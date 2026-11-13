The Boston Red Sox have reportedly agreed to a four-year, $58 million deal with Jake Bauers.

According to MassLive's Chris Cotillo, the Red Sox plan to use Bauers "primarily as their designated hitter while also cycling him in at first base in an effort to get Willson Contreras off his feet." If that's the case, Jarren Duran and Masataka Yoshida may need to pack their bags.

Bauers plays first base and can fill in as a left fielder or right fielder. He'll be in the lineup every day, and if he's primarily taking the designated hitter spot, Duran and Yoshida will be bench bats or, at best, extra outfielders. The problem is, both will be very expensive bench players.

Duran could end up getting $11.1 million in arbitration, per MLB Trade Rumors' estimate, and Yoshida is due $18.6 million next season. Those are some large figures for players who won't play regularly.

The Red Sox have Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu in the outfield. Bauers can fill in if needed, and if the Red Sox don't want him there, they may much rather give Kristian Campbell a spot as the team's fourth outfielder.

Campbell is already signed to an extension and started playing well in Triple-A toward the end of the season. Regardless, Duran and Yoshida simply don't have a path to regular at-bats with Bauers now on the team.

Not only that, but neither one is really irreplaceable. The Red Sox could move on from both and find a much more cost-effective bench bat or two on the open market.

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