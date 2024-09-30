"Of course, I'm going to stay aggressive" - When young Kobe Bryant felt 'insulted' by Michael Jordan's advice

Kobe Bryant took immense pride in his approach to the game of basketball. Although he was not a top pick in the 1996 NBA draft and did not earn a place in the starting lineup in his rookie year, the 6'6" shooting guard quickly rose through the ranks with his relentless intensity and eventually became the youngest All-Star in the league's history at the age of 19 during his sophomore season.

Despite not being a starter even then, he managed to double his scoring output. However, during the 1998 All-Star Game, when he crossed paths with his idol Michael Jordan , he received a piece of advice that initially did not sit well with him.

Jordan's advice to Bryant

It is a well-known fact that MJ served as a mentor and guru to Kobe, offering insights into improving his game, his practice regime, and the mindset needed to excel as a star. Interestingly, KB24 wasn't always receptive to advice. After registering himself as the best player for Team West in the 1998 All-Star Game, dropping 18 points, Mike advised him, 'Don't forget to stay aggressive.'

LA Times reporter J.A. Adande shared this story on 'The Habershow' podcast, revealing how the 2008 MVP initially struggled to fathom the advice given by the six-time Finals MVP.

"One thing that sticks with me is he talked about how Michael told him at that '98 All-Star Game. Kobe said, initially he was like, 'What do you mean stay aggressive? Of course, I'm going to stay aggressive,'" Adande said . "Kobe was almost insulted that Michael felt the need to tell him that."

Related: "You don't think Bron is swelling?" - Kevin Garnett questions "does Kawhi Leonard want to play" after recent load management reports

Kobe eventually realized MJ's point over time

The Philly native interpreted Jordan's words as relating to in-game intensity, though that was not the case. The Lakers guard later realized, as the 1997-98 season progressed, that Mr. Air was referring to maintaining a consistent level of aggression throughout the grind of the season. Eventually, with his minutes increasing to 26 per game, Kobe began to grasp the significance of sustaining that intensity over time.

"You know, it's your third game in five days in three cities and all of that stuff that comes with the NBA, and you're just dragging yourself to the arena," Adande added. "Kobe realized this is what he's talking about - You have to find a way, even in these situations, to stay aggressive. He was like, 'Now I get it.'"

Given that the six-time NBA Champion always saw young Mamba as his 'little brother,' he perhaps decided to share the knowledge that brought him continued success - consistency rather than playing at full intensity in only some games.

Related: "What? I am the organization!" - When former Bulls' forward refused to carry Michael Jordan's bags as a rookie