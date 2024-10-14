Open in App
    • BasketballNetwork.net

    "I wear my heart on my sleeve, and that's all it was" - DiVincenzo downplays postgame altercation Jalen Brunson's dad

    By Jonas Panerio,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GKW4g_0w62ACQr00

    Former New York Knick guard Donte DiVincenzo returned to the place that embraced him briefly as one of their own and turned it upside down. Playing with fire in his eyes and venom on his tongue, the former Villanova ace displayed his trademark hustle and skills in the Minnesota Timberwolves 115-110 loss to the Knicks.

    After the game, the fireworks really got going as “The Big Ragu” got into a verbal altercation with Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson , the father of his best friend, Jalen Brunson. After the game, DDV didn’t put too much thought into the situation and said he would deal with it privately if it came to that.

    A surprising trade

    Donte was ready to start the season with the “Nova Knicks,” especially after New York acquired two-way wingman Mikal Bridges from Brooklyn this offseason. However, the 6-foot-4 guard from Newark, Delaware, never got to suit up with all of his buddies as he was sent to the Timberwolves in the trade that brought All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns to the Knicks.

    During the game, DiVincenzo appeared fired up from the get-go and, at one point, even spoke to Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau, after an and-one, saying, “Can’t finish, right Thibs?”

    As he was about to shoot the bonus free throw, he then said in Rick’s direction, “That’s what happens when they let you run the show.”

    Although DDV never revealed who those pointed words were meant for, some speculate they were for Rick Brunson, who was rumored to be one of the supporters of the trade involving Donte.

    “It was in the general direction [of the Knicks bench],” DiVincenzo clarified. “Obviously, they have me on video saying it. And I’m not there anymore. I play, I’m competitive, I wear my heart on my sleeve, and that’s all it was.”

    It seemed like Rick didn’t take kindly to the words that were said his way as he made his way toward DDV after the contest to say a word or two. When asked to comment on the postgame exchange, Donte kept his words concise.

    “Some words. I don’t know fully well what was said,” DiVincenzo shared . “A lot of people there. But I really have no comment on the situation. I think we’ll both be men and talk about it privately.”

    Loved his lone season with the Knicks

    In July 2023, Donte signed to play for the Knicks and thrived as the team’s starting shooting guard. He averaged 15.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.6 steals per game in the regular season, numbers DiVincenzo bumped up to 17.8 points in the Knicks’ memorable postseason run.

    Even though his run with the Knicks was shortlived, DDV will forever have a place in the team’s lore, thanks to his sensational game-winning three-pointer in Game 2 of their first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers.

