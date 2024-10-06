Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • BasketballNetwork.net

    Iman Shumpert compares Bronny's rookie season to Lonzo's: "Even though he's had his ups and downs, he plays a team game"

    By Shane Garry Acedera,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NVlei_0vwF1AHh00

    The Los Angeles Lakers continue to draw flak for drafting Bronny James with the next to the last pick of the 2024 NBA Draft. Critics say that the only reason why Bronny was chosen was because of his father. Those detractors even became noisy when LeBron Jr. struggled during the Summer League.

    However, his dad's ex-teammate, Iman Shumpert , thinks that the Lakers' pick of the former USC Trojan was a smart move because LeBron Jr. is an unselfish player who plays well within a system. Shump believes that Bronny's rookie season will be similar to that of Lonzo Ball , who also began his career with the Purple and Gold.

    "People don't give Lonzo Ball enough credit," said Shumpert. "Even though he's had his ups and downs, he plays a team game. He's able to get other players involved. He's able to make people better, and I think Bronny does an excellent job of that. He does an excellent job of being able to stay in a rhythm without getting people out of rhythm. He doesn't take a lot of dribbles."

    Zo was the second overall pick, Bronny was second-to-the-last in his draft

    Lonzo struggled during his rookie season with the Lakers because of similarly high expectations. As a rookie, Ball shot just 36.0% from the field and 30.5% from three-point range. However, Zo made up for his shooting struggles with an impressive 5.6 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 1.7 steals per game average in 34.2 minutes of playing time per outing.

    While Bronny isn't expected to play as much as Zo did, Shump makes a good parallel between two rookies who were thrust into the Los Angeles limelight with unfair expectations. The only difference is that Zo was the No.2 overall pick, and James Jr. was the second-to-last pick.

    "They need a lot of touches in order to get going," added Shump. "And he doesn't. He plays a pretty efficient game and the more he gets in those decision-making positions that he has to make down the stretch — when it really means something — we're going to see a really quick learning curve."

    Related: "I'm trying to knock the hell out of Rodman" - Michael Jordan on how he beat Dennis Rodman in his own game during the 1991 Eastern Conference Finals

    Bronny struggled with his shot again in his preseason debut

    James Jr. made his NBA debut last Friday when the Lakers faced the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Acrisure Aena in California for the team's first preseason game. True enough, the 6'2'' guard struggled with his shot, making just one out of six FG attempts in 16 minutes of action. However, his defense impressed head coach JJ Redick.

    "He can do some things defensively at his size that are really unique, and I think can turn into a really disruptive defender," Redick said . "That manifested itself. On the offensive end, he's still figuring out who he is. That's our job as a player development program just to build him in.

    The Lakers ended up trading Lonzo after two seasons, but he finally found his shot and turned out to be a great player in Chicago before he got injured. Meanwhile, the jury is still out on Bronny, and only time will tell if Shump is correct in his assessment of LeBron's son.

    Related: "He's either two years away or two years away from being two years away" - Bill Simmons on why Bronny James will not play a lot as a rookie

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    SkinnyLilBoy
    17h ago
    They both Fugly AF….
    Kels
    1d ago
    So he is saying Lonzo is a bum
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Rudy Gobert Doesn't Hold Back on Julius Randle After Timberwolves Trade
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Kevin Durant Makes Honest Bronny James Statement
    Fastbreak On SI1 day ago
    Kobe Bryant kept saying cryptic things before retiring: "How can a fat kid complain about being hungry"
    BasketballNetwork.net17 hours ago
    Angela Simmons Hates That Her Son Learned About His Father’s Death On The Internet
    Essence3 days ago
    "I didn't hear about him till I'm 13, 14 years old" - Kobe Bryant explains why he grew up not knowing who Michael Jordan was
    BasketballNetwork.net2 days ago
    Justin Bieber ‘Finally Breaking Silence’ About ‘Nightmare Experience’ with Diddy: ‘The Fallout Is Going to Be Huge’
    thenerdstash.com4 days ago
    "Millions of dollars that he has been unable to recover" - When Toni Kukoc was reportedly scammed out of $11 million
    BasketballNetwork.net2 hours ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks9 days ago
    Brittney Griner’s Wife Reacts To How Angel Reese Captioned Her Post
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    "He's my child. You do whatever you can for your child" - When James Jordan defended Michael Jordan after the media scrutinized his gambling
    BasketballNetwork.net1 day ago
    Diddy's Ex Bodyguard Alleges That Usher Was Hospitalized Following Diddy Assault
    hotnewhiphop.com3 days ago
    DaBaby Weighs In on Being “Canceled” After Homophobic Drama: “Somebody Pressed a Button”
    thatgrapejuice.net1 day ago
    "I don't want to be the sacrificial lamb for your leadership" - LeBron James once trash-talked Stephen Curry to motivate his teammates
    BasketballNetwork.net1 day ago
    Khloe Kardashian In Tight Minidress Shamed For ‘Getting Fat Again’
    thenerdstash.com2 days ago
    Ja Morant, NBA Players React to Instagram Post From Scotty Pippen Jr.
    Memphis Grizzlies On SI2 days ago
    Isiah Thomas thanked Larry Bird for saving his career following his racist remarks: "Larry, you had my career right at the palm of your hands"
    BasketballNetwork.net1 day ago
    REPORT: Miami Heat Superstar Jimmy Butler Is The ‘Next Big Name Who Gets Traded’
    Total Pro Sports2 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    "After you took your shirt off, I had to give you another 10 points" - Charles Barkley's controversial comment while judging a dunk contest
    BasketballNetwork.net14 hours ago
    Simone Biles Doesn't Hold Back When Describing NFL Quarterback Patrick Mahomes
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Jordyn Woods massive diamond ring sparks engagement buzz with Karl-Anthony Towns after Knicks trade
    New York Post3 days ago
    Michael Jordan revealed as the mystery buyer of a unique Pininfarina Battista Targamerica hypercar
    BasketballNetwork.net1 day ago
    "They're complaining about how they stack up against someone in their position" - Ronnie2K on why players often take their 2K ratings personally
    BasketballNetwork.net1 day ago
    Aces Coach Bluntly Reveals What She's 'Tired' of Regarding A'ja Wilson
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Michael Strahan and Terry Bradshaw break down in laughter on Fox NFL after Giants icon says ‘you would’ve stood out’
    The US Sun1 day ago
    Lebron James Responds After Celtics Announcer Calls Him Out for Russell Westbrook 'Scapegoat' Treatment
    Complex2 days ago
    "My head is still ringing" - Bill Simmons explained how loud the OKC crowd was during Durant, Westbrook, and Harden era
    BasketballNetwork.net2 days ago
    Adrian Wojnarowski's reaction on ESPN hiring Shams Charania as his successor: "You're around the best of the best"
    BasketballNetwork.netlast hour
    "I just beat myself up over it" - Brian Shaw blames himself for his parents' tragic demise despite not being at the scene
    BasketballNetwork.net22 hours ago
    Matt Barnes Thinks LeBron James' Scoring Record Is Likelier To Be Broken Than John Stockton's Assist Record
    FadeawayWorld.net1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy