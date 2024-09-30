Open in App
    Trevor Ariza expands on Kobe Bryant sending everyone "blueprints" after 2008 Finals loss: "Everything he said—it worked"

    By Jonas Panerio,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S6ncb_0voZMwml00

    Losses, especially those in the NBA Finals, can have different effects on a team. For those weak in mind and spirit, it can splinter a squad and create animosity among teammates. But for others, it can be the catalyst that brings them closer together and pushes them to strive for greatness.

    The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a devastating defeat in the 2008 NBA Finals. It was a tough pill to swallow for Kobe Bryant and Co., who had high hopes of winning another championship that year. But amidst all the disappointment and heartache, the "Black Mamba" resolved to help every player on their roster improve over the offseason to give them a better shot at getting the title.

    According to Trevor Ariza , a member of those Lakers squads that went to back-to-back Finals in 2008 and 2009, Kobe's leadership helped push them in redemption's direction.

    Kobe's blueprints for greatness

    Losing in the NBA Finals is a bitter swallow. For the Lakers, that pain was doubled when their long-time rivals, the Boston Celtics, emerged victorious. It was a heart-wrenching 4-2 loss that Ariza initially didn't totally comprehend, no thanks to his youth.

    "We lost to Boston, right, in 2008. It was a bitter feeling, but everybody kind of understood what was next, you know what I mean? For me, I was 21, 22 years old, and I'm like, 'We're in the Finals, you know what I'm saying? We're in the Finals. I'm here, I'm for sure going back,'" Ariza shared on the "Iman Amongst Men" podcast.

    However, as Kobe soon taught Trevor, no matter how strong a team is, Finals appearances are not guaranteed. The 6-foot-6 wingman from Lower Merion High School knew this well as it wasn't too long ago when he and the Lakers went to four straight NBA Finals but struggled to even make the postseason in the next few seasons.

    Eager to get to work, Ariza said Kobe immediately got in touch with him.

    "Two days after we lost, we're back in L.A., and I get a text from bro, like, 'You know, this is the blueprint. This is what we're going to do. This is how you are going to help this team get better,'" the 6-foot-8 forward from UCLA revealed. "And you know, just like any young player—or even a kid in that moment—I was a kid. He's sending me text messages about what he does to make himself better."

    Related: "I wondered myself why he wasn't on the team" - Larry Bird knew Dream Team selection process would result in controversies

    "Everything he said—it worked"

    Fueled by Kobe's leadership, Ariza got back into the gym and worked to improve his game. From working on the details of his game on both ends to studying game film to catch up on the game's nuances, Ariza was determined to make an impact on his team.

    "So I'm thinking, 'I gotta go in the gym as much as I can to perfect this.' So when my number is called or my time comes, I'm ready. I can click into the mode that he's in, in my own lane, you know what I mean?" the retired forward said.

    In the 2009-10 season, Ariza's hard work paid off as he made the leap experts predicted he would. Trevor became integral to the Lakers' championship run, providing solid defense and timely shooting. He averaged 14.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.8 assists in 36.5 minutes per game.

    "Everything he said—it worked. It worked out. It was crazy. He had been in the Triangle offense so long that he knew it inside and out. So him dropping those little jewels on me, I took them and ran with it," Trevor concluded.

    Kobe was not an easy teammate to work with. Like Michael Jordan, he was tough and demanded perfection from his teammates. But Ariza saw it as a challenge and embraced the opportunity to learn from one of the greatest players in NBA history.

    Related: Trevor Ariza on the biggest lesson he learned from playing with Kobe Bryant: "He's like a boxer trying to set traps"

    Comments / 1
    Hosea Hill Sr
    2d ago
    That's the Mamba... R.I.P.
