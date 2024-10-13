Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • BasketballNetwork.net

    "No other player ever thought of that" - When Larry Bird showed his softer side to Red Auerbach

    By Yakshpat Bhargava,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L1wJS_0w57v4Z900

    Since Larry Bird retired from the NBA in 1992, numerous stories have surfaced highlighting his ruthless nature on the basketball court, especially his relentless trash-talking. The three-time MVP was known for mercilessly demoralizing opponents - as he wanted to instill fear into the hearts of all his opponents. However, while this narrative is well-known, there is a lesser-acknowledged aspect of Larry's personality - a softer side that even once surprised Red Auerbach .

    Larry always had an underappreciated soft side

    Given the many tales of Larry Legend's sharp trash-talk and his ability to shake his opponent's confidence, it's easy for fans to perceive him as harsh and mean. Yet, as Frank Deford mentioned in his Sports Illustrated piece, the 12-time All-Star once left a profound impression on Auerbach by showing a softer side of himself.

    "When the Celtics won the title in 1984, Bird approached Auerbach and said, 'I'd like to buy a ring for Walter,'" Deford wrote . "Walter Randall was an old equipment man and sometime trainer who died in '85. 'No other player ever thought of that,' Auerbach says."

    This wasn't a trait that Bird showcased at his most significant moments, Instead, as Deford emphasized, from an early age and even in his vulnerable moments, the Indiana native never hesitated to acknowledge the contributions of those who worked tirelessly for his respective team to reach the greatest height.

    "Rick Shaw went up to Bird on the sad flight back from the Sycamores' Final Four defeat at the hands of Michigan State in 1979 and handed him a team pennant to sign," the writer continued. "Bird didn't just autograph it. He wrote, 'Thank you for all the things you've done for me. Love, Larry.'"

    Related: Julius Erving believes no player is similar to him in the modern NBA: “I was a small forward, but I really played like a power forward”

    Boston Celtics star gave an insight into Bird's nature

    Though the two-time Finals MVP often pushed his teammates to elevate their performance on the court off the court, he was a leader who deeply cared about their well-being. According to Bill Walton, Larry's genuine concern for all his teammates resonated strongly within the team.

    "So much of it - playing, in the locker room, away from basketball - has to do with how much he cares," Walton explained. "Larry cares about every element of everything he's involved in. With some people, the sphere of their life is so very small. The sphere of Larry's life is just huge."

    It's safe to say The Hick From the French Lick was fully aware of the intimidating presence he brought to the court and the countless individuals who worked selflessly to support his rise to becoming the face of the NBA for almost an entire decade. While his softer side may not be widely known, the three-time NBA Champion ensured that those who worked closely with him felt his appreciation.

    Related: "Of course, me, you know?!" - When Larry Bird couldn't miss a shot even when he was intending to

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Dan McCarthy
    2d ago
    It is sad that he never showed it for his first daughter 😡
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Despite scoring over 21,000 points in his career, Larry Bird once claimed ‘passing was more of an art than scoring’
    BasketballNetwork.net2 days ago
    Michael Jordan Will Never Talk Or Be Friends With Scottie Pippen Again After Pippen Admitted He Didn’t Give Jordan Condolences After His Dad Was Murdered: ‘It’s Over’
    hoopswire.com1 day ago
    NBA star blasts Bronny James: ‘don’t deserve to be in the NBA.’
    Next Impulse Sports1 day ago
    Snoop Dogg Is Getting Exposed On Social Media After Claiming On SNF That He’s Been A Die-Hard Steelers Fan Since The 70’s, As New Evidence Proves He Was Blatantly Lying
    Total Pro Sports7 days ago
    Derrick Rose Claims Michael Jordan Wouldn't Have Become The GOAT If He Didn't Play For The Chicago Bulls
    FadeawayWorld.net16 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Taylor Swift Fans Are 'Unwell' After New Clip Shows Travis Kelce Grabbing Taylor Swift's Backside After His Saints Win: 'His Hand Placement Is Exceptional'
    shefinds3 days ago
    Denzel Washington Reportedly "Confronted" Diddy at One of His Parties in 2003 After Witnessing Something
    Distractify8 days ago
    Man meets woman on blind date without realizing it was actually a prank. Then they fell in love for real
    Upworthy3 days ago
    'Dying' Al Pacino's Booze Regret: 'Godfather' Icon, 84, Admits He Only Gave Up Drinking When He Started Suffering Brutal Blackouts
    RadarOnline6 days ago
    Sean Diddy Combs Freak Off Secret List Of Rules, ‘He’s One Sick Man’
    thenerdstash.com3 days ago
    Couple divorce three minutes after wedding following groom's comment
    Indy1003 days ago
    Barack Obama's NBA All-Time Starting 5 Draws Mixed Reaction
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    'We were married for 10 years with three kids - but DNA test left me feeling sick to my stomach'
    The Mirror US7 days ago
    Diddy's Ex Bodyguard Claims Jay-Z Allegedly Hid From 2Pac In A Vegas Hotel Room
    hotnewhiphop.com3 days ago
    College Football Fans Demanding Rule Change After Oregon's Win vs. Ohio State
    The Spun2 days ago
    10 signs someone is not very intelligent, even though they pretend to be
    Baseline3 days ago
    'CBS Mornings' Star Gayle King Hit With Bold Allegations After Tense Interview
    Parade5 days ago
    Parent refuses to pay for daughter's wedding because she's 'too young' and gets called a jerk by son
    The World Around Jae and Beyond3 days ago
    World reacts to brutal Arch Manning decision
    Next Impulse Sports1 day ago
    "I think they'd beat anybody" - Barack Obama shares his all-time starting five
    BasketballNetwork.net1 day ago
    "I almost wish that I had never played or worked for them" - Jerry West's feud with the Lakers was nothing short of petty
    BasketballNetwork.net1 day ago
    In Memory of Sal Mineo: 48 Years After He Was Murdered
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    Tom Selleck's daughter shares positive update amid famous dad's 'frustrating' Blue Bloods exit
    HELLO5 days ago
    Social Media Explodes Over Angel Reese Steroid Accusations
    sportstalkline.com2 days ago
    "It's very embarrassing" - When Michael Jordan admitted to being "stupid" while gambling
    BasketballNetwork.net1 day ago
    3 Celtics Boston Could Part Ways With to Make Room for Lonnie Walker
    Boston Celtics On SI1 day ago
    Aaron Rodgers faces heavy fine for breaking NFL protocol in furious rant after New York Jets’ defeat by Buffalo Bills
    The US Sun16 hours ago
    Rape-Accused Garth Brooks' First Wife's Shocking Account of His Serial Cheating Revealed — With Country Icon Admitting He Loved Being With 'Up To 8 Women' At Once
    RadarOnline8 days ago
    Tom Brady's broadcast career is about to get a lot worse thanks to Roger Goodell
    FanSided2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy