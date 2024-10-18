Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • BasketballNetwork.net

    Damian Lillard credits David Goggins for putting him in the best shape ever: "Kind of just dying in the middle of it"

    By Adel Ahmad,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VDXA1_0wCLDz8e00

    Working countless numbers on a stationary exercise bike, pushing high resistance to activate his legs, and honing his agility and lower body strength, NBA star Damian Lillard has conditioned himself to be in perfect shape ahead of the upcoming 2024-25 NBA regular season.

    To achieve that goal, the eight-time All-Star sought out former U.S. Navy SEAL and triathlete David Goggins to help him transform his conditioning.

    Mental challenge

    Last season, Lillard played 73 regular-season games, his highest number since the 2018-19 season. This was a cause for concern for the 34-year-old point guard, mainly because he showed excellent durability — playing at least 70 games — during the first seven years of his NBA career.

    Approaching the later stages of his career, the Milwaukee Bucks point guard realizes that he needs to push his physical and mental limits. Dame credits Goggins for setting him on the right track with their offseason workout sessions.

    "As much as it was a challenge for me as far as conditioning, it was more of a mental challenge than anything else," Lillard said . "And I think my greatest takeaway from it was the mental strength [and] realizing it's a lot more in there than you think. When you're tired, and when you're kind of just dying in the middle of it. So to come out and the end of it after spending that time with him, it really did something for me mentally."

    Inducted into the International Sports Hall of Fame, Goggins pushed "Dame Time" to extreme limits. In one workout session, he had Lillard do 16 workouts in four days, including 1000 lunges and 700 pushups in 45 minutes. With every sweat and every gasp for air, the dynamic point guard felt in his best shape ever.

    Related: "You can't really cuss them out in front of everybody" - Anthony Edwards explains why he doesn't agree with Jordan and Kobe's leadership style

    Being in the best shape

    In the 2021-22 season, Lillard played only 29 games for the Portland Trail Blazers. He missed the playoffs for the first time since his rookie year due to a season-ending injury. Dame returned strongly the following season and averaged a career-high 32.2 points per game, but he played only 58 games that season.

    After being sent to the Bucks, the sharpshooter significantly increased his games played in the 2023–24 season compared to the previous four seasons. This year, he aims to sustain the pace of the last regular season.

    "I've been with David Goggins for a couple years now, and we just could never roll down at time. And I was finishing up my Elite Camp in Phoenix, and we had been talking, and I was like, 'While I'm close to you, I want to get out there and get a couple of days.' So, we got together that week when I left camp, and we just went to work," the former Blazers' star added.

    Last postseason, the Bucks lost to the Indiana Pacers in just the first round. Milwaukee was shorthanded throughout the series. Superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was sidelined for six games, while Lillard missed crucial Games 4 and 5. Nursing his injured right Achilles, Damian returned for Game 6, but it wasn't enough to hold off the Pacers.

    Related: Damian Lillard on why he's confident he and the Bucks will be much better this season: "I was able to get my s*** together"

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    "All he's going to do is get better" - LeBron in 2009 on his desire to play with D-Rose at the 2012 Olympics
    BasketballNetwork.net3 hours ago
    Karl-Anthony Towns on how the Timberwolves informed him that he was being traded: "It was gangster, I ain't gonna lie"
    BasketballNetwork.net1 day ago
    "I didn't understand the talent I had for it until I got to the NBA" - Andre Drummond says he has always excelled at rebounding
    BasketballNetwork.net2 days ago
    "She had allowed the conception to happen to secure her hold on their son" – Michael Jordan's parents accused his ex-wife of using pregnancy to control him
    BasketballNetwork.net6 hours ago
    "He has more followers on social media than Patrick Mahomes" - Gilbert Arenas says Bronny James as an influencer is great for the NBA
    BasketballNetwork.net2 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    Nelly Spoils His Baby, Baby, Baby Ashanti With Surprise 44th Birthday Celebration
    Bossip1 day ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    'My Three Sons' Former Child Star Stanley Livingston Dog-Bonded with Doris Day During 'Daisies'
    Herbie J Pilato9 hours ago
    Paul Pierce compares Klay Thompson in Dallas to himself playing for the Wizards: "I'm gonna be right here down the stretch and I'ma make these big shots"
    BasketballNetwork.net1 day ago
    Shaquille O’Neal has a hilarious theory on why Phil Jackson subbed him out early during his 61-point game: “He didn’t want me to score more than Mike”
    BasketballNetwork.net2 days ago
    "There were three bats in my locker” - When Michael Jordan went above and beyond to help his teammate
    BasketballNetwork.net1 day ago
    The NBA collaborated with Sean "Diddy" Combs in 2013: "Excited to build a greater relationship"
    BasketballNetwork.net2 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber9 days ago
    "Someone needed to slam his fingers in the car door more often" - NBA journeyman showed no remorse after nearly breaking Dirk's fingers
    BasketballNetwork.net18 hours ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria2 days ago
    "I don't like the direction they're going," - When NBA players were openly against David Stern changing the dress code policy in 2005
    BasketballNetwork.net2 days ago
    "I think we lost on it" - When Toronto Raptors' GM admitted that his 'gamble' with Hakeem Olajuwon didn't pay off
    BasketballNetwork.net1 day ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern4 days ago
    Isiah Thomas on what he saw in Tracy McGrady’s potential: "He was able to get it done without looking like he was working too hard"
    BasketballNetwork.net2 days ago
    "When the game is on the line, you have to wrestle him for the ball" - Chris Mullin on playing with Tim Hardaway in the clutch
    BasketballNetwork.net2 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune20 hours ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria10 days ago
    "I was trying to be positive and be really happy" - Dirk Nowitzki opens up about the difficulty of celebrating the 2007 MVP while being out of the playoffs
    BasketballNetwork.net9 hours ago
    "Don't think he's doing this with LeBron and Anthony Davis" - Chandler Parsons praises JB Bickerstaff for instilling a strict dress code for the Pistons
    BasketballNetwork.net2 days ago
    "I modeled my offensive game after those guys" - Charles Barkley explains how his time with Sixers veterans shaped his game
    BasketballNetwork.net1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy