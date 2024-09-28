Open in App
    "You don't think Bron is swelling?" - Kevin Garnett questions "does Kawhi Leonard want to play" after recent load management reports

    By Shane Garry Acedera,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xJCnz_0vmy8k6j00

    News that the Los Angeles Clippers plan to limit Kawhi Leonard in the upcoming training camp due to his surgically repaired right knee caused a stir among NBA fans. The superstar forward has missed many games since joining the Clippers, and after another disappointing injury-plagued season, it looks like the 2024-25 campaign will also be marked by load management.

    This is disappointing news for NBA fans, including Kevin Garnett , who has had enough of Kawhi.

    "As you get older, you've got to maintenance yourself a lot more," KG said . "Things swell more. You get up feeling more things. I just think that what Kawhi is going through is…You don't think Bron is swelling?"

    Everybody else is playing hurt

    Leonard averaged 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.6 steals last season but appeared in only 68 contests. He missed the last eight games of the 2023-24 regular season with right knee inflammation and made only two playoff appearances as the Clippers were eliminated in the first round by the Dallas Mavericks.

    Shams Charania reported a couple of days ago that Leonard underwent another procedure on his right knee during the offseason. Because of that, the Clippers will limit his training camp work to allow their superstar to strengthen his knee and be ready for an opening night.

    "It's a ton of MFs walking hurt," Garnett continued. "It's a ton of MFs walking around sore. It's a ton of MFs that's working out, and their body's not reacting to the workout and they pushing throughout it or whatever. However, if this the case, man, the Clippers know this. The Clippers have been doing this, and I bet they're pushing Kawhi to say, 'Does Kawhi want to play?' Because if you're hurt, you can play hurt. It ain't a nig*** out here playing 100%. So I'm saying you got to ask that question: Does Kawhi want to play?"

    Kawhi says he has no control over injuries

    Despite constantly being targeted by fans and former NBA players, the San Diego State product recently told ESPN that he doesn't care about his critics because he has no control over injuries.

    "This is just my journey, so whatever. I can't lay out the perfect script for me," said Kawhi. "Last year, I tried to play as much as possible; felt great. And at a certain period of time, I couldn't go. I tried the best that I could, but it's just my journey. I don't want to be in a situation that I do be in, but I got to take it for what it is. And a lot of people are watching, supporters or doubters, but I motivate a lot of people."

    The 2024-25 campaign will be crucial for the Clippers after they lost Paul George to the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency. Although they still have James Harden and Kawhi, the latter's injury issues don't instill optimism about the squad's title chances.

    Hellbent 706
    2d ago
    You can't control all injuries, but you can do things that increase or decrease the likelihood of an injury. That's why some people are better at avoiding injuries for years while others are injury prone train wrecks. Some players are just built better. Their build adds a later of protection while a body built like Victor Wembanyama seems prime target for injury. Hopefully, he can avoid it. Players who have brittle bones and weak joints or love putting themselves in unnecessary awkward athletic positions will injure easier. Fans are generally good at predicting who will end up on the injury list before the season is out.
    Manuscript King
    2d ago
    TELL HIM TO STAY HOME!! HE DOESN'T WANNA PLAY!! BOUT WASH UP!!🔥🔥💩
