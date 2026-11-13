The Boston Red Sox have reportedly reached an agreement with 2026 National League Championship Series MVP Award winner Jake Bauers, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Bauers' deal with the Red Sox is reportedly a four-year, $58 million pact. It's unclear whether there are any opt-outs or options included at this point. Bauers had a breakout season and was one of the best hitters on a championship team. He can play first base and in the outfield, so it makes his fit on the team interesting.

The Red Sox already have a crowded outfield and have Willson Contreras at first base.

"The Red Sox plan to use Bauers primarily as their designated hitter while also cycling him in at first base in an effort to get Willson Contreras off his feet more often in 2027, a source said," per MassLive's Chris Cotillo.

Bauers started 86 games at first base, 28 games in right field and 12 games in left field last season. He has the versatility to fill in, but the Red Sox are not going to start him over Roman Anthony, Wilyer Abreu or Contreras regularly.

Even when Bauers is in the field, the player he's playing in place of will likely serve as the designated hitter. Last season, Bauers had a .266/.389/.484 slash line and led the Brewers with 26 home runs. The Red Sox were near the bottom of the league in home runs, so Bauers will help.

He finished third in baseball in on-base percentage, so he is more than just a home run hitter. He works plenty of long at-bats and takes his walks. He does not chase pitches out of the zone and should be a great addition to the Red Sox.

The Red Sox are banking on his breakout being sustainable and not just a fluke. His numbers could be even better at Fenway Park.

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