"Bird is eating him alive" - When Magic Johnson called Larry Bird the 'baddest white dude' after playing with him for the national team in college

While most old-school basketball fans would think that the 1992 Dream Team was the only time Larry Bird and Magic Johnson were teammates, that is not correct.

The truth is that the two legends had an opportunity to meet and face off much earlier than the 1979 NCAA Championship game. This all happened as Magic and Bird were selected to represent Team USA in the early days of their college career.

Magic and Bird were all praise for one another

In 1977, two of them represented Team USA in a sporting event. The Boston Celtics legend contributed to an unblemished 8-0 record and a gold medal for the US at the World University Games in Bulgaria. The Lakers' guard pulled his weight and emerged as the leading scorer for Team USA at the biennial Under-18 Albert Schweitzer Tournament in Germany.

However, the spring of 1978 marked a significant milestone when both of them were selected to represent the United States in the Men's World Invitational Tournament, which was a televised round-robin competition featuring three other national teams: Cuba, Russia, and Yugoslavia.

Although their skills hadn't reached their peak, Magic was amazed by Larry's performance. Observing the Indiana State Sycamores' forward effortlessly outperform the reigning Player of the Year was a sight to behold for the Michigan native. Moreover, the 6'9" point guard at the time was only itching to tell his friends about Larry's legend and how the myth about him was indeed true.

"They would put Larry Bird I on the same team to scrimmage. It was dominating my mind because he was domiantin' Jack Giiven - Player of the Year in college basketball. Larry Bird is eating him alive," Magic said . "I couldn't wait to go home and tell me, boys, 'Man, this dude named Larry Bird is real. This is the baddest white dude I've ever seen in my life.'"

For the Indiana native, his appreciation extended beyond mere recognition of Magic's playmaking skills. More importantly, Bird admired Johnson's selfless playing style to such an extent that it motivated him to fully embrace the latter's presence.

"I thought he's probably the best guard on the team. We didn't get to play a lot, but you can tell," Bird said . "When you play with Magic, there's something about it. You wanna make that extra pass. You wanna get that rebound, start the break."

Related: Wemby is surprised by the lack of effort some NBA stars put into improving their game: "They don't seem like they put as much work as I thought."

The duo had epic highlights together

As Bird rightly mentioned, their limited playing time on the court never allowed them to boast stats that would justify their strong camaraderie. Throughout three games, Magic scored 15 points, 7 assists, and 5 rebounds, whereas Larry Legend contributed 14 points, 18 rebounds, and 6 assists.

While the broader basketball public would not see the duo until the 1979 NCAA Championship Game, those fortunate enough to witness their initial partnership would have immediately recognized their natural connection. Because, Bird and Magic for sure did.

Related: Despite scoring over 21,000 points in his career, Larry Bird once claimed ‘passing was more of an art than scoring’