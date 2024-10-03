"Your defense changes overnight" - Gilbert Arenas names two teams that can boost their championship pedigree by adding Ben Simmons

In recent seasons, Ben Simmons has consistently hyped his potential return to best form, claiming to be back at full health to contribute as an All-Star. However, when the actual season begins, Aussie would find himself sidelined by injuries, unable to live up to the All-NBA or All-Defensive Team caliber expectations he set for himself.

Consequently, the LSU product has now been deemed a burden, as he is set to earn more than $35 million this season. Despite this perception, Gilbert Arenas believes two championship-caliber teams in the Western Conference — the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks — could greatly boost their championship pedigree with the 6'10" point guard's presence.

Arenas on how Simmons suits the Suns

The Phoenix Suns boast one of the most formidable offensive trios of paper, with Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, and Kevin Durant all capable of averaging over 25 points per game. However, in their first campaign together, they only managed to attain the 9th-best offensive rating for their team.

Moreover, when all three stars shared the court, the lack of cohesion made the Suns defensively vulnerable. As a result, they lost numerous games in the final quarter due to poorly defined roles and structure.

Considering this aspect, Gil suggests Ben could be a great fit alongside KD. Simmons' naturally unselfish playing style and proficiency in pick-and-roll situations could not only provide 'The Slim Reaper' with more scoring opportunities, but his presence on the defensive end could be a huge advancement over Beal, especially considering his 6'10" frame and ability to guard the rim or grab rebounds when operating as a traditional forward.

"Let's say Ben Simmons is averaging 14, 8, and 8, and they trade him. He automatically heightens any team he goes to because you're getting an All-NBA defensive player. So, you're defense changes overnight. The Phoenix Suns - you're thinking about teams that can f***ng automatically change the roster. He can go... Beal and a point guard. Because he covers the point guard position, and he covers the defensive power forward-center spot, " Arenas said .

"There's gonna be a West Coast team that is gonna benefit from playing Ben Simmons basketball. They can move some pieces and now they just inherited a defensive player who can move the basketball. Now you can talk about a KD-Ben Simmons pick-and-roll," he added.

Related: "Bill Russell did not have 11 rings" - Photographer Nat Butler claims the Celtics legend never received the rings for his championships

Gil on Ben being a Mavs' Draymond

Another destination that Agent Zero deemed suitable for the 2018 ROY was the Dallas Mavericks . While they have bolstered their scoring capabilities by acquiring a 3-point shooting legend in Klay Thompson, they haven't made any significant additions, in Arenas' view, to help them improve their defensive voids. Simmons could potentially fill that void, serving as their defensive anchor in a role similar to what Draymond Green plays for the Warriors.

"Dallas? They got points (guard), they don't have defense He could become Draymond Green," Arenas added. "Now I can go small."

Although Jason Kidd's team now has several guards, including the returning Spencer Dinwiddie, and will face continued defensive challenges when Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are on the court together, it's worth noting that they still have Daniel Gafford, Maxi Kleber, and Dwight Powell on their roster. All these 6'10" players can operate as traditional centers and knock open looks from the perimeter.

Lastly, while the former Wizard's viewpoint might be interesting, no championship-aspiring team would want to invest a hefty salary in a point guard who has played only 57 games over the past three years.

Considering how significantly the Western Conference has improved, with numerous teams adding stars to their rosters, no team would want to bring in an injury-prone player who has repeatedly fallen short of fulfilling his caliber - and that is exactly the kind of narrative Simmons finds himself in.

Related: “Kareem, the most he ever made was $3 million” - Shaquille O'Neal on why he repeatedly criticizes Gobert and Simmons