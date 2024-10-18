Open in App
    BasketballNetwork.net

    "You want him to score, or you want me to score" - Andre Drummond recalls how lethal he and Blake Griffin were

    By Jonas Panerio,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13meHy_0wBxOiZH00

    When Blake Griffin arrived in the "Motor City" at the 2018 NBA trade deadline, Andre Drummond was apprehensive about the transaction. After all, BG was one of the most dominant power forwards in the league, and the big man thought playing alongside him would create some spacing issues.

    At the same time, that era was marked by volume three-point shooting and transition play, and the 6-foot-11 center thought Griffin's arrival would diminish his role as the Pistons transitioned to playing "small ball." However, Drummond's fears proved unfounded as the two eventually played sweet music together for a few seasons.

    Blake made Andre's job a lot easier

    Griffin arrived in Detroit following a successful eight-year stint with the Los Angeles Clippers, where he averaged 21.6 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game. But Drummond's concerns were understandable, considering he was the Pistons' undisputed big dog in the paint. However, Dre soon learned that having BG as a teammate only enhanced his game.

    The two formed a formidable duo, with Griffin's ability to stretch the floor and create opportunities for Drummond in the paint. And for Andre, having a partner like BG meant he didn't have to shoulder all the scoring and rebounding responsibilities on his own.

    "When he came in, he made my job like 90 times easier," the four-time rebounding champ said . "Because everybody wanted to stop him from scoring in the paint. I said, 'You guys are crazy because you're leaving the best rebounder in the league open every play. Because you got to send two at him, and you're leaving me open.'"

    Drummond stated that opponents were often puzzled when dealing with Detroit's dreaded duo.

    "So, like, the choice is yours: you want him to score, or you want me to score? Yeah. And then you're adding Reggie, Reggie Bullock. I mean, we got shooters around us, too. Our team was really good," he added.

    Related: Mullin thinks Isiah should've been on the Dream Team: "He was by far and then historically a Top 3 point guard of all time"

    Uncertainty about the fit

    As mentioned, the center from Mount Vernon, New York, was skeptical about the fit between him and Griffin, especially since he had gotten used to playing with Tobias Harris.

    "I was worried at first because I didn't know how he and I would play together. Because I was playing with Tobias prior, and obviously Tobias is a known slasher, three-point shooter, and obviously, Blake was just starting to transform himself into the three-point shooter he had become," Dre said. "And I was like, 'Alright, is this going to be like a thing where they're playing small ball because this is the era of small ball now?' So like, damn, I might not play anymore now."

    Unfortunately, the Griffin-Drummond combo didn't play many years together, as Andre was traded to Cleveland at the 2020 trade deadline. Nevertheless, the time he spent with Blake convinced him of how unique a talent the latter was.

    "He just has so much heart, man. He plays hard as f**k. Plays really hard, and he pushed himself to the limit. You know, every time he could play, he would play, regardless if he was hurt or not," Drummond said of Griffin.

    Blake would go on to play for the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics before retiring. Although he never won an NBA title, Griffin's legacy as a high-flying forward who electrified fans and foes alike will always be remembered.

    Related: "I didn't understand the talent I had for it until I got to the NBA" - Andre Drummond says he has always excelled at rebounding

