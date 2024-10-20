Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • BasketballNetwork.net

    "Bird is eating him alive" - When Magic Johnson called Larry Bird the 'baddest white dude' after playing with him for the national team in college

    By Yakshpat Bhargava,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PDgw0_0wEPKrOp00

    While most old-school basketball fans would think that the 1992 Dream Team was the only time Larry Bird and Magic Johnson were teammates, that is not correct.

    The truth is that the two legends had an opportunity to meet and face off much earlier than the 1979 NCAA Championship game. This all happened as Magic and Bird were selected to represent Team USA in the early days of their college career.

    Magic and Bird were all praise for one another

    In 1977, two of them represented Team USA in a sporting event. The Boston Celtics legend contributed to an unblemished 8-0 record and a gold medal for the US at the World University Games in Bulgaria. The Lakers' guard pulled his weight and emerged as the leading scorer for Team USA at the biennial Under-18 Albert Schweitzer Tournament in Germany.

    However, the spring of 1978 marked a significant milestone when both of them were selected to represent the United States in the Men's World Invitational Tournament, which was a televised round-robin competition featuring three other national teams: Cuba, Russia, and Yugoslavia.

    Although their skills hadn't reached their peak, Magic was amazed by Larry's performance. Observing the Indiana State Sycamores' forward effortlessly outperform the reigning Player of the Year was a sight to behold for the Michigan native. Moreover, the 6'9" point guard at the time was only itching to tell his friends about Larry's legend and how the myth about him was indeed true.

    "They would put Larry Bird I on the same team to scrimmage. It was dominating my mind because he was domiantin' Jack Giiven - Player of the Year in college basketball. Larry Bird is eating him alive," Magic said . "I couldn't wait to go home and tell me, boys, 'Man, this dude named Larry Bird is real. This is the baddest white dude I've ever seen in my life.'"

    For the Indiana native, his appreciation extended beyond mere recognition of Magic's playmaking skills. More importantly, Bird admired Johnson's selfless playing style to such an extent that it motivated him to fully embrace the latter's presence.

    "I thought he's probably the best guard on the team. We didn't get to play a lot, but you can tell," Bird said . "When you play with Magic, there's something about it. You wanna make that extra pass. You wanna get that rebound, start the break."

    Related: Wemby is surprised by the lack of effort some NBA stars put into improving their game: "They don't seem like they put as much work as I thought."

    The duo had epic highlights together

    As Bird rightly mentioned, their limited playing time on the court never allowed them to boast stats that would justify their strong camaraderie. Throughout three games, Magic scored 15 points, 7 assists, and 5 rebounds, whereas Larry Legend contributed 14 points, 18 rebounds, and 6 assists.

    While the broader basketball public would not see the duo until the 1979 NCAA Championship Game, those fortunate enough to witness their initial partnership would have immediately recognized their natural connection. Because, Bird and Magic for sure did.

    Related: Despite scoring over 21,000 points in his career, Larry Bird once claimed ‘passing was more of an art than scoring’

    Comments / 26
    Add a Comment
    Nitebiz5
    8h ago
    Seeing Larry play live was something Special as he never backed Down from any Player he was Fierce I remember going to a Game they were by 50 something at the Half but he was still playing hard Larry was Feared but Respected I have never seen any player have the Confidence in his Shot like Larry Bird and for Good reason
    Terry
    13h ago
    THEN REALITY STRUCK MAGIC WHIPPED HIS ASS IN COLLEGE. THEN TOOK HIS MANHOOD IN THE NBA...5 CHAMPIONSHIPS TO 3 . NUFF-SAID FACTS.LOL.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    WNBA fumbles Caitlin Clark as they are set to lose $40 million this season, further proving it’s the worst ran league in the history of sports
    thelibertyline.com2 days ago
    "Like looking into the eyes of an assassin" - Dominique Wilkins on how intimidating Larry Bird was as a rival
    BasketballNetwork.net21 hours ago
    NBA Legend Magic Johnson Makes Bold Bronny James Statement
    Fastbreak On SI2 days ago
    World reacts to horrible Taylor Swift news
    Next Impulse Sports7 days ago
    Caitlin Clark stuns in elegant black dress at Pacers Gala, links with NBA star
    The Athlete Lifestyle On SI1 day ago
    Martha Stewart claims it was ‘very easy’ to keep her decades-long affair a secret during her marriage
    New York Post4 days ago
    "You're a good friend… I'm so sorry man" - When Kobe Bryant issued an emotional apology after punching his Lakers teammate over a $100 debt
    BasketballNetwork.net11 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    TV News Legend Dies From Alzheimer’s Disease Complications: George Negus Was 82
    PopCulture5 days ago
    Eva Mendes breaks down in tears while revealing she is trying to stop 'yelling' at her and Ryan Gosling's daughters
    HOLAUSA3 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Video: Oops! Christina Aguilera Accidentally Exposes a Little Too Much in Marilyn Monroe Frock
    musictimes.com6 days ago
    Ailing Al Pacino’s Tragic Final Days: 'Godfather' Star Admits He Doesn’t Believe in Afterlife After Seeing 'No Light' Amid Near-Death Covid Fright
    RadarOnline7 days ago
    PHOTO: Everyone Was Saying The Same Thing About The Jaw-Dropping Texas Longhorns Fan Caught On Camera During Loss To Georgia
    Total Pro Sports1 day ago
    ‘Little House on the Prairie’ star Melissa Gilbert says Michael Landon’s ‘brutal’ cancer ‘decimated him’
    Fox News5 days ago
    Taylor Swift Fans Are 'Unwell' After New Clip Shows Travis Kelce Grabbing Taylor Swift's Backside After His Saints Win: 'His Hand Placement Is Exceptional'
    shefinds9 days ago
    Baseball Hall of Famer discusses whether he preferred playing alongside MJ or Larry Bird
    BasketballNetwork.net2 days ago
    The third nuclear bomb that was supposed to be dropped on Japan ended up killing two American physicists
    War History Online2 days ago
    Selena Gomez Doesn't Sleep in Her Own Bedroom Anymore Because She 'Associates' It With a 'Really Dark Time'
    OK Magazine5 days ago
    Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Make Big Decision About Their Future Together
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Kelly Clarkson causes a stir in tiny figure-hugging dress as she announces star-studded lineup on show
    HELLO5 days ago
    "Booing anyone that's down with an injury let alone your own player is LAME AF!!" - LeBron slams Cleveland fans for disrespecting their QB
    BasketballNetwork.netlast hour
    Opinion: Trump said so many stupid things this week, I decided to just round them up
    USA TODAY3 days ago
    Caitlin Clark's Four-Word Response To Gabbie Marshall's Personal Update
    The Spun2 days ago
    The trenches of World War I introduced these seven popular slang phrases we still use today
    War History Online1 day ago
    Taylor Swift's Body Language at Last Night's Yankees Game Clearly Says a Lot About the State of Her Relationship
    PureWow6 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    VIDEO: Cameras Caught LeBron James In Street Clothes Cornering A Ref And Giving Him A Lecture After He Gave His Son Bronny A Well-Deserved Flagrant Foul
    Total Pro Sports2 days ago
    Mike Tyson looks like a monster in gym, fears grow for Jake Paul
    worldboxingnews.net1 day ago
    Paige Spiranac Goes Viral For Jaw-Dropping Halloween Costume
    The Spun1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy