"I don't like the direction they're going," - When NBA players were openly against David Stern changing the dress code policy in 2005

Back in October 2005, the NBA league office shocked the players by releasing a dress code requirement in an attempt by David Stern to improve the association's image. Many players took offense to it, including Jason Richardson , Tim Duncan, and Allen Iverson, who all felt that the change of dress code was targeted against African American players in the association

" One thing to me that was kind of racist was you couldn't wear chains outside your clothing. I don't understand what that has to do with being business-approachable. You wear a suit, and you still could be a crook. You see what happened with Enron and Martha Stewart. Just because you dress a certain way doesn't mean you're that way. Hey, a guy could come in with baggy jeans, a 'durag, and have a Ph.D., and a person who comes in with a suit could be a three-time felon ," Richardson said , as published on ESPN.

The dress code of 2015

Richardson and most of his colleagues were furious about the dress code because they felt that the NBA treated its players like corporate employees. Business casual was defined as a long or short-sleeved shirt (collared or turtleneck) or a sweater paired with dress slacks, khaki pants, or dress jeans.

Appropriate shoes and socks were also required, including dress shoes, dress boots, or other presentable shoes. Still, they did not include sneakers, sandals, flip-flops, or work boots. What ticked most players off was that the NBA no longer allowed them to wear chain pendants or medallions over their clothes. It was so ridiculous to them that even Duncan had something to say about it.

" I think it's a load of crap. I understand what they're trying to do with hats and 'durags and jerseys and stuff. That's fine. But I don't understand why they would take it to this level. I think it's basically retarded. I don't like the direction they're going, but who am I? " Duncan said.

" They don't want your chains to be out, all gaudy and shiny. But that's the point of them; I love wearing my jewelry. But I love my job. I love playing basketball more than I love getting fined and getting suspended ," Paul Pierce said.

The dress code policy was implemented in 2005 in response to the " Malice at the Palace " incident. Stern wanted to do as much damage control as possible in protecting its image so as not to hurt its business. The commissioner felt that requiring the players to dress as formally as possible was one way to not only cleanse their image but also ensure that the league wouldn't be viewed like it was in the '70s.

Related: Chris Mullin thinks there is bad blood between Donte DiVincenzo and the Knicks: "He got surprised by that deal"

The 2020 NBA dress code

Stern's 2005 dress code was abided by players for a good nine years until he stepped down and Adam Silver took over in 2014. Silver, who is the NBA's commissioner today, isn't really particular with the dress code, which is why players are a little more relaxed with it now. In fact, the current NBA commissioner encourages players to be as expressive as they can, which is why there are a lot of them now who dress extraordinarily.

Perhaps it helps that the NBA's image has been cleansed since the Pistons-Pacers incident took place or that the impact of social media has encouraged the rise of fashion in the NBA. Suffice it to say that the players in today's league, especially those who take their fashion seriously, have it easier compared to the ones who came before them.

Related: Julius Erving believes no player is similar to him in the modern NBA: “I was a small forward, but I really played like a power forward”