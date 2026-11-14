The Boston Red Sox signed Kristian Campbell to an eight-year, $60 million extension after just a handful of games in the big leagues.

He was one of their best prospects and looked great through his first month in the big leagues. However, after his first 29 games, he really fell off and was demoted in June 2025. At the time he was both an infielder and outfielder, and in the minor leagues even worked out at first base.

However, he has since moved to the outfield full-time, but has not found his way back into the big leagues. Part of that is because of the overcrowded outfield in Boston, but they could clear some of that space up by moving on from Jarren Duran and Masataka Yoshida, as many experts expect them to do.

However, according to CBS Sports's Juliam McWilliams, the Red Sox are considering designating Campbell for assignment.

"Now, with the lockout upon baseball, according to one source familiar with the situation, Campbell's 40-man spot might be in jeopardy," wrote McWilliams. "Boston is weighing the possibility of designating Campbell for assignment."

Campbell struggled to find his swing even in the minor leagues, but he started to yield better results toward the end of the year. He was the WooSox player of the month in July, slashing .379/.507/.552 with two home runs.

In August, he had an .840 OPS, and in five games in September he had seven hits, four walks and five RBIs. He started to look more like a big-league player, but still, there is no clear path for him to play in Boston.

The Red Sox have Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu in the outfield, and now Jake Bauers at designated hitter. Designating him for assignment could open up a 40-man roster spot before the Rule 5 Draft.

More MLB: Brewers Reportedly Interested In Extending William Contreras