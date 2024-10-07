Open in App
    "After you took your shirt off, I had to give you another 10 points" - Charles Barkley's controversial comment while judging a dunk contest

    By John Jefferson Tan,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ih5ZO_0vxyRuBe00

    Charles Barkley had a stint as one of the judges of The Dunk King contest, and as expected, "The Round Mound of Rebound" had his fair share of epic moments on the show. In fact, one of those is still making rounds on social media to this day.

    Apparently, Barkley was once prompted to give a Dunk King contestant a perfect score of 100 after he took his top off before performing his dunk. Unsurprisingly, it didn't sound right for obvious reasons.

    "I was gonna give you a 90… But after you took your shirt off, I had to give you another 10 points," Barkley said.

    View the original article to see embedded media.

    Shaq was baffled

    Most online fans poked fun at Barkley's unintentionally controversial comment. It also didn't help that the way it was cut and edited on social media was intended to completely take it out of context.

    In addition, the epic clip also happened to find its way to Shaquille O'Neal's Instagram feed. Knowing Shaq and his penchant for mocking Barkley, the four-time NBA champion did not let Chuck get away with it.

    However, instead of trolling Barkley over it like he regularly does on NBA on TNT, Shaquille was more baffled by what his co-host was trying to imply when he dropped that comment on the contestant.

    "Charles Barkley said what?!!??," Shaq asked when he reposted the clip on his Instagram reels.

    Related: "I remember him sitting in the bathroom close to tears" - Doc opened up about a heartbreaking way Shaq's career ended

    Chuck also loves messing with Shaq

    Whatever the actual context of Barkley's comment in that clip was, we can already imagine O'Neal cracking up in front of his phone. While Charles clearly found himself on the wrong end of that funny clip, that doesn't mean he isn't getting the better of Shaq when it comes to trolling.

    In fact, Chuck often enjoyed messing with Shaquille , and the two have become close pals off the court.

    "Yeah, I love messing with the little fella [Shaq], 'cause you know he… I told somebody, he got thinner skin than Flat Stanley," Barkley said. "I like messing with him, and it just keeps on turning and turning, and I can just see the veins in his forehead every time I ride him about Kobe and Dwyane and Alonzo; I just like messing with him because he's got thin skin. I'm just dying laughing, and he gets so mad. I love to see him sweat," Barkley once said.

    Despite their competitive natures as players, Chuck and Shaq have forged an unlikely friendship over the years. The social media post mentioned above isn't going to be the last time fans see O'Neal mock Barkley or vice versa.

    Related: "I would've punched him in the face" - Charles Barkley responds to a heckler taunting him for having zero rings

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Tikster
    1d ago
    what side of the court you be dunking Chuck?
    View all comments
