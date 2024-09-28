Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • BasketballNetwork.net

    Sixers GM insisted that Iverson was the better pick than Kobe: "I wasn't comfortable going with a High school kid"

    By Shane Garry Acedera,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gJrK2_0vnBcvXv00

    Twelve teams infamously passed on Kobe Bryant in the 1996 NBA Draft. One of them was the Philadelphia 76ers, Bryant's hometown squad, which had the top overall pick.

    Heading to the draft, several camps told the Sixers that Kobe was the real deal. And although they had their sights set on picking Georgetown's Allen Iverson , they proceeded with working out the future Black Mamba.

    " He did shooting drills and other stuff, had a great workout ," former Sixers GM Brad Greenberg said . " I just thought Iverson was a better selection at the time. I wasn't comfortable going with a High school kid for the No. 1 pick vs. Iverson ."

    Sixers executive proposed to trade for Kobe

    Bryant was the 1996 High School Player of the Year after leading Lower Merion to its first state title in 53 years. As a senior, he averaged 30.8 points, 12 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 4.0 steals, and 3.8 blocks. But for all of Kobe's dominance, Iverson was still the consensus top pick of the 1996 Draft. I

    In his two college seasons, A.I. led Georgetown to the Sweet 16 and Elite 8. AI was back-to-back Big East Defensive Player of the Year in 1995-96 and a first-team All-American in 1996.

    Since Greenberg was sure about picking Iverson, the team executive Tony DiLeo proposed that they trade Jerry Stackhouse for a lottery pick that would enable them to also land Kobe. The Sixers GM, however, wasn't interested because Stackhouse just finished his rookie season averaging 19.2 points per game while making the All-Rookie First Team.

    Related: Allen Iverson's emotional reaction to seeing a poster of him and Kobe Bryant: "You got another one for me?"

    A.I. would've also picked Kobe

    The Sixers ended up taking Iverson as expected. He won the Rookie of the Year honors in 1997 and became NBA MVP in 2001. Last year, A.I. appeared on the Geto Boys Reloaded Podcast and admitted that if he were the Sixers, he would've picked Kobe over himself.

    "We had the greatest draft ever," the legendary guard said . "Kobe was 13, so we are gonna do it like that. That lets you know how crazy the draft was. If he 13, you already know how crazy the draft is. If I was the 76ers, I would have picked him."

    It would have been interesting if the Sixers had landed Kobe, whether with the top pick or in the Stackhouse trade. He would've been an immediate star in his hometown, perhaps turning the Sixers into an NBA powerhouse. But instead, he did those things in L.A.

    Related: Shaquille O’Neal doesn’t compare anybody to Kobe Bryant - “Anyone similar to Kobe today? Not even close”

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 5
    Add a Comment
    Juice Baby
    1d ago
    Phila 76ers will never win again 🤪🤑🤣
    Juice Baby
    1d ago
    Are you on drugs stupid 🤣🤣🤣
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Magic Johnson says Bronny James is not ready for the NBA: "I would tell my dad to just let me play in the G League all season"
    BasketballNetwork.net2 days ago
    Scottie Pippen has announced that he is currently working on his own Chicago Bulls documentary: "There's a lot of stories to be told"
    BasketballNetwork.net10 hours ago
    "He took a knife from the kitchen and cut it to shreds" - Michael Jordan went merciless to make his friends switch to Nike
    BasketballNetwork.net2 days ago
    Diddy’s Lawyer Says The Rapper Had 1,000 Bottles Of Baby Oil In His Home Because He Shops At Costco
    Whiskey Riff4 days ago
    "I don't want to go to Denver" - Carmelo Anthony's reaction when he first heard Nuggets were interested in drafting him
    BasketballNetwork.net1 day ago
    Jennifer Lopez ‘Embarrassing’ In Sweaty Spandex Showoff For Ben Affleck
    thenerdstash.com3 days ago
    Savannah James Reacts To Son Bryce's Latest Big Announcement
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Travis Kelce’s Mom Throws Him Under the Bus in Taylor Swift Romance: ‘I Think He’s Getting Some Help’
    thenerdstash.com2 days ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    EJ Johnson recalls women screaming and fainting when they saw Magic: "Make sure that woman's all right"
    BasketballNetwork.net2 days ago
    Still Kickin’ It? Judge Mathis & Linda Reese Pop Out Together Amid Their Divorce (PHOTOS)
    The Shade Room2 days ago
    Dwight Howard auditions for an NBA roster spot again: “I kept hearing the Knicks need a backup”
    BasketballNetwork.net23 hours ago
    Selena Gomez, now a billionaire, has owned multimillion-dollar properties in Texas and California. Take a look at her real-estate portfolio.
    Business Insider3 days ago
    Jittery Jimmy Fallon 'Gripped With Fear His Head Will Roll': Nighttime Host in 'Crisis Mode' Over Plunging Ratings, Budget Cuts and Ad Rates
    RadarOnline3 days ago
    Meek Mill Wants to Pay $100,000 to Hire an Investigative Team to Find ‘Every Specific Detail’ Linking His Name to Diddy’s Case
    Complex6 days ago
    "I can stand there and outshoot him all day long" - Dale Ellis on who would win a 3-point contest between him and Stephen Curry
    BasketballNetwork.net2 days ago
    "We'll put sleeping gas under the door" - Frank Brickowski on seeing MJ gambling with piles of cash all over the room
    BasketballNetwork.net1 day ago
    "What? I am the organization!" - When former Bulls' forward refused to carry Michael Jordan's bags as a rookie
    BasketballNetwork.net1 day ago
    ‘I want to be a billionaire’: NBA star Russell Westbrook is shooting for a $1B net worth — and he isn’t waiting for retirement to start building. What you can learn from his blueprint
    moneywise.com2 days ago
    "Jonquel Jones set a good screen on me, and I actually popped my eardrum" - Clark shares the most memorable moment of her rookie season
    BasketballNetwork.net5 hours ago
    "Oh, c'mon man" - Dr.J thinks Anthony Edwards doesn't know what he was talking about when he dismissed the old generation of players
    BasketballNetwork.net1 day ago
    In Memory of TV Star Meshach Taylor ('Designing Women'): 10 Years After His Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Isiah Thomas said he and Mark Aguirre tried to rig 1981 Draft to wind up in Chicago: "I know what you're doing...it ain't gonna work"
    BasketballNetwork.net8 hours ago
    Kim Kardashian’s Daughter Chicago Is ‘Literally Kim’s Xerox’ in New Selfies
    SheKnows2 days ago
    "Is it plausible that he's got LeBron James doing something that he wouldn't want made public?” - Candace Owens asks why the "King" is silent on the Diddy issue
    BasketballNetwork.net1 day ago
    "Tell David Wesley to get his own f---ing sneakers" - Larry Bird stopped a ball boy from running an errand for a Celtics player
    BasketballNetwork.net1 day ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Matthew Mindler: 3 Years After His Tragic Death by Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    “He jumps higher than me” - Jason Richardson names a college sophomore as Vince Carter’s successor
    BasketballNetwork.net2 days ago
    “He’s not even the MVP of his team” - NBA analyst claims Klutch Sports contacted him soliciting an MVP vote for LeBron James
    BasketballNetwork.net2 days ago
    Bryant Gumbel, Now 76, Stood by Matt Lauer and Advocated Against the NRA: A Brief Look Back
    Herbie J Pilatolast hour

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy