Antonio Daniels thinks Kawhi Leonard should be exempt from load management: "I never thought he was sitting out for the sake of sitting out"

Kawhi Leonard has been under fire once again after the Los Angeles Clippers announced that he will be limited at the start of training camp.

Leonard underwent another knee procedure during the offseason. Going into the training camp, the organization is focused on allowing their superstar to strengthen his knee so that, hopefully, it will be back to 100% when the 2024-25 season starts.

In a sea of criticism, former San Antonio Spurs guard Antonio Daniels defended Kawhi and said that the two-time NBA champion should be allowed to sit out games.

"Even though he may be the poster child for load management, when I think of load management, Kawhi Leonard is not the one I think of. I can think of him and say a lot of the load management started with Kawhi Leonard and blah, blah, blah. But truth be told, I never thought Kawhi Leonard was sitting out for the sake of sitting out. Never. I cannot say that though for everyone else though," he said.

Should be a case-to-case treatment

According to Daniels, Kawhi has a degenerative injury, which means that load management is an important factor in managing his health and fitness.

Also, the retired NBA guard believes certain guys should be exempt from the league's load management policies because they have special needs. He mentions Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who is still playing at 39. AD says Bron should be allowed to load manage, too, because of his advanced age.

"The thing about the NBA is it's not about equal opportunity," added Daniels. "Never has been, never will be. Everybody's not treated the same, nor should everybody be treated the same because everybody's dealing with something different."

Load management changed everything

Unfortunately, not everyone thinks like Daniels. Julius Erving recently revealed that Kawhi used to be his favorite player until load management came along.

"Load management has messed me up because Kawhi was my guy," Dr. J said on the Mark Jackson Show. "You know, San Antonio and Toronto, I'm in Kawhi's corner. Then this load management stuff happened."

Regardless of what AD said, Kawhi is the first guy who comes to mind when load management is mentioned. However, it's fair to say there was always a justifiable reason for the forward to take a more careful approach.

Is it the same this time around? Probably. However, given Kawhi's injury history, the criticism is expected, even though he still has some people in his corner.

Related: "You don't think Bron is swelling?" - Kevin Garnett questions "does Kawhi Leonard want to play" after recent load management reports