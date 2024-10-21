Open in App
    Doc Rivers fires back at critics who say he can't win a title in Milwaukee: "That's bull*** because I've done it, and I can do it"

    By Shane Garry Acedera,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bs0Yi_0wFQjjTm00

    Doc Rivers came under fire after the Milwaukee Bucks underperformed, with him calling the shots. He took over a Bucks team that was 30-13 under Adrian Griffin, and they went just 17-19 with the Illinois native and got booted out in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.

    With the NBA season less than a week away, the same critics are dismissing the Bucks again and saying they can't win a championship under Rivers. But in a recent interview, the 2000 NBA Coach of the Year hit back at his detractors.

    "There's times where I'm like we're being evaluated on a different standard," said Rivers. "And the great news is I've created that standard. So for me, that's good. But then when the narrative comes that you can't do it, that's bull***. Because I've done it, and I can do it. It's just hard to do it. It's just hard. So I've always looked at it that way."

    Doc won in 2008

    Nobody's challenging Rivers' resume because, as the coach said, he's won before. Doc led the Boston Celtics to their first NBA championship after the Larry Bird era when they defeated Kobe Bryant and the Lakers in 2008. He also almost won a second one with that team in 2010, but they lost to the Lakers in Game 7.

    But since 2016, Rivers has posted a 36-37 postseason record. After leaving the C's, he has not made it past round two of the postseason. Overall, he leads all NBA coaches with ten Game 7 losses while infamously blowing three 3-1 series leads and four 3-2 advantages. Despite those, Doc thinks his critics are looking only at one side of the coin.

    "Listen, I'm eighth in wins. I'm fourth in playoff wins," he added. "My numbers don't lie. I've coached for 25 years, and I've had two losing seasons. And the two losing seasons, we were trying to f*** lose, yeah. So I've made the playoffs — whatever, I don't even know — 21 out of 25 years. It's almost like Deion Sanders said in that interview. There's nothing you can say or do that's going to take away from what I've done, and I'll never allow that."

    Related: "You got make sure the heart ain't pumping no more" - Reggie Miller knew it would be a disaster if the Pacers lost Game 6 of the 2000 EC Final

    Jennings is worried about the Bucks

    The good thing for Rivers is that he has a new season to prove his doubters wrong. In this campaign, he will benefit from having a full training camp with his team. But while Doc is excited about the 2024-25 campaign, former Bucks point guard Brandon Jennings is worried about the team's state of mind after Giannis' recent trade comments.

    "I'm just curious to see what the energy is around there," said Jennings on Gil's Arena. "Even if you're joking, I just want to know why you would say that. Just because like, this is what they wanted. Like you want a Dame, this is our second year."

    Antetokounmpo recently talked about the possibility of getting traded if the Bucks don't win another championship. To Jennings' point, why would the team's best player talk about being traded and doubt about not winning when he was ecstatic about landing Dame last year? Maybe Brandon is overreacting to a simple declaration from "Greek Freak." But as they say, where there's smoke, there's fire.

    Related: Damian Lillard credits David Goggins for putting him in the best shape ever: "Kind of just dying in the middle of it"

