Patrick Beverley likens Doc Rivers to Phil Jackson amid slander: "They got to put more respect on my coach's name"

Patrick Beverley wants people to show more respect to Doc Rivers , who has been under scrutiny since taking over from Adrian Griffin as Milwaukee Bucks head coach last season.

The team underperformed under Rivers—they went 17-19 (2-1 under interim coach Joe Prunty) with Doc at the helm after Griffin led the squad to a 30-13 record before he was fired. They failed to get past the first round of the playoffs, losing to the Indiana Pacers in six games.

Even though the Bucks played without Giannis Antetokounmpo, an early postseason exit laid the groundwork for the Rivers slander. Going into the 2024-24 campaign, the criticism still echoes throughout the league.

"They trying to slander Doc," Beverley said on his podcast. "I seen some coaching rankings; they had Doc No. 22, dawg. I almost threw my f--king phone."

The Rivers slander

The rankings Beverley mentioned are from a September 16, 2024, article from Sam Quinn . In that piece, the CBS Sports reporter ranked NBA coaches in nine different tiers based on track record, performance against expectations, points of emphasis, creativity, player management, rotation management, and people management.

Quinn placed Doc in the eighth tier along with Chauncey Billups, Bill Donovan, and J.B. Bickerstaff. He talked about Rivers not being able to take a team past the second round since winning it all with the Boston Celtics in 2008 and mentioned Doc's history of blowing series leads and running a predictable offense.

"This man... Phil Jackson is Doc Rivers," added Beverley. "They got to put more respect on my coach's name. They got to. They got to, bro. It's getting disrespectful. They wouldn't do Phil Jackson like that. Why are they doing Doc like that? It's wild."

Are Doc and Phil on the same level?

Doc coached Pat when he played for the Los Angeles Clippers. He also helped him land a gig with the Philadelphia 76ers when Beverley was traded by the Los Angeles Lakers after the 2022-23 season.

"That's my man. Shoutout Doc. Exact words. Once Doc gave me the green light, I called my agent back with my agent like, 'Man, give me the end of the day. I'm gonna talk to some more teams, you feel me? I'm gonna talk to Boston. I'm gonna talk to Washington,' but when Doc gave me the green…I trust Doc," Beverley said .

Regardless of Pat's love for Doc, the Phil Jackson comparison is far fetched. After all, Rivers has a 58.8 winning percentage in the regular season and 51.1 in the playoffs compared to Jackson's 70.4 and 68.8 , respectively. More significantly, Phil has coached 11 title teams versus Doc's one. That alone is enough to end this discussion,

