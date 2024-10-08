Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • BasketballNetwork.net

    Patrick Beverley likens Doc Rivers to Phil Jackson amid slander: "They got to put more respect on my coach's name"

    By Shane Garry Acedera,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XzaUq_0vyQytZ900

    Patrick Beverley wants people to show more respect to Doc Rivers , who has been under scrutiny since taking over from Adrian Griffin as Milwaukee Bucks head coach last season.

    The team underperformed under Rivers—they went 17-19 (2-1 under interim coach Joe Prunty) with Doc at the helm after Griffin led the squad to a 30-13 record before he was fired. They failed to get past the first round of the playoffs, losing to the Indiana Pacers in six games.

    Even though the Bucks played without Giannis Antetokounmpo, an early postseason exit laid the groundwork for the Rivers slander. Going into the 2024-24 campaign, the criticism still echoes throughout the league.

    "They trying to slander Doc," Beverley said on his podcast. "I seen some coaching rankings; they had Doc No. 22, dawg. I almost threw my f--king phone."

    The Rivers slander

    The rankings Beverley mentioned are from a September 16, 2024, article from Sam Quinn . In that piece, the CBS Sports reporter ranked NBA coaches in nine different tiers based on track record, performance against expectations, points of emphasis, creativity, player management, rotation management, and people management.

    Quinn placed Doc in the eighth tier along with Chauncey Billups, Bill Donovan, and J.B. Bickerstaff. He talked about Rivers not being able to take a team past the second round since winning it all with the Boston Celtics in 2008 and mentioned Doc's history of blowing series leads and running a predictable offense.

    "This man... Phil Jackson is Doc Rivers," added Beverley. "They got to put more respect on my coach's name. They got to. They got to, bro. It's getting disrespectful. They wouldn't do Phil Jackson like that. Why are they doing Doc like that? It's wild."

    Related: "Why are you doing this?" - Jeanie Buss said she used to get in a fight with Phil Jackson for holding Thanksgiving practices

    Are Doc and Phil on the same level?

    Doc coached Pat when he played for the Los Angeles Clippers. He also helped him land a gig with the Philadelphia 76ers when Beverley was traded by the Los Angeles Lakers after the 2022-23 season.

    "That's my man. Shoutout Doc. Exact words. Once Doc gave me the green light, I called my agent back with my agent like, 'Man, give me the end of the day. I'm gonna talk to some more teams, you feel me? I'm gonna talk to Boston. I'm gonna talk to Washington,' but when Doc gave me the green…I trust Doc," Beverley said .

    Regardless of Pat's love for Doc, the Phil Jackson comparison is far fetched. After all, Rivers has a 58.8 winning percentage in the regular season and 51.1 in the playoffs compared to Jackson's 70.4 and 68.8 , respectively. More significantly, Phil has coached 11 title teams versus Doc's one. That alone is enough to end this discussion,

    Related: "I remember him sitting in the bathroom close to tears" - Doc opened up about a heartbreaking way Shaq's career ended

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    dame dolla
    14h ago
    He’s garbage
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Chicago's best player before Michael Jordan got his career ruined because of drug abuse: "It's just a sad story"
    BasketballNetwork.net1 day ago
    "Share the wealth" - Dwyane Wade shares a key lesson he learned from Shaquille O'Neal
    BasketballNetwork.net2 days ago
    "I made him who he is" - Shaq demands credit for making SAS worthy of earning $25 million
    BasketballNetwork.net1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 hours ago
    "You did all that running for nothing" - Magic Johnson recalled Larry Bird's ruthless trash-talking mid-game
    BasketballNetwork.net1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Mike Connors ('Mannix') and Barbara Hale ('Perry Mason') Both Died on the Same Day: January 27, 2017
    Herbie J Pilato3 hours ago
    Diddy’s Daughters Visit Him in Prison
    Kristen Brady5 hours ago
    "Millions of dollars that he has been unable to recover" - When Toni Kukoc was reportedly scammed out of $11 million
    BasketballNetwork.net2 days ago
    "I kind of felt if I was going to leave Detroit, this was where I wanted to come"- Grant Hill sheds light on why he opted to leave Pistons for Magic in 2000
    BasketballNetwork.net1 day ago
    'Bionic Woman' Star Lindsay Wagner Was Inspired by Actress Anne Bancroft in 'The Miracle Worker'
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    When Wilt Chamberlain sent Marv Albert to get him four hot dogs during a game - "I never got the money back"
    BasketballNetwork.net2 days ago
    "Tell me who's been the better teammate over the years?"- Ex-Bull said Michael Jordan, unlike Scottie Pippen, never ignored his texts
    BasketballNetwork.net1 day ago
    "Get mesmerized listening to him just say things to players" - Gregg Popovich showers praise on Chris Paul
    BasketballNetwork.net12 hours ago
    Jeanie Buss once revealed why her father drafted Magic Johnson: "It was the kind of style he played"
    BasketballNetwork.net2 days ago
    "I was playing for orange juice" - Moses Malone on how he became the first pro player to join the league straight from high school
    BasketballNetwork.net1 day ago
    Mark Pope embraces role as coach at Kentucky: ‘This is BBN. There’s nowhere like it’
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    MJ's biggest critic thinks there is no way the Bulls would've won 7th title if Mike stayed: "That's like saying 'If he hadn't fallen off the building, he would've been alive'"
    BasketballNetwork.net1 day ago
    Michael Jordan made a $1 million donation to a Portland medical center named after one of his first contacts at Nike
    BasketballNetwork.net19 hours ago
    "The media was always going to talk about it" - Deron Williams on him and Carlos Boozer being compared to the Stockton-Malone duo
    BasketballNetwork.net2 days ago
    Mark Cuban on winning a championship with Luka Doncic: "It takes some time to really go through it"
    BasketballNetwork.net16 hours ago
    Joe Heller: Cartoonist’s view of news — CRINK in the neck, scary costumes, civil debate, pumpkin spice
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    "I truly believe…I really do" - Eric Gordon says the Rockets would've won a ring in 2018 with a healthy CP3
    BasketballNetwork.net1 day ago
    Former Hawks GM believed the lottery was fixed in 1985 so the Knicks could get Patrick Ewing: "The first thing I think of is conspiracy"
    BasketballNetwork.net7 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy