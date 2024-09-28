Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • BasketballNetwork.net

    Magic Johnson is not sold on JJ Redick coaching the Lakers: "Remember, he was criticizing guys"

    By Shane Garry Acedera,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JWZ7Q_0vmvGD8u00

    JJ Redick will make his NBA coaching debut on October 22, when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Minnesota Timberwolves.

    Much has been talked about Redick's hiring, especially since the purple and gold chose the former NBA sharpshooter over some experienced NBA tacticians. Magic Johnson , who once tried to coach the Lakers in 1993-94 but lasted only 16 games in that position, also has reservations about JJ leading the Lakers.

    "It's hard to go from where he was to the coach now," Magic said Magic on the Jimmy Kimmel Show. "Because, remember, he was criticizing guys. Now you got to come and coach these guys that are in the NBA, in that locker room. He's a very intelligent man. I give him that. He's smart. He knows the game, frontwards and backwards. Also, analytic-wise, he's really intelligent, too. Now, can that transfer to the court?"

    No coaching experience

    Redick was considered one of the best basketball podcasters because of his knowledge, analysis, and articulation of game-related topics. However, nobody thought he would make the transition into coaching this early.

    Although the former sharpshooter has a great basketball pedigree, he admitted that the only coaching job in his resume was volunteering for a fourth-grade boys team at the Brooklyn Basketball Academy, where his son Knox used to play. Other than that, Redick's best qualification was being LeBron James' co-host on the Mind the Game podcast.

    "Can he now get the guys to play the way he wants them to play, have a great system on both ends, offense and defense?" added Magic. "And can he make adjustments within the game? That's going to be the key for me. Then I'll know if he's a great coach. Because if a team makes a run, can he make adjustments to stop that run?"

    Related: Magic Johnson says Bronny James is not ready for the NBA: "I would tell my dad to just let me play in the G League all season"

    Coach K approves of Redick

    While Magic still has doubts, Redick's college coach at Duke and legendary Team USA bench tactician Mike Krzyzewski gave his former ward a stamp of approval. According to Coach K, JJ is as ready as anyone he knows to be a head coach in the NBA.

    "For me, JJ's amazingly competitive," he said . "He's prepared as well as any player I've coached at Duke. He's smart, he's confident, and he understands the game. And having 15 years being a pro, he has empathy for the guy trying to make it when he's trying to make it and for the veteran who is still trying to make it."

    Coach K isn't the only one who praised JJ for being well-equipped and mentally ready to take the Lakers ' coaching job. The purple and gold fans can only hope they are right.

    Related: "We as Lakers fans have to give JJ Redick some time" - Magic Johnson wants Lakers Nation to be patient with JJ Redick

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 16
    Add a Comment
    dodger
    13h ago
    I grew up 60 or so miles from Magic, I’ve always admired him and it doesn’t stop here. I too don’t think this is the right choice for coach. We’ll see . . . .
    AT Tuckwilkerson
    1d ago
    Steve Nash again
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    World reacts to shocking LeBron James, Diddy news
    Next Impulse Sports10 hours ago
    Shaquille O’Neal Opens Up About The Crazy Amount Of Money He Spends On Amazon Every Day
    Total Pro Sports2 days ago
    LeBron James Makes Big Announcement With WNBA Legend
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Cause of Death for Rapper, 50, Was Suicide, ‘Devastated’ Family Says
    Heavy.com2 days ago
    "I'm never going to carry one bag ever" - Larry Bird refused to agree to rookie hazing with the Boston Celtics
    BasketballNetwork.net1 day ago
    Travis Kelce’s Mom Throws Him Under the Bus in Taylor Swift Romance: ‘I Think He’s Getting Some Help’
    thenerdstash.com3 days ago
    Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Branded 'Sick' for Kissing His Supposedly 'Adopted Daughter' in a Resurfaced Video
    Inquisitr.com2 days ago
    Hoda Kotb May Have Left Today After Being Asked to Cut Her $20 Million Salary: Report
    Us Weekly3 days ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks1 day ago
    ‘I Eat No For Breakfast!’ Host Asks Kamala Harris What It Means To Be ‘The First Black Woman As President’
    Mediaite9 hours ago
    Singer Claims She Was Just 16 When Diddy Had Her Come To A ‘Freak Off’ Party
    BroBible11 hours ago
    Federal Agents Unearth Disturbing Evidence in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Properties
    digitalchew.com3 days ago
    Los Angeles Lakers Could Sign $120 Million Miami Heat Star in Blockbuster Trade
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Golf Icon John Daly Loses Everything, Suffers “Total Loss And Devastation” As His Home Is Completely Destroyed By Hurricane Helene
    Total Pro Sports2 days ago
    Scottie Pippen has announced that he is currently working on his own Chicago Bulls documentary: "There's a lot of stories to be told"
    BasketballNetwork.net20 hours ago
    Stefanos Tsitsipas claims a tennis revolution is coming – and he hints players will lead it
    tennis365.com2 days ago
    ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Bob Denver Was ‘Actually Very Serious’ and ‘Low-Key,’ Reveals His Widow
    Closer Weekly5 days ago
    James Earl Jones' Family 'Robbed' of Multi-Million-Dollar Estate: 'Star Wars' Actor Died Racked with Regret Over Giving Up Profit Deal From Franchise
    RadarOnline4 days ago
    Former NBA Champion Claims Los Angeles Clippers Superstar Kawhi Leonard Should Consider Retirement Amid His Latest Injury Setback
    Total Pro Sports1 day ago
    Phoenix Suns Reportedly Sign NBA Legend's Son
    Fastbreak On SI2 days ago
    EJ Johnson recalls women screaming and fainting when they saw Magic: "Make sure that woman's all right"
    BasketballNetwork.net2 days ago
    Jeannie Mai Stuns in Plunging Cutout Dress, “Won’t Be Single For Long”
    2paragraphs.com4 days ago
    Dwight Howard Claims Shaquille O'Neal Sent Him Very Disrespectful Messages
    FadeawayWorld.net2 days ago
    "I don't want to go to Denver" - Carmelo Anthony's reaction when he first heard Nuggets were interested in drafting him
    BasketballNetwork.net2 days ago
    "This is like the Richie Rich movie" - Amar'e Stoudemire made the most heartwarming purchase with his first NBA paycheck
    BasketballNetwork.net3 hours ago
    Dikembe Mutombo’s Wife: Meet the Late NBA Star’s Spouse
    HollywoodLife10 hours ago
    Fans Left Speechless By Updated ESPN FPI College Football Rankings
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    NBA Trade Idea Pairs $158M Star With Steph Curry on Golden State Warriors
    Golden State Warriors On SI2 days ago
    Dwight Howard auditions for an NBA roster spot again: “I kept hearing the Knicks need a backup”
    BasketballNetwork.net1 day ago
    "Is it plausible that he's got LeBron James doing something that he wouldn't want made public?” - Candace Owens asks why the "King" is silent on the Diddy issue
    BasketballNetwork.net1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy