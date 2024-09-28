Magic Johnson is not sold on JJ Redick coaching the Lakers: "Remember, he was criticizing guys"

JJ Redick will make his NBA coaching debut on October 22, when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Much has been talked about Redick's hiring, especially since the purple and gold chose the former NBA sharpshooter over some experienced NBA tacticians. Magic Johnson , who once tried to coach the Lakers in 1993-94 but lasted only 16 games in that position, also has reservations about JJ leading the Lakers.

"It's hard to go from where he was to the coach now," Magic said Magic on the Jimmy Kimmel Show. "Because, remember, he was criticizing guys. Now you got to come and coach these guys that are in the NBA, in that locker room. He's a very intelligent man. I give him that. He's smart. He knows the game, frontwards and backwards. Also, analytic-wise, he's really intelligent, too. Now, can that transfer to the court?"



Redick was considered one of the best basketball podcasters because of his knowledge, analysis, and articulation of game-related topics. However, nobody thought he would make the transition into coaching this early.

Although the former sharpshooter has a great basketball pedigree, he admitted that the only coaching job in his resume was volunteering for a fourth-grade boys team at the Brooklyn Basketball Academy, where his son Knox used to play. Other than that, Redick's best qualification was being LeBron James' co-host on the Mind the Game podcast.

"Can he now get the guys to play the way he wants them to play, have a great system on both ends, offense and defense?" added Magic. "And can he make adjustments within the game? That's going to be the key for me. Then I'll know if he's a great coach. Because if a team makes a run, can he make adjustments to stop that run?"

Coach K approves of Redick

While Magic still has doubts, Redick's college coach at Duke and legendary Team USA bench tactician Mike Krzyzewski gave his former ward a stamp of approval. According to Coach K, JJ is as ready as anyone he knows to be a head coach in the NBA.

"For me, JJ's amazingly competitive," he said . "He's prepared as well as any player I've coached at Duke. He's smart, he's confident, and he understands the game. And having 15 years being a pro, he has empathy for the guy trying to make it when he's trying to make it and for the veteran who is still trying to make it."

Coach K isn't the only one who praised JJ for being well-equipped and mentally ready to take the Lakers ' coaching job. The purple and gold fans can only hope they are right.

