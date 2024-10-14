Gilbert Arenas recalls when Kwame Brown wanted to fight Michael Jordan in a bar: "The name Oakley reversed that s**t"

Kwame Brown was Michael Jordan's go-to target for criticism during their two-year sting with the Washington Wizards . This did not sit well with "Coffee," who grew to resent being teammates with "His Airness."

Gilbert Arenas recently revealed another story about Kwame wanting to retaliate against Jordan for all the bullying he had received. Unfortunately, for the first overall pick of the 2001 NBA Draft, Mike had Charles Oakley in his corner.

Kwame wanted to fight MJ in a bar

Whether it was bringing veterans into practice to beat him or nearly making the big man cry during the Wizards scrimmage, MJ and Oak never tried to hide their dislike of Brown. But at one point, the former high school prodigy had enough.

While appearing on The Underground Lounge podcast, Arenas recounted a story from a bar in Chicago when Kwame, emboldened by alcohol, gathered the courage to finally confront his legendary teammate. But despite the size difference—Michael was 6'6", fluctuating between 195 and 215 pounds as a player, while the 6'11" Brown entered the NBA at 243 pounds—Jordan didn't take him seriously.

"We in Chicago... you know, his nemesis is Jordan, but his real nemesis is Oakley 'cause Oakley scared the s**t out of him," Arenas said. "I remember we sitting at the bar, and Kwame's like, 'Yeah, I'mma f**k him up, I'mma whoop his a** now. He by himself... Bartender! Shots! Give me five.' Jordan come, 'Hey h*e. What your a** doing here h*e?' All you see was Kwame take them, hit them shots. He seen it, and he was like, 'Oh, he trying to get some courage, huh?'"

Oakley to the rescue

At that point, Jordan realized that something was cooking. So, what did Mike do? He used his close friend's name as a safety blanket.

"Jordan said, 'Oakley downstairs,' that's all MJ said. Whatever that liquor was gonna do, the name Oakley reversed that s**t," Arenas added.

Oak was the NBA's ultimate enforcer and one of the most feared individuals in the league during his playing days. After all, even Larry Bird was scared to trash-talk Charles because he knew he would have to face consequences.

So, for all his physical dominance, it's no wonder Kwame backed out of confronting MJ. Perhaps he could've sent a loud enough message to Mike, but with Oakley ready to protect his former Chicago Bulls teammate, Brown would've paid the price for it.

Related: "I heard a lot about you, but I think I'm better than you" - Kwame Brown said he beat Michael Jordan 1-on-1