Stephen A. Smith reacts to Joel Embiid not playing back-to-back games anymore: "I can't knock him for that"

Joel Embiid 's recent revelation that he does not plan to play back-to-back games this season has created a stir around the league, especially among Philadelphia 76ers fans.

Many believe this season may be Embiid's best shot at winning an NBA championship after the organization signed Paul George this summer. However, if the big man doesn't play back-to-back games, that might hurt the Sixers' standings and could be the difference between them having homecourt advantage and making the playoffs.

Stephen A. Smith , however, believes that Joel sitting out back-to-backs isn't a bad idea, especially if it ensures that he will be 100% healthy come playoff time.

"I can't knock him for that," Smith said on First Take. "It would be nice to see him more games than not. But if all it means is him avoiding back-to-backs, that's a small price to pay if it's going to elevate the chances of him being healthy come postseason."

Embiid has never been healthy

Embiid has dealt with injuries since he was drafted third overall in 2014. Joel missed his first two years in the league with a foot injury and has yet to play more than 68 games in a season.

JoJo appeared in only 39 contests in the 2023-24 campaign, with the Sixers going from one of the favorites to win their conference to finishing seventh in the East. Without homecourt advantage and a healthy Embiid, they were eliminated by the New York Knicks 4-2 in the opening round of the playoffs.

"If Joel Embiid is healthy, me as a diehard Knicks fan not wanting the Knicks to lose, not trying to bet against the Knicks knowing the Knicks could beat Philly, knowing they could give Boston a run for its money, there is no team in the NBA that we can look at going up against a healthy Joel Embiid, a healthy Tyrese Maxey, a healthy Paul George. There is no team in the NBA we can definitively say the Philadelphia 76ers cannot beat, not even the Boston Celtics," added Smith.

It's all about the playoffs

It was last during the Sixers' Media Day that Embiid told reporters about his plan to sit out back-to-back games . The superstar big man said he has to prioritize being 100% healthy in the postseason, and if that means not playing back-to-backs for the rest of his career—not just this season—he is willing to make that decision.

Philadelphia has 15 back-to-back games this season, 12 after January 2025, the halfway mark when wins matter even more. Hopefully, they can get off to a great start and put themselves in a position to afford to lose some of those back-to-backs without hurting their standings. Otherwise, the Embiid slander could get worse.

