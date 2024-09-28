Sixers GM insisted that Iverson was the better pick than Kobe: "I wasn't comfortable going with a High school kid"

Twelve teams infamously passed on Kobe Bryant in the 1996 NBA Draft. One of them was the Philadelphia 76ers, Bryant's hometown squad, which had the top overall pick.

Heading to the draft, several camps told the Sixers that Kobe was the real deal. And although they had their sights set on picking Georgetown's Allen Iverson , they proceeded with working out the future Black Mamba.

" He did shooting drills and other stuff, had a great workout ," former Sixers GM Brad Greenberg said . " I just thought Iverson was a better selection at the time. I wasn't comfortable going with a High school kid for the No. 1 pick vs. Iverson ."

Sixers executive proposed to trade for Kobe

Bryant was the 1996 High School Player of the Year after leading Lower Merion to its first state title in 53 years. As a senior, he averaged 30.8 points, 12 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 4.0 steals, and 3.8 blocks. But for all of Kobe's dominance, Iverson was still the consensus top pick of the 1996 Draft. I

In his two college seasons, A.I. led Georgetown to the Sweet 16 and Elite 8. AI was back-to-back Big East Defensive Player of the Year in 1995-96 and a first-team All-American in 1996.

Since Greenberg was sure about picking Iverson, the team executive Tony DiLeo proposed that they trade Jerry Stackhouse for a lottery pick that would enable them to also land Kobe. The Sixers GM, however, wasn't interested because Stackhouse just finished his rookie season averaging 19.2 points per game while making the All-Rookie First Team.

Related: Allen Iverson's emotional reaction to seeing a poster of him and Kobe Bryant: "You got another one for me?"

A.I. would've also picked Kobe

The Sixers ended up taking Iverson as expected. He won the Rookie of the Year honors in 1997 and became NBA MVP in 2001. Last year, A.I. appeared on the Geto Boys Reloaded Podcast and admitted that if he were the Sixers, he would've picked Kobe over himself.

"We had the greatest draft ever," the legendary guard said . "Kobe was 13, so we are gonna do it like that. That lets you know how crazy the draft was. If he 13, you already know how crazy the draft is. If I was the 76ers, I would have picked him."

It would have been interesting if the Sixers had landed Kobe, whether with the top pick or in the Stackhouse trade. He would've been an immediate star in his hometown, perhaps turning the Sixers into an NBA powerhouse. But instead, he did those things in L.A.

Related: Shaquille O’Neal doesn’t compare anybody to Kobe Bryant - “Anyone similar to Kobe today? Not even close”