The Los Angeles Dodgers could be targeting relievers this offseason, and according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, they are among the teams interested in Jonathan Loáisiga.

Loáisiga spent the first eight years of his career with the New York Yankees. He had a solid tenure, posting a 3.54 ERA in 193 games. However, he had a 4.25 ERA in 2025.

He signed a one-year deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks and had a great bounce-back year. He had a 2.42 ERA in 67 games for the Snakes. He did a great job keeping the ball in the ballpark, giving up just three home runs after allowing seven homers in 2025 for the Yankees.

Loáisiga would be a great addition to the Dodgers' bullpen, especially if they lose Blake Treinen, Alex Vesia and Kris Bubic. Bubic was a starter for the Kansas City Royals but was used out of the bullpen in Los Angeles.

Loáisiga is a right-hander, so he could be a good replacement for Treinen. Loáisiga ranked in the 96th percentile for walk rate, 93rd percentile for chase rate, 95th percentile for ground ball rate and 92nd percentile for hard-hit rate.

According to Morosi, there are five teams involved in his market right now. The Dodgers may have to beat out other suitors, but they can provide Loáisiga a chance to compete for a championship on a roster with plenty of superstars. Other teams may not be able to do the same.

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