"No other player ever thought of that" - When Larry Bird showed his softer side to Red Auerbach

Since Larry Bird retired from the NBA in 1992, numerous stories have surfaced highlighting his ruthless nature on the basketball court, especially his relentless trash-talking. The three-time MVP was known for mercilessly demoralizing opponents - as he wanted to instill fear into the hearts of all his opponents. However, while this narrative is well-known, there is a lesser-acknowledged aspect of Larry's personality - a softer side that even once surprised Red Auerbach .

Larry always had an underappreciated soft side

Given the many tales of Larry Legend's sharp trash-talk and his ability to shake his opponent's confidence, it's easy for fans to perceive him as harsh and mean. Yet, as Frank Deford mentioned in his Sports Illustrated piece, the 12-time All-Star once left a profound impression on Auerbach by showing a softer side of himself.

"When the Celtics won the title in 1984, Bird approached Auerbach and said, 'I'd like to buy a ring for Walter,'" Deford wrote . "Walter Randall was an old equipment man and sometime trainer who died in '85. 'No other player ever thought of that,' Auerbach says."

This wasn't a trait that Bird showcased at his most significant moments, Instead, as Deford emphasized, from an early age and even in his vulnerable moments, the Indiana native never hesitated to acknowledge the contributions of those who worked tirelessly for his respective team to reach the greatest height.

"Rick Shaw went up to Bird on the sad flight back from the Sycamores' Final Four defeat at the hands of Michigan State in 1979 and handed him a team pennant to sign," the writer continued. "Bird didn't just autograph it. He wrote, 'Thank you for all the things you've done for me. Love, Larry.'"

Related: Julius Erving believes no player is similar to him in the modern NBA: “I was a small forward, but I really played like a power forward”

Boston Celtics star gave an insight into Bird's nature

Though the two-time Finals MVP often pushed his teammates to elevate their performance on the court off the court, he was a leader who deeply cared about their well-being. According to Bill Walton, Larry's genuine concern for all his teammates resonated strongly within the team.

"So much of it - playing, in the locker room, away from basketball - has to do with how much he cares," Walton explained. "Larry cares about every element of everything he's involved in. With some people, the sphere of their life is so very small. The sphere of Larry's life is just huge."

It's safe to say The Hick From the French Lick was fully aware of the intimidating presence he brought to the court and the countless individuals who worked selflessly to support his rise to becoming the face of the NBA for almost an entire decade. While his softer side may not be widely known, the three-time NBA Champion ensured that those who worked closely with him felt his appreciation.

Related: "Of course, me, you know?!" - When Larry Bird couldn't miss a shot even when he was intending to