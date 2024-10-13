"Kobe Bryant took my game to the next level" - Pau Gasol says he wouldn't be in the HOF if not for Kobe

Pau Gasol , one of the 2023 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductees, used his speech to express gratitude to those who played a key role in his hoops career. Naturally, his Los Angeles Lakers teammate, the late Kobe Bryant , warranted a special mention.

“February 1st, 2008. Chris Wallace gives me the news that I was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers,” the 2002 Rookie of the Year said in his enshrinement speech. “That’s where I got to know the person who elevated my game like no other, who taught me what it took to win at the highest level, who showed me how hard you have to work and the mentality you needed to have to be the best, the commitment you had to make, what it took and what it meant to be a leader, Kobe.”

"I wouldn't be here without you, brother. I wish more than ever that you and Gigi were here today with us. I miss you and love you,” added a teary-eyed Gasol.

The time Kobe welcomed Pau

Gasol became the Association’s best rookie in his class after getting drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies third overall in 2001. It didn’t take long for the seven-foot power forward to display his multifaceted skills . The Spaniard came off the bench for the first three games, but once Sidney Lowe put him in the starting lineup, Gasol never looked back.

Pau averaged 18.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.8 blocks in 476 games wearing the Grizzlies uniform. He led Memphis to the franchise’s first playoff appearance in 2004 and added two more postseason stints in succession. However, Gasol never won a single game on these trips; all three series ended in a sweep.

When he was traded to Tinseltown, Bryant offered him a warm welcome but also let him know that wasn’t the time to mess around.

“The night I joined the team in DC, and I got to the hotel around midnight. He was texting me, ‘Hey I wanna come to your room, I want to welcome you and say hello.’ I said, ‘It’s gonna be late, it’s past 1 AM, are you sure you don’t want to wait tomorrow?’ He said, ‘No, no. It’s not gonna be too late. I’m coming over,'” remembered the two-time champion.

“He just wanted to make sure, first day, right away I get the message. He said, ‘Welcome to the team. I’m happy you’re here, now let’s go win a championship together. I said, ‘Alright, I’m in man. I’m in.’ Have a good night. That was it,” Gasol said. “No crap. Straight to the chase.”

Gasol and the Lakers went to three straight NBA Finals from 2008 to 2010. Even though the Celtics broke their hearts on the first try, the Purple and Gold reached the mountaintop in 2009 and 2010. Pau averaged 17.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.7 blocks in 18 Finals games as a Laker, contributing on both sides of the floor.

Related: Julius Erving believes no player is similar to him in the modern NBA: “I was a small forward, but I really played like a power forward”

Jersey retirement ceremony

The Lakers also honored Pau’s #16 in 2023. It’s now hanging in the Crypto.com Arena’s rafters, next to Kobe Bryant’s #24. As part of the ceremony, the official Lakers’ Twitter account posted a video of Vanessa Bryant showing a Kobe clip predicting a jersey retirement for his friend.

“Pau, when he retires, he will have his number in the rafters next to mine. The reality is, I don’t win those championships without Pau. The city of LA doesn’t have those two championships without Pau. We know that everybody knows that. And I really look forward to the day when he’s there giving his speech on center court in front of the fans who supported him through the years. It’s gonna be an awesome night,” Kobe said .

Gasol’s jersey is the 13th retired by the Lakers. Bryant may not have seen the ceremony, but their numbers hanging together immortalizes the success they achieved and the bond they shared on and off the court.

Related: “He inspired so many European players growing up” - Pau Gasol shares what made Toni Kukoc his role model during the HOF enshrinement speech