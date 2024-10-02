"He was the Steph Curry before Steph Curry" - Muggsy Bogues once named Mark Price his toughest NBA matchup

Muggsy Bogues ' record of being the shortest player in NBA history will likely never be broken. At 5'3", he was able to play 14 seasons in the league and keep up with opponents who were much taller than him. Interestingly, one of the most underrated aspects of Bogues' game was his defense.

Despite having a supposed disadvantage, he managed to compete well with his backcourt counterparts because of his athleticism, defensive IQ, and determination. Still, there were players who provided him with a formidable challenge on some nights, and the guy who made it the toughest for him wasn't Michael Jordan or any other comparable superstar. Instead, it was Cleveland Cavaliers icon Mark Price .

"Because of the way I liked to play and help off guys, and Mark Price was one of those deadly shooters, and he was the Steph Curry before Steph Curry," Bogues said in an interview with Basketball Time Machine . "Shooting the ball from half-court and that type of skillset. Mark always made me pay anytime I left him or tried to help out, the ball winds up back out in his hands, and he would drain it. That is always something that got under my skin, and I felt like I have to be glued to this guy."

Shot anywhere from half-court

As the Charlotte Hornets legend said, what made Price a difficult cover was his ability to shoot from anywhere after crossing the half-court line. Leaving him open wasn't an option because he would make opponents pay. For that reason, it's easy to see why the four-time All-Star is sometimes compared to Curry .

Some people might disagree with that belief and cite Price's career average of 1.4 3-pointers per game. However, a counterargument for that is that he played in an era when little emphasis was given to the long-range shot.

Also, the former Cavs star shot 40.2% from 3-point land during his career and could handle the rock well. Imagine how deadly he would have been with that skill set had he played in this era. Perhaps he wouldn't have been another version of Steph, but it would have been pretty similar.

What other legends have had to say

It isn't only Bogues who has offered superlative praise for Price and appreciated his former rival's underrated greatness.

Even Isiah Thomas admitted struggling to match up against the "OK Kid." Price's effectiveness coming off screens had the Detroit Pistons legend scrambling for answers on how to stop him. The good news for Zeke is that he never had to face the two-time 3-point contest champion in the playoffs.

Another notable NBA icon who has applauded Price is Larry Bird. In an interview with Dan Patrick in 2015, "Larry Legend" shared who he thought was the greatest shooter ever. And while he gave Curry his flowers, Bird also gave a special mention to the Oklahoma native, especially noting his ability as a deep shooter.

