Yordan Alvarez has been one of the best hitters in baseball since debuting in 2019, performing at a Hall of Fame level for nearly a decade now.

He took his game to new heights in 2026, making a run at the AL Triple Crown and setting career highs in numerous offensive categories in his age-29 season. He was rewarded on Thursday with the 2026 AL MVP Award, which he won unanimously.

Fully healthy after playing just 48 games in 2025, Alvarez rebounded with the best year of his career. He only missed four games and made his fourth All-Star team, batting .316/.432/.601 with 42 home runs, 106 RBI and 6.8 WAR.





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Alvarez led MLB in several hitting categories, including batting average, walks, OBP, slugging percentage and OPS. He carried the mediocre Astros to the AL West title, anchoring their lineup with his elite production all season.

This is the first MVP award for Alvarez, who finished third in 2022. He received all 30 first-place votes, beating out Junior Caminero and Bobby Witt Jr. He's only the second full-time DH to win MVP after Shohei Ohtani.

Alvarez was clearly deserving, as he also won AL Comeback Player of the Year and the AL Hank Aaron Award.

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