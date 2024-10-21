"He's a black Dirk" - Rashad McCants causes stir with his Karl-Anthony Towns comparison

Since Karl-Anthony Towns joined the New York Knicks, the odds of the franchise challenging for the Larry O'Brien trophy have significantly increased. But not everyone believes the 28-year-old will move the needle for the Knickerbockers.

Kenyon Martin , for example, isn't convinced KAT will be a game-changer in New York. At the same time, his co-host, Rashad McCants, thinks otherwise, going as far as to compare Towns to Dirk Nowitzki.

McCants says KAT is "a black Dirk"

Throughout his illustrious 21-season-long NBA career, Dirk was known for his exceptional midrange game. Meanwhile, Martin criticized Towns for lacking the "in-between game" and only scoring via dunks or three-pointers.

The rest of Gil's Arena panel agreed with the first overall pick of the 2000 NBA Draft. That's why McCants comparing the four-time All-Star to the legendary German caught everyone by surprise.

"He's a black Dirk. Can you all stop and not jump to conclusions and listen? I'm not talking about skill, man; I'm talking about style," McCants said. "Dirk not driving the ball to the basket; he's trying to shoot jump shots, bro. He's doing the same thing... KAT posted in the last game; what you talking about? I'm talking about jump shots."

Having played against Nowitzki, Kenyon quickly shut down those comparisons. He pointed out how defenders were constantly on their toes while guarding Dirk, as he had countless ways to punish his opponents. The same can't be said about Karl, who, despite being a perennial All-Star, doesn't have Nowitzki's "bag" on offense, especially in the post.

Expanding his game

After realizing his co-hosts were not on board with the comparison, McCants shifted to a different analogy, claiming Towns was more similar to LaMarcus Aldridge. But Martin again disagreed, stating that Aldridge was a post-up player for whom his respective teams ran plays to put him in positions to score at the rim.

"So, I can't say nobody," McCants added. "Anybody I say, you're gonna say no."

Rashad couldn't find someone who resembles KAT's style of play. However, he did reveal to the Knicks forward what he needs to change about his game to gain more respect from his predecessors.

Playing in a fast-paced Knicks offense that prioritizes shooting threes, Karl will have more than enough opportunities to prove he's the best big man shooter in NBA history. However, to take that next step individually and be worthy of being mentioned alongside someone like Dirk, the 28-year-old will have to add more things to his offensive game. Oh, and he'll also need to win the title.

Related: Karl-Anthony Towns on how the Timberwolves informed him that he was being traded: "It was gangster, I ain't gonna lie"