Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • BasketballNetwork.net

    Iman Shumpert isn't sold on the Brunson-KAT tandem in New York: "I don't love that at the end of the game in the playoffs"

    By Shane Garry Acedera,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xfyt7_0vsoNV2E00

    There's an air of excitement in New York right now after the Karl-Anthony Towns deal is finally official. Last week, the Knicks swung a blockbuster agreement to send Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Towns. Now that the trade has been finalized, Knicks fans can start talking about winning the Larry O'Brien trophy.

    The Las Vegas betting gods agree. Even before the trade was completed, the Big Apple team moved up to third in the championship odds boards, with only the Boston Celtics and OKC Thunder having better odds of winning the 2025 NBA title than them.

    However, according to former Knicks guard Iman Shumpert , the acquisition of Towns looks fantastic on paper but will not be enough to scare opponents in the postseason.

    "There's gotta be some player that can go off by himself in the playoffs," said Iman. "Me being a part of the playoffs for years, I just know a pick and roll calls for adjustments, tags, rotations. The hardest thing to beat is knowing exactly what's coming and it's an ISO and there's nothing you can do but watch. We all have to sit here and watch and hope he misses that iso."

    It's easier to stop the pick-and-pop in the playoffs

    Shump went to the playoffs six times during his 11-year NBA career, so he definitely knows what he is talking about. Three of those postseason appearances by Iman happened when he was with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs made the NBA Finals every time. But Cleveland also had one guy named Lebron James.

    As early as now, Knicks fans and supporters are already salivating about the pick-and-pop play between Brunson and KAT. However, per Shump's experience, a team needs someone like LeBron, who can do things on his own and take over when needed.

    "And I'm not against KAT or Brunson," added Shump. "I like both of them as players. I don't think that at the end of a game, they could go back and forth like that. And if they are able to do that, I'm going to be excited to watch it. I like them on paper. At the end of a game, I would take my chances saying, yes, I will guard Brunson and we will rotate on KAT."

    Related: Tracy McGrady once pointed out the main reason why he never won a title: "A lot of people don't realize it"

    Big Perk says KAT is New York's missing piece

    Contrary to what Shumpert thinks, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins believes that KAT is the Knicks' missing piece , just as Kristaps Porzingis was for the Boston Celtics last season. With KP in tow, the Celtics went on to win their first championship in the Jays era.

    "Wasn't Kristaps Porzingis the piece for the Boston Celtics to get them over the top?" quipped Perkins. "I don't think we realize how great of a player or talent Karl-Anthony Towns is. Let's remember, in the second round of the playoffs against the Denver Nuggets, he outplayed Jokic on both ends of the floor. Now he was cooking him. He was having his moments all throughout the postseason, especially in that second round - defensively as well."

    While Perk is right that KAT had his moments in last year's playoffs, including the series against Joker and the Nuggets, he has yet to consistently prove that he can take over a playoff game and win it for his team.

    Likewise, while Brunson proved that he is an elite iso scorer last season, JB could not carry the Knicks past the Pacers in Round 2. That said, Shump may have a point that the post-KAT trade Knicks don't have that proven player who can take over a playoff game and win it.

    Related: "That definitely hurt" - Anthony Edwards reacts to the Karl-Anthony Towns trade

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 6
    Add a Comment
    david anthony
    1d ago
    Iman, just shut up and watch!
    Maurice Lindsey
    2d ago
    There's no difference between him and Randle same skills.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Rudy Gobert Doesn't Hold Back on Julius Randle After Timberwolves Trade
    Athlon Sports13 hours ago
    When a freshly retired Michael Jordan pulled up to a Bulls facility to beat a rookie in a one-on-one game: "Don't call me out of retirement again"
    BasketballNetwork.net2 days ago
    Person Who Worked Closely With Karl-Anthony Towns Says Knicks Star Is Not ‘Soft’: ‘I Think It’s The Whole Thing That Happened With Jimmy Butler’
    hoopswire.com2 days ago
    New York Knicks Targeting A Blockbuster Trade For Memphis Grizzlies Star That Would Immediately Make Them The Championship Favorites This Season
    Total Pro Sports6 hours ago
    Rich Paul reveals he had to "pay the price" for being LeBron James' friend: "Receipts used to mean something"
    BasketballNetwork.net1 day ago
    "For him to call it quits, it brought tears to my eyes. I cried a lot" - Taj Gibson shared his raw reaction when he heard Derrick Rose retired
    BasketballNetwork.net2 days ago
    "We're going to be the nastiest, the most disliked team in the NBA" - When Pat Riley shared his plan for the Knicks after he took charge
    BasketballNetwork.net11 hours ago
    Charles Barkley thinks Jarrett Allen is the key for the Cavs: "It should be Donovan and Jarrett, and everybody else get to eat after that"
    BasketballNetwork.net16 hours ago
    "What people don't know about their series was they was been very disrespectful" - Josh Smith on going up against the Boston Celtics in the 2008 Playoffs
    BasketballNetwork.net1 day ago
    "We might shoot 25 threes in a game, C's might shoot it in the first half" - Sam Cassell compares his 1994 Rockets team to the current Celtics
    BasketballNetwork.net1 day ago
    'Jeffersons' Star Marla Gibbs Got Along with Cast, But Not So Much with '227' Star Jackee: A TV Feud
    Herbie J Pilato16 hours ago
    Red Auerbach had sneaky tactics that gave the Boston Celtics an advantage: "Where the hell is my chalkboard?"
    BasketballNetwork.net1 day ago
    "I remember him sitting in the bathroom close to tears" - Doc opened up about a heartbreaking way Shaq's career ended
    BasketballNetwork.net9 hours ago
    "You could see some decline" — Danny Ainge on the downfall of Larry Bird and the Boston Celtics in 1988
    BasketballNetwork.net1 day ago
    Steve Kerr once fined Drake, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green 500 dollars
    BasketballNetwork.net2 days ago
    Emoni Bates Revealed That He Gained 26 Pounds During His Media Interaction Following 2024 NBA Summer League Mini-Camp!
    playersbio.com1 day ago
    Comedian Jay Pharoah Recalls “Cheek Clapper” Diddy Giving Him “Creep Vibes”
    allhiphop.com1 day ago
    "I don't need to…I have everything" - LeBron James says he has nothing left to prove in his basketball career
    BasketballNetwork.net2 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    "One of the guys on their bench tried to give Larry a high-five" — The Hawks players got punished for cheering Bird when he was in the middle of dropping 60 points on them
    BasketballNetwork.net2 days ago
    Paul George Jokingly Calls Karl-Anthony Towns “Awful” and “Old” While Criticizing His “Terrible” Trade To The New York Knicks
    Total Pro Sports22 hours ago
    Joakim Noah shares why Brad Miller was a special player: "He had a dip in his mouth and still got buckets"
    BasketballNetwork.net18 hours ago
    In Memory of 'That Girl' Star Ted Bessell: He Was To Direct 'Bewitched' Movie and Then He Died
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    These North Carolina Grocery Stores Are Ranked Among the Best in the U.S.
    Town Talks8 days ago
    "You never know who's watching" - Russell Westbrook on what motivated him to give his all in preseason game in Abu Dhabi
    BasketballNetwork.net1 day ago
    "It was the strangest thing I ever heard" - Jerry Stackhouse was stunned when an opponent thanked him for making him bleed
    BasketballNetwork.net2 days ago
    Joe Heller: Cartoonist’s view — Summer’s end, poll calls, school shootings, Sept. 11
    Northern Kentucky Tribune27 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy