Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • BasketballNetwork.net

    "I don't like the direction they're going," - When NBA players were openly against David Stern changing the dress code policy in 2005

    By Nicole Ganglani,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qRMwG_0wC1C1lT00

    Back in October 2005, the NBA league office shocked the players by releasing a dress code requirement in an attempt by David Stern to improve the association's image. Many players took offense to it, including Jason Richardson , Tim Duncan, and Allen Iverson, who all felt that the change of dress code was targeted against African American players in the association

    " One thing to me that was kind of racist was you couldn't wear chains outside your clothing. I don't understand what that has to do with being business-approachable. You wear a suit, and you still could be a crook. You see what happened with Enron and Martha Stewart. Just because you dress a certain way doesn't mean you're that way. Hey, a guy could come in with baggy jeans, a 'durag, and have a Ph.D., and a person who comes in with a suit could be a three-time felon ," Richardson said , as published on ESPN.

    The dress code of 2015

    Richardson and most of his colleagues were furious about the dress code because they felt that the NBA treated its players like corporate employees. Business casual was defined as a long or short-sleeved shirt (collared or turtleneck) or a sweater paired with dress slacks, khaki pants, or dress jeans.

    Appropriate shoes and socks were also required, including dress shoes, dress boots, or other presentable shoes. Still, they did not include sneakers, sandals, flip-flops, or work boots. What ticked most players off was that the NBA no longer allowed them to wear chain pendants or medallions over their clothes. It was so ridiculous to them that even Duncan had something to say about it.

    " I think it's a load of crap. I understand what they're trying to do with hats and 'durags and jerseys and stuff. That's fine. But I don't understand why they would take it to this level. I think it's basically retarded. I don't like the direction they're going, but who am I? " Duncan said.

    " They don't want your chains to be out, all gaudy and shiny. But that's the point of them; I love wearing my jewelry. But I love my job. I love playing basketball more than I love getting fined and getting suspended ," Paul Pierce said.

    The dress code policy was implemented in 2005 in response to the " Malice at the Palace " incident. Stern wanted to do as much damage control as possible in protecting its image so as not to hurt its business. The commissioner felt that requiring the players to dress as formally as possible was one way to not only cleanse their image but also ensure that the league wouldn't be viewed like it was in the '70s.

    Related: Chris Mullin thinks there is bad blood between Donte DiVincenzo and the Knicks: "He got surprised by that deal"

    The 2020 NBA dress code

    Stern's 2005 dress code was abided by players for a good nine years until he stepped down and Adam Silver took over in 2014. Silver, who is the NBA's commissioner today, isn't really particular with the dress code, which is why players are a little more relaxed with it now. In fact, the current NBA commissioner encourages players to be as expressive as they can, which is why there are a lot of them now who dress extraordinarily.

    Perhaps it helps that the NBA's image has been cleansed since the Pistons-Pacers incident took place or that the impact of social media has encouraged the rise of fashion in the NBA. Suffice it to say that the players in today's league, especially those who take their fashion seriously, have it easier compared to the ones who came before them.

    Related: Julius Erving believes no player is similar to him in the modern NBA: “I was a small forward, but I really played like a power forward”

    Comments / 19
    Add a Comment
    R2D2
    59m ago
    Be grateful to have a great job ! Stop crying about dress code
    SCB
    2h ago
    NBA is hands down the worse professional sport!!!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Caitlin Clark stuns in elegant black dress at Pacers Gala, links with NBA star
    The Athlete Lifestyle On SI8 hours ago
    Sports analyst Skip Bayless says Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum is holding teammate back from getting MVP
    Sporting News2 days ago
    WNBA will lose $40 million this season and its NBA investors are growing impatient
    New York Post1 day ago
    "She had allowed the conception to happen to secure her hold on their son" – Michael Jordan's parents accused his ex-wife of using pregnancy to control him
    BasketballNetwork.net3 hours ago
    "I can't see my skills getting better; I can only see them getting worse" – Charles Barkley hinted at uncertain future after injury-riddled season with the Suns
    BasketballNetwork.net2 days ago
    Shaquille O'Neal reveals he once lost a huge $20 million deal - because he said 'the Earth was flat'
    Upworthy2 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Martha Stewart claims it was ‘very easy’ to keep her decades-long affair a secret during her marriage
    New York Post2 days ago
    “I don’t care if it’s Jay Z, I don’t care if it’s Snoop”: Suge Knight Says Puff Diddy is Not the Only One to Blame, Expresses Disappointment Over His Friends in Music Industry
    fandomwire.com1 day ago
    Shark Tank's Kevin O’Leary called two women 'cockroaches'. Now, their company is worth $15 million
    MarketRealist3 days ago
    Cher's Gender-Switch Son Chaz Bono Shacked Up at $2.5Million Mansion With Former Child Star Fiancée Shara Blue Mathes
    RadarOnline5 days ago
    WNBA Head Coach Fired Friday Afternoon
    The Spun2 days ago
    Highly Accomplished Gymnast Simone Biles Is Neither A Dwarf Nor Known To Be Autistic!
    sportstalkline.com22 hours ago
    Drake's surprising new hairstyle leaves fans questioning bold pigtails decision
    The Mirror US3 days ago
    ‘Roots’ Star John Amos’ Deep and Bitter Regret He Took to Grave: He ‘Never Got Over’ Being Brutally Fired From ‘Good Times’
    RadarOnline2 days ago
    Video: Oops! Christina Aguilera Accidentally Exposes a Little Too Much in Marilyn Monroe Frock
    musictimes.com4 days ago
    Kelly Clarkson causes a stir in tiny figure-hugging dress as she announces star-studded lineup on show
    HELLO4 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Sacramento Kings Sign Shaquille O’Neal’s Son Shareef For Upcoming Season
    Black Enterprise1 day ago
    Boston Celtics Legend Paul Pierce Urges NBA Superstar To Retire
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Why Jennifer Hudson Was Suspended for Following Her Mom's Advice in High School
    Parade6 days ago
    Andre Drummond Admits He Intentionally Missed Shots To Get More Rebounds
    FadeawayWorld.net1 day ago
    Shaquille O’Neal has a hilarious theory on why Phil Jackson subbed him out early during his 61-point game: “He didn’t want me to score more than Mike”
    BasketballNetwork.net2 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber12 days ago
    Shaquille O'Neal Doesn't Hold Back After Ranking Victor Wembanyama As The NBA's 31st Best Plauer
    FadeawayWorld.net2 days ago
    Karl-Anthony Towns caught NBA phone cheating on Jordyn Woods date night
    The Athlete Lifestyle On SI3 days ago
    Gabrielle Union Felt Entitled to Be Unfaithful With Her First Husband
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet1 day ago
    “Got No Class, Never Has” – Former NJ Governor Chris Christie Goes OFF On Dan Campbell Over Cowboys Blowout
    Whiskey Riff2 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy