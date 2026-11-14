The Boston Red Sox outfield logjam has been a talking point for over a year now, but the designated hitter spot has allowed them to get by without too many problems.

The fact that Roman Anthony was injured also prevented problems with playing time between Anthony, Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu and Masataka Yoshida. However, the Red Sox agreed to a deal with Jake Bauers and will reportedly use him primarily as a designated hitter.

With Bauers as the primary designated hitter, Duran and Yoshida will become very expensive bench players. Yoshida is due $18.6 million next season, and some experts are already reporting that the team is expected to move on from him. Duran could end up getting north of $11 million in arbitration, which is simply too much for a bench bat.

Duran has done nothing but decline since his All-Star campaign in 2024. He has done nothing that should motivate the Red Sox to actively try to get him at-bats over Anthony, Rafaela and Abreu. With all of that being said, trading him is on the table, and the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies are prime trade partners.

San Diego Padres

The Padres have had reported interest in Duran for quite some time, and now that his value is at an all-time low, they could take a chance on him.

The Padres need a left fielder, and Duran is a textbook change-of-scenery candidate. He has shown the league he can be an extra-base hit machine when he's at his best. The Red Sox could get a prospect for Duran and give the Padres a player who could be an everyday player for them.

The Padres could be looking to spend money in free agency on starting pitching. Compared to the outfielders on the market, Duran would be cheap and would not prevent the Padres from spending on arms, like signing Seiya Suzuki or Randy Arozarena would.

Philadelphia Phillies

Perhaps no contender needs help in the outfield more than the Phillies. With Bryce Harper moving back to first base, the Phillies' only real reliable outfielder is Brandon Marsh.

Marsh was an All-Star last season, but was terrible in the second half. The Phillies are reportedly open to trading him, but he also reportedly had surgery on his left hand after the season. He had reportedly been playing through an injury for quite some time, so perhaps that's why he was struggling.

Regardless, even if Marsh is one of the three starting outfielders on the team next year, the Phillies still need two more. They will likely pursue both Suzuki and Arozarena, but Duran would be a cheaper option if they pivot.

The Phillies don't really have any outfield prospects close to the big leagues, so if they are unable to land one on the open market, they may be active in trade talks.

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