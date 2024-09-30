Open in App
    "I didn’t know he was going to be as good as he ultimately was" - Dr.J recalls a moment when he knew Charles Barkley would be a special player

    By Nicole Ganglani,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WVrUZ_0vokTCif00

    During his first three years in Philadelphia, Charles Barkley was mentored by a veteran, Julius Erving. Thanks to his guidance, the Auburn University native learned the ropes to become a superstar. Even if it didn't take long for "Sir Charles" to impress Dr. J, the latter admitted that he didn't expect the 11-time All-Star to bloom as he did down the road.

    " When he got rebounds, he just took off so we knew he was raw but I didn't know he was going to be as good as he ultimately was. Me and Moses [Malone] played with him together but we never got the chemistry that we had before that because I guess all three of us needed the ball ," Erving said in his recent appearance on the "Mark Jackson podcast."

    Erving on Barkley's stint in Philly

    Erving also understood the pressure on Barkly to make a name for himself on a team that had just won the championship before being drafted in 1984. During Barkley's rookie year, Dr. J said that the forward was reasonably raw regarding his skillet, but there was one particular moment during practice that Barkley did to earn his belief.

    He came in the year after we won the championship so with our starting lineup we had Marc Iavaroni in there. 6'10 white guy who was from New York and he was a good fit because we didn't have to run any good plays for them. That all changed real fast because Charles was the power forward and he almost killed Mark one day at practice," Erving recalled.

    By Barkley's sophomore year, his minutes had increased from 28.6 a game to 36.9. His averages only increased as the years went on, and by the time Erving retired, "The Chuckster" had scored 23.0 points and a career-high 14.6 rebounds on 64.3% shooting from the field. Dr. J recalled how Barkley slowly claimed the Sixers as his team during his last year.

    "My rookie," Erving said of Barkley on The B.S. Report podcast in 2013. "With Moses and myself, I think he really looked up to us because we're already established, so it was a lot of 'Yes, Sir' and 'No, Sir.' It quickly changed to 'Get out of my way!' [laughs] 'Move bit*h, get out the way!' But he does recall and recount those years we played together, and we had a lot of fun."

    Why Philly was a unique experience for Charles

    Aside from being mentored by two Hall of Famers, Erving , and Malone, Barkley considers his time in Philly, where he truly learned to be a superstar and a professional. Erving and Malone taught Barkley how to dress properly for games, approach the media, and, more importantly, be a leader.

    " The number one thing he [Erving] taught me 'You a star. You're a superstar. Make sure these other guys feel important. Number one, you're going to get all the blame,' which is 100 percent correct," Barkley said to The Ringer in 2022. " He says, 'You've got to make those guys feel special cause number one you're getting all the credit—hey, when you all go to dinner, you grab the check. Every holiday, if a guy's stuck in town, you make sure they come to your house ."

    Lo and behold, Barkley exceeded his mentor's expectations. Unlike most players, Sir Charles had the rare opportunity to gain all the wisdom and encouragement from Erving, which played a big role in kick-starting his own Hall of Fame career.

    Related: “That might hurt me more than them being negative” - Charles Barkley was shocked to see Philadelphia 76ers fans giving him a standing applause

