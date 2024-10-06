Open in App
    "The psychiatrist was a better free-throw shooter than me" - Wilt Chamberlain once admitted to visiting a psychiatrist for his foul shot troubles

    By Yakshpat Bhargava,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OZbqw_0vwGDKMX00

    Wilt Chamberlain 's scoring feats will always remain legendary - averaging 50.4 points per game in a season, scoring 100 points in a game, and leading the league in scoring in seven campaigns. Yet those who witnessed 'The Big Dipper' play suggest his all-time scoring record could have been even more impressive had he been a better free throw shooter.

    Like all players, the 7'1" center had his weaknesses, and this particular shortcoming was so disheartening that the four-time MVP once revealed he sought help from a psychiatrist to address it. However, the conclusion of that story was such that it left Bill Russell laughing out loud.

    Wilt on meeting up with a psychiatrist

    As impressive as the four-time MVP was from scoring from the field, as evidenced by him leading the league in field goal percentage nine out of his 14 seasons in the NBA, Chamberlain's biggest void was when he stood at the free-throw line. The dominant center knocked merely 51% of his shots from close range, exceeding the 60% mark once in his career. Put simply, it became evident to all that the best way to contain the 13-time All-Star was to send him to the free-throw line.

    During an interview with Ahmad Rashad in 1997, when Russell and Chamberlain were discussing their legacies and careers, Wilt delved deeper into how significantly his free-throw shooting woes affected him and how he took the decisive step of consulting a psychiatrist.

    "Cute little story - I went to a psychiatrist for about a month about my free-throw situation. For about a month, somebody else paid for the sessions, $50 a session; it wasn't me," Chamberlain said . "After I came out after the whole month, the psychiatrist was a better free-throw shooter than me."

    Chamberlain even took a sarcastic jab at Russell

    In the two-time NBA champ's defense, he played in an era where big men weren't expected even to shoot jump shots, either charge towards the rim or dominate under the rim by grabbing rebounds and converting second-chance opportunities. This context might explain why Wilt never worked rigorously to fill his most considerable void.

    However, Chamberlain didn't shy away from taking a playful jab at the 11-time NBA champion, suggesting that since he modeled his game after his idols, seeing Russell knock 56% of his shots from the line gave him no inspiration.

    "I was once a free throw shooter. Unfortunately, my idols… he (Russell) was one of my idols," Chamberlain added . "Everybody is talking about my idols; I'll take it on me."

    It's safe to say that, considering how the two former MVPs kept laughing and firing back at one another, neither Chamberlain nor Russell probably had too many sleepless nights about their troubles from the charity stripe.

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy