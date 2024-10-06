"Tried to cajole the Lakers into fielding better teams around him" - Kobe reportedly recruited D-Wade and LaMarcus Aldridge

Kobe Bryant 's last years in the NBA saw him try to carry groups of misfits with the Los Angeles Lakers . Unfortunately, the squad's lack of high-quality teammates and injuries saw it finish near the bottom of the standings from 2014 to 2016.

Apparently, Bryant tried recruiting other aging stars to Los Angeles at the tail-end of his career. According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, the late legend wanted to team up with Dwyane Wade or LaMarcus Aldridge and urged the front office to trade for DeMarcus Cousins.

"Still, Bryant had tried to cajole the Lakers into fielding better teams around him in his final few seasons in L.A., recruiting free agent forward LaMarcus Aldridge, Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade, and encouraging a trade for Sacramento Kings star DeMarcus Cousins, sources said," Shelburne wrote .

Kobe's recruitment attempts

Aldridge could have been a formidable partner for Bryant in the frontcourt as the former Portland Trail Blazers star was still a productive star at the time. In the 2015 offseason, the Lakers had two free agency meetings with the retired big man, who admitted to wanting to join the marquee franchise but was dissuaded by the front office's recruiting pitch.

As it turned out, Aldridge joined the San Antonio Spurs, and Bryant retired after the 2015-16 season.

While the "Black Mamba" would have likely meshed well with Aldridge based on how his previous partnership with Pau Gasol fared, it's hard to say the same about his potential joining of forces with Wade. The former Team USA buddies played the same position, although Bryant showed no qualms playing at small forward in his final campaign.

Perhaps the 18-time All-Star's recruitment of Wade transpired in the 2014 offseason. That summer saw the Miami Heat Big 3 opt out of their contracts, with LeBron James spurning his former employer to return home to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Heat icon could have probably left for Los Angeles, considering that he once admitted to dreaming of teaming up with Kobe . However, D-Wade decided to remain in Miami.

As for Cousins , the perpetually disgruntled center had suited up for the Sacramento Kings until 2017. It's unclear when Kob tried asking the Purple and Gold's front office to trade for him, but it would have been surprising to see the Kings ship one of the best big men at the time to a division rival.

Kobe's last seasons

Without any star to flank him, the former MVP had to play his final years with the likes of Julius Randle, D'Angelo Russell, Jordan Clarkson, and Larry Nance Jr., all of whom had yet to grow into their own in the NBA.

Unfortunately, that was a recipe for disaster for the Lakers, which lost a combined 126 games in Bryant's last two seasons. It wasn't the swan song he likely wanted, as he was known for being an ultimate competitor. The consolation is that he was able to bask in the adulation of fans and other players during his farewell tour in the 2015-16 season.

