Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. Trade Rumors Get Major Update From Insider

The Atlanta Braves won the World Series in 2021, but have not reached the National League Championship Series since.

It's worth noting that in 2021, when the Braves won it all, Acuña was injured and was not playing. It was not far-fetched to believe that the Braves would be back in the World Series again very soon when he was back. Since then, Acuña has won an MVP Award, but has also suffered some major injuries.

This year, Acuña posted an OPS below .800 and was terrible in October. The 28-year-old's $17 million club option was picked up for 2027, and he has another $17 million option for 2028. With no reported progress on an extension, Acuña's name has been floated in trade rumors.

However, fans of teams who could use Acuña should not hold their breath, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

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"A Ronald Acuña Jr. trade this offseason is seen as highly unlikely," Morosi wrote on X.

"Further to this: I have heard the Braves have no interest in moving Acuña and will not engage with teams if they inquire," he added.

Acuña has made it known that he wants to stay with the Braves, but he understands that it's not completely in his control. He is going to need to prove to the organization that he can still be a superstar, but more importantly, that he can be a superstar in October.

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