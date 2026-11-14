The Milwaukee Brewers just won the World Series, but some of their star players are hot names in trade rumors.

In the past, the Brewers have traded star players a year before they hit free agency, trying to maximize their value, knowing they themselves are unlikely to be able to pay them. This year, William Contreras and Trevor Megill fall into that boat.

Contreras is a two-time All-Star and Silver Slugger with the Brewers. He, more importantly, also just won World Series MVP. He is slated to play on a $15.5 million option, but the Brewers are reportedly interested in extending him.

"The Milwaukee Brewers are telling teams that All-Star catcher William Contreras is staying put, and that they’d love to sign him to a contract extension," reported USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

The Brewers reportedly tried extending Contreras last offseason, but he turned the offer down. However, after a stellar season, the Brewers may be more inclined to up their offer.

The Brewers don't usually pay established stars or try to extend them. Christian Yelich is the exception to their formula, but his contract should come off the books in a couple of years, meaning they will have room to pay a star like Contreras.

Even if Yelich decides to keep playing after his contract expires, the Brewers should be able to get him on a much lower number than they are paying him now.

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