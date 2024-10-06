"He had a gun. He was going to do it" - When Craig Sager stopped Dennis Rodman's suicide attempt

Dennis Rodman is known for many things: outrageous hairstyles, crazy tattoos, piercings anywhere possible, and various on-and off-the-court antics. However, he was never seen as a suicidal person. Unfortunately, the former Chicago Bulls star once walked down that dark path only to be saved at the last moment.

Suicide attempt

Just three years after winning back-to-back championships with the Detroit Pistons, Rodman began to have it rough from all angles. Head coach Chuck Daly, who was a mentor and rock to Rodman, was let go by the Pistons after they fell to the New York Knicks in the first round of the 1992 playoffs.

Detroit missed the postseason entirely in the 1992-93 campaign, and No. 10 had marital issues that resulted in a divorce. His world was crumbling, and Dennis thought of ending it all. Fortunately for him, someone saw the legendary forward at the perfect time.

"He had a gun. He was going to do it," sports reporter Craig Sager said of Rodman's suicide attempt after tracking him down on the second floor of a Detroit strip club. "I told him how stupid that would be."

Sager was one of the most respected reporters in American sports. As a broadcasting Hall of Famer, one of his greatest moments wasn't behind a camera with a microphone; it was helping the two-time Defensive Player of the Year realize that life had much more to offer. The then-Pistons star, as he revealed in his biography " Bad As I Wanna Be , " said he had to drop the gun and make a will to live by killing his old self, who wasn't willing to live life to the fullest.

Living to the fullest

Having won two championships as part of the legendary "Bad Boys" Pistons, Rodman, who was very much alive and kicking, had a two-year stint with the San Antonio Spurs before joining Michael Jordan and the Bulls to win three consecutive championships from 1996-1998, all while leading the entire league in rebounds per game.

When Sager eventually lost the battle to acute leukemia on December 15, 2016, Rodman showed his appreciation for saving his life.

The seven-time rebounding champion had his negative moments during his 14-year NBA career, ranging from problems with alcohol abuse to constant spats with teammates, coaches, and reporters, including the time he hit a cameraman in the groin, resulting in a hefty fine .

If there's one positive that "The Worm" can take, it's that he was alive to see out the end of his career. The Hall of Famer retired in 2000 after two short stints with the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks. He won five championships, led the league in rebounds seven times, and earned two Defensive Player of The Year awards and eight All-Defensive team selections, all while becoming one of the most iconic personas the NBA has ever seen.

