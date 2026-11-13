For the first time since 2023, there's a new MVP in the National League.

Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong dethroned Shohei Ohtani on Thursday, winning the 2026 NL MVP Award unanimously with all 30 first-place votes.

Crow-Armstrong was a lock after a historic campaign where he became just the seventh player in MLB history with at least 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in the same season. He led MLB with 45 homers while racking up 41 steals in 48 attempts.

PCA paced MLB in other categories as well, including WAR, runs, and total bases. Throw in his Gold Glove-winning defense in center field, and he was an obvious choice as the best all-around player in baseball this year.





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It also helped that he led the Cubs to the playoffs and played every game.

At 24, he is just entering his prime and likely has several more dominant years ahead of him.

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