Other legends share the same sentiment

Aside from Pop, one other big name that compared Kobe and Michael was Larry Bird. The legendary Boston Celtics forward once said Bryant and Jordan were both most dangerous in a unique setting on the court.

"The Lakers are at their best when Kobe comes down, gives the ball up, cuts through, and they swing it back around to him. That's when he's most deadly. I always felt the same way about Michael," Bird observed .

"As great as Kobe is, everything has to run through him. He dominates the ball a lot. If he has any inkling things aren't going the team's way, then it's up to him to take over the game the way Michael [Jordan] used to. But even Michael will tell you, it's hard to win that way," Larry added.

Well, you can thank Phil Jackson and the notorious "Triangle system" for that, as both Bryant and Jordan thrived in it after learning the ropes and details to perfection. Kobe and Michael would move off the ball, get easier buckets, and simply expand their already talented scoring arsenal by becoming elite off-ball threats.

Just one of the numerous traits MJ and KB shared, as Bird, Popovich, or any notable NBA figure will attest to.

