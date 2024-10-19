Open in App
    "Please recognize game when it's in your face" - Snoop Dogg is highly impressed by Dalton Knecht taking over in the preseason

    By Yakshpat Bhargava,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qY6WH_0wDS9T3J00

    Considering the LA Lakers ' draft picks in the 2024 summer, it was expected that young Bronny James would require time to polish his skills to contribute well to the team. However, their 17th overall pick, Dalton Knecht , was expected to be an immediate contributor.

    The North Dakota native lived up to all the sky-high expectations in a preseason contest against the Phoenix Suns, wherein he single-handedly led his team to an OT win, which even got the superstars on the team bench fired up.

    Reflecting on the 23-year-old's masterclass, Lakers' superfan Snoop Dogg expressed his belief that the team has everything it requires to chase a championship in the 2024-25 season, going as far as to hand Knecht a new nickname even before he made his official NBA debut.

    Snoop gives Knecht a new nickname

    Preseason games typically serve as an opportunity for coaches to assess the strengths of their players, especially rookies and younger guys, while giving veteran players some time on the court to find their rhythm. For Knecht, this was a chance to showcase his readiness for the big stage and play a role in coach JJ Redick's team.

    As the Suns held an 8-point lead entering the fourth quarter, it seemed like the only positive for the Lakers would be Anthony Davis ' 35-point and 10-rebound double-double performance. Until Dalton decided to take charge of the game, dropping 20 straight points to force the game into OT and then ensuring a victory for Purple and Gold. He finished the game with 35 points, including eight 3-pointers in 32 minutes.

    Reflecting on Dalton's standout performance, Snoop handed him a new nickname, 'Westside Knecht,' and emphasized his excitement over the versatility present on the Lakers' roster for the 2024-25 season.

    "Please recognize the game when it's in your face. The Lakers is on a mission, we got everything we need, everybody's back, seems like everybody's healthy," Dogg said . "I like the pick, I like Knecht, and I like little Bronny."

    Dalton can have an immediate impact on the Lakers

    Despite their offseason challenges, particularly failing to sign a veteran player, the Lakers have found a potential gem in Knecht. Many analysts considered him the 'steal' of the draft after averaging 21.7 points per game in his single season at Tennessee.

    He earned SEC Player of the Year and first-team All-American honors. Still, due to his age (being one of the oldest in the draft class), he fell out of lottery contention and into the Lakers' hands.

    With AD expected to play as the team's center alongside Rui Hachimura in the forward role, Knecht could play a huge role, especially until Jarred Vanderbilt recovers fully. The latter could be an aggressive scoring boost in rotation. Still, his off-the-ball movement could also help the Lakers attain another dimension in close games.

    Considering how Gabe Vincent and Jaxson Hayes disappeared in the playoffs last season if Knecht can deliver even half of the offensive production he has shown in the preseason so far, the 2020 NBA Champ will have the luxury of being less reliant on players like D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves, which could be key to a deep playoff run this time around.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    the big bomber
    2d ago
    seems snoop the only one that can be truthful and recognize a good player
    View all comments
