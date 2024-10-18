Damian Lillard credits David Goggins for putting him in the best shape ever: "Kind of just dying in the middle of it"

Working countless numbers on a stationary exercise bike, pushing high resistance to activate his legs, and honing his agility and lower body strength, NBA star Damian Lillard has conditioned himself to be in perfect shape ahead of the upcoming 2024-25 NBA regular season.

To achieve that goal, the eight-time All-Star sought out former U.S. Navy SEAL and triathlete David Goggins to help him transform his conditioning.

Mental challenge

Last season, Lillard played 73 regular-season games, his highest number since the 2018-19 season. This was a cause for concern for the 34-year-old point guard, mainly because he showed excellent durability — playing at least 70 games — during the first seven years of his NBA career.

Approaching the later stages of his career, the Milwaukee Bucks point guard realizes that he needs to push his physical and mental limits. Dame credits Goggins for setting him on the right track with their offseason workout sessions.

"As much as it was a challenge for me as far as conditioning, it was more of a mental challenge than anything else," Lillard said . "And I think my greatest takeaway from it was the mental strength [and] realizing it's a lot more in there than you think. When you're tired, and when you're kind of just dying in the middle of it. So to come out and the end of it after spending that time with him, it really did something for me mentally."

Inducted into the International Sports Hall of Fame, Goggins pushed "Dame Time" to extreme limits. In one workout session, he had Lillard do 16 workouts in four days, including 1000 lunges and 700 pushups in 45 minutes. With every sweat and every gasp for air, the dynamic point guard felt in his best shape ever.

Related: "You can't really cuss them out in front of everybody" - Anthony Edwards explains why he doesn't agree with Jordan and Kobe's leadership style

Being in the best shape

In the 2021-22 season, Lillard played only 29 games for the Portland Trail Blazers. He missed the playoffs for the first time since his rookie year due to a season-ending injury. Dame returned strongly the following season and averaged a career-high 32.2 points per game, but he played only 58 games that season.

After being sent to the Bucks, the sharpshooter significantly increased his games played in the 2023–24 season compared to the previous four seasons. This year, he aims to sustain the pace of the last regular season.

"I've been with David Goggins for a couple years now, and we just could never roll down at time. And I was finishing up my Elite Camp in Phoenix, and we had been talking, and I was like, 'While I'm close to you, I want to get out there and get a couple of days.' So, we got together that week when I left camp, and we just went to work," the former Blazers' star added.

Last postseason, the Bucks lost to the Indiana Pacers in just the first round. Milwaukee was shorthanded throughout the series. Superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was sidelined for six games, while Lillard missed crucial Games 4 and 5. Nursing his injured right Achilles, Damian returned for Game 6, but it wasn't enough to hold off the Pacers.

Related: Damian Lillard on why he's confident he and the Bucks will be much better this season: "I was able to get my s*** together"