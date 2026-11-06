White Sox Predicted To Sign All-Star Pitcher After Surprise Postseason Appearance

The Chicago White Sox had lost at least 100 games in three straight seasons coming into the 2026 season, but they surprised everyone and made the postseason last season.

The White Sox won 84 games, but their starting pitchers had a 4.60 ERA. They tried to address the issue at the trade deadline, but were unable to find a real ace. They could change that in free agency. NorthJersey.com's Pete Caldera predicted they would sign Freddy Peralta.

Peralta is a two-time All-Star, and after spending his first eight seasons in the big leagues with the Milwaukee Brewers, he spent last season with the New York Mets and Tampa Bay Rays. It was a tale of two halves for Peralta, who was terrible with the Mets.

The Rays fixed him, however. They moved his position on the rubber, had him pitch out of the stretch and upped his changeup usage. They focused on his extension, and his fastball velocity started to tick up again.

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Peralta had a 0.79 ERA in his final six regular-season starts with the Rays, and was great in October. He won the American League Championship Series MVP Award, but struggled in his lone World Series start. However, he had to face a Brewers offense that gave problems to every starter they faced.

Peralta would be the clear ace in Chicago, and he would be a great mentor to some of their young pitchers looking to make a leap. He could end up signing a nine-figure deal, and the White Sox are not really known as spenders. However, they may feel they have a team that can make a run with the right additions.

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