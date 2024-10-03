Iman Shumpert isn't sold on the Brunson-KAT tandem in New York: "I don't love that at the end of the game in the playoffs"

There's an air of excitement in New York right now after the Karl-Anthony Towns deal is finally official. Last week, the Knicks swung a blockbuster agreement to send Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Towns. Now that the trade has been finalized, Knicks fans can start talking about winning the Larry O'Brien trophy.

The Las Vegas betting gods agree. Even before the trade was completed, the Big Apple team moved up to third in the championship odds boards, with only the Boston Celtics and OKC Thunder having better odds of winning the 2025 NBA title than them.

However, according to former Knicks guard Iman Shumpert , the acquisition of Towns looks fantastic on paper but will not be enough to scare opponents in the postseason.

"There's gotta be some player that can go off by himself in the playoffs," said Iman. "Me being a part of the playoffs for years, I just know a pick and roll calls for adjustments, tags, rotations. The hardest thing to beat is knowing exactly what's coming and it's an ISO and there's nothing you can do but watch. We all have to sit here and watch and hope he misses that iso."

It's easier to stop the pick-and-pop in the playoffs

Shump went to the playoffs six times during his 11-year NBA career, so he definitely knows what he is talking about. Three of those postseason appearances by Iman happened when he was with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs made the NBA Finals every time. But Cleveland also had one guy named Lebron James.

As early as now, Knicks fans and supporters are already salivating about the pick-and-pop play between Brunson and KAT. However, per Shump's experience, a team needs someone like LeBron, who can do things on his own and take over when needed.

"And I'm not against KAT or Brunson," added Shump. "I like both of them as players. I don't think that at the end of a game, they could go back and forth like that. And if they are able to do that, I'm going to be excited to watch it. I like them on paper. At the end of a game, I would take my chances saying, yes, I will guard Brunson and we will rotate on KAT."

Big Perk says KAT is New York's missing piece

Contrary to what Shumpert thinks, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins believes that KAT is the Knicks' missing piece , just as Kristaps Porzingis was for the Boston Celtics last season. With KP in tow, the Celtics went on to win their first championship in the Jays era.

"Wasn't Kristaps Porzingis the piece for the Boston Celtics to get them over the top?" quipped Perkins. "I don't think we realize how great of a player or talent Karl-Anthony Towns is. Let's remember, in the second round of the playoffs against the Denver Nuggets, he outplayed Jokic on both ends of the floor. Now he was cooking him. He was having his moments all throughout the postseason, especially in that second round - defensively as well."

While Perk is right that KAT had his moments in last year's playoffs, including the series against Joker and the Nuggets, he has yet to consistently prove that he can take over a playoff game and win it for his team.

Likewise, while Brunson proved that he is an elite iso scorer last season, JB could not carry the Knicks past the Pacers in Round 2. That said, Shump may have a point that the post-KAT trade Knicks don't have that proven player who can take over a playoff game and win it.

