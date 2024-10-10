Open in App
    • BasketballNetwork.net

    Matt Barnes on what he expects from Bronny James in the NBA: "I don't think you look at Bronny in the same light as you look at LeBron"

    By Jonas Panerio,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KBM73_0w1QcWeV00

    No second-round pick has been more scrutinized in the history of the NBA than Bronny James . However, it's hard to escape the spotlight when you're the son of one of the all-time greats, LeBron James, and you're also playing on the same team with him, the Los Angeles Lakers.

    Despite all the attention, ​​former NBA player turned media personality Matt Barnes believes that Bronny has a bright future. In an interview on the Breakfast Club, the rugged forward shared his thoughts on what he expects from LeBron's 19-year-old son.

    People cannot compare Bronny to his father

    When discussing basketball greatness, James' name inescapably comes up. A four-time champion and MVP, The King is considered one of the greatest players of all time. He has set records, won championships, and built an empire on and off the court.

    However, Barnes believes people should not compare Bronny to his father. While he recognizes that asking this of people is akin to asking them not to breathe, these comparisons can weigh heavy on the young man's shoulders and cause more distress than motivation. Instead, fans and experts must exercise patience with the former USC Trojan, who played only 25 games in his collegiate career.

    "I don't think you look at Bronny in the same light as you look at LeBron to compare," Barnes asserted . "I just think he's going to be a very solid role player. I mean, he's got a high IQ, plays defense, can make the right play, and can shoot the ball. So I just think he needed a little bit more time to develop, and now he's developing on the biggest stage. But I think, you know, two, three, four years down the line, he's going to be a very solid rotational player."

    Related: "Tell me who's been the better teammate over the years?"- Ex-Bull said Michael Jordan, unlike Scottie Pippen, never ignored his texts

    Everything he needs to thrive in the NBA

    Matt's All The Smoke co-host Stephen Jackson also gave his two cents on the matter, saying James Jr. has everything he needs to carve out a role on the Lakers and thrive in the league. With his father by his side as a mentor and coach, Bronny has the advantage of learning from one of the greatest players in NBA history.

    "He has even more of a chance to develop because his father is there. That's the motivation he has, and he's seen what it takes to be great, so all that is in him already. And now he's in the facilities where you have everything here to be great. I think he has everything he needs. I think he's definitely going to blossom," Stack said.

    It will be interesting to see how LeBron's son will react to all the attention and criticism being heaped on him. But if his performance on the court is any indication, Bronny is handling it all with maturity and focus.

    Related: “Bronny definitely better than some of these cats” - LeBron James believes Bronny is better than some current NBA players

    Star Lord
    7h ago
    understatement of the century
    Oldtimer_2
    10h ago
    Bronny James, through three preseason games, has been one of the worst players in the entire NBA averaging less than a point on 1-of-11 shooting and missing all four of his 3-point attempts in 12 minutes per game.Bronny also has worst plus/minus of the 494 NBA players to see action in the preseason Bronny James should never have been drafted, much less the 55th pick.
