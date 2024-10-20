“Everything sound crazy until you do it” - Jayson Tatum hints he can outdo Larry Bird’s Celtics legacy

As one of the most storied franchises in NBA history, the Boston Celtics have had many legendary players in the iconic green and white colors. One such legend is three-time NBA champion and MVP Larry Bird , who set a legacy that every player in Boston has looked to emulate ever since.

Striving to be the best

Since the Bird era ended in Boston, the Celtics have only won the championship twice: once in 2008 during the Big Three era of Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen and again 16 years later.

Drafted as the third overall of the 2017 NBA Draft, Jayson Tatum has grown to become the franchise leader in Boston. In seven seasons with the franchise, the Celtics have been to at least five conference finals, with the pinnacle coming in the 2023–24 season, when they won the championship.

After claiming the title that had eluded the franchise for many years and leading them to memorable postseason moments, Tatum has his sights set on a new goal — to exceed the records of the legendary No. 33.

"He's the best Celtic of all time," Jayson says of Bird. "And if that's what I'm chasing, even if I fall short of that a little bit, you had a hell of a career… everything sounds crazy until you do it; somebody gotta do it. They're not saying it is easy or anything like that. But you should just strive to be the best, and he was the best to ever wear this jersey. I know how much pride I have putting it on."

The motivation

Tatum had a fantastic 2023 season, averaging 26.9 points per game and finishing sixth in the MVP voting. Despite winning the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics with Team USA, he didn't get to play as much as he was anticipating. But he isn't holding that as a downside. Instead, he is focusing on achieving greater things with the Celtics, hoping to be called a legend like Bird.

"I was asked earlier; the motivation isn't, 'Oh, he didn't play as much in the Olympics; how is that going to fuel him?' The thing that fuels me is Larry Bird is the best player ever to wear a Celtics uniform, and that's the guy that whether he's averaging 30 that season or having a 60 point in one game, like tying his records. Sometimes, being in the same conversations with him as far as records and things like that go," the dynamic forward commented.

For the 26-year-old forward to be immortalized by the famous crowd in the TD Garden, he'll have to keep delivering. However, Tatum will have the thought of winning individual accolades at the back of his mind. Last season, he lost out in the Eastern Conference, ECF, and NBA Finals MVPs to teammate Jaylen Brown .

He wants to capture each one of those awards this season.

Related: Jayson Tatum reveals which NBA icon he aims to surpass: "That's the guy I'm chasing"